Shelbourne put Wexford Youths to the sword in title decider

Wexford Youths 0 Shelbourne 4

There was a sense of inevitability about the ending of Wexford Youths’ title hopes in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday evening as Shelbourne retained the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League crown.

Coming into the game Stephen Quinn’s side knew victory would secure the club’s first title since 2018 but having blown a four-point lead in the previous three games things were hardly looking good.

And frankly they rarely looked like getting it done. There were a couple of fleeting moments, balls into the box that didn’t land right or were inches too far but make no mistake, Wexford lost to a much better footballing side. That is one of many concerning aspects of this season.

It all added up to a fourth place finish for Wexford, equal worst in the club’s history. In a title race they had in their own hands, against challengers that haemorrhaged their best players to overseas professional contracts.

This league title, more than any other since Wexford last tasted glory in 2018, was there for the taking and they blew it. The players themselves didn’t blow it, look at Wexford’s squad and look at Shelbourne’s, there’s no comparison in quality top to bottom.

But there are always opportunities to get better, to get in the experience and talent that would have helped the veterans get their fifth league title. Instead Quinn chose to push forward with a bunch of kids who should be cutting their teeth in training sessions. It left no competition for places and frankly there have been too many coasting for long parts of the campaign.

Quinn has had a full season at the helm, he had the second half of another campaign, what we know about this team is that they have regressed as a footballing outfit since Tom Elmes’ time at the club, they had less quality in the squad, they are much more defensive and the proven quality players have wasted another season.

How many do Nicola Sinnott, do Kylie Murphy, do Edel Kennedy have left? How many will Wexford have Ellen Molloy and Aoibheann Clancy for? This is a crossroads for Wexford and a league title would have been fancy paper over the cracks.

For the foreseeable future the best young players that Wexford produce will go overseas, so staking the future of the club on these kids in negligent and blind philosophical football. This club was created to bring big time football to Wexford, it turned into a powerhouse that was hell-bent on winning but where is that mindset going?

Moral victories for those who coached Ellen Molloy before she set the English leagues alight? Boasting about how this player or that player came through the underage set-up at the Youths? Wexford Youths were the team to join under Will Doyle and Tom Elmes, everyone outside the pale wanted to lace up in Ferrycarrig Park now they are desperately close to being just another team.

This is the most critical of off-seasons for Wexford, they can’t come back with a fusion of the same tired group and a bunch of kids, that shouldn’t be accepted. It wouldn’t be by a very small handful of players but that winning mentality flame is flickering close to wicks end.

Youths packed 929 into Ferrycarrig Park for this game, a massive attendance with thousands more watching on television, on the back of this they won’t be racing back. With Ellen Molloy and Della Doherty out injured, they introduced Meabh Russell into the starting line-up, with Jess Lawler and Emma Walker continuing in attacking areas.

However, Wexford looked like a nervous side in the opening minutes and it was Shelbourne who initially got the ball moving around, probing a deep-sitting Wexford. Jess Gargan sprung clear on the right and fizzed a low ball across the box that Megan Smyth-Lynch just missed on the slide. The left-sided Smyth-Lynch snuck in moments later but slashed across the ball and her effort flew wide of the near post. Wexford did settle and went close on 25 minutes when Ciara Rossiter controlled a Kylie Murphy cross but flashed her effort over the crossbar.

That would probably end up being Wexford’s best chance of the evening, which simply wasn’t good enough. Rossiter dipped a corner under Amanda Budden’s crossbar on the breeze but the visiting ‘keeper dealt with it well on the half-hour mark.

In what was probably Wexford’s best spell of the game at this stage, Kennedy was next to try her luck from distance but her strike was sliced and well off target. Yet the purple patch didn’t extend much beyond those sighters and Shels soon upped the ante, taking the lead in additional time.

Alex Kavanagh was afforded too much space 25-yards from goal and she unleashed a rocket. Maeve Williams got her hands to it but was only able to push it back into the middle of the box where Jessie Stapleton was on hand to take it wide of the hosts ‘keeper and slide home from a tight angle.

Jess Lawler saw her volley deflected behind on the stroke of half-time as Wexford looked for a way back. With a deep bench, Quinn could have made necessary half-time changes but with a bunch of teenagers and a newly unhobbled Lauren Dwyer none were forthcoming until the game was already out of reach.

Wexford needed something quick after the break but were indebted to a Meabh Russell block from Noelle Murray’s shot to keep it at one. A Kylie Murphy cross drifted over Kennedy and behind Lawler as the hosts at least had some concerted pressure.

The captain then struggled to get the ball under control when picked out in the area by Meabh Russell. With Wexford’s final moment letting them down at one end, Shels went close again in the 58th minute when Williams tipped over a rocket from Smyth-Lynch.

However, the result was beyond doubt when the second goal did come on the hour mark, with Alex Kavanagh heading in a long ball from just inside the area. Wexford looked like a broken and demoralized side at this stage as the league title soon raced away from their grasp.

Murphy sent a promising free-kick into the wall twice while the only real outlet Wexford had, winner of that dead-ball opportunity Ciara Rossiter, almost got past Budden in the 71st minute only for the Shels defence to recover.

The Dublin side made it three in the 74th minute when Smyth-Lynch controlled Abbie Larkin’s cross and fired home and the disaster was complete when the provider turned scorer to race away and make it 4-0 two minutes later.

Shelbourne deserve great credit for taking this title, despite losing three starters to the UK in the middle of the season. However, Wexford beat that superior side in a cup final last year, lost players, but not to bigger and better things, so some serious questions need to be asked this off-season.

WEXFORD YOUTHS: Maeve Williams; Meabh Russell, Nicola Sinnott, Orlaith Conlon; Becky Watkins, Aoibheann Clancy, Edel Kennedy, Ciara Rossiter; Kylie Murphy (capt.); Jess Lawler, Emma Walker. Subs. - Áine Walsh for Walker (64), Lauren Dwyer for Russell (80), Michaela Lawrence for Lawler (80), also, Claudia Keenan, Freya De Mange, Mia Lanihan, Aoife Mohan. Siun Murdiff, Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan.

SHELBOURNE: Amanda Budden; Keeva Keenan, Pearl Slattery (capt.), Shauna Fox, Leah Doyle; Jess Gargan, Jessie Stapleton, Alex Kavanagh, Megan Smyth-Lynch; Abbie Larkin, Noelle Murray. Subs. - Jemma Quinn for Murray (79), Heather O’Reilly for Keenan (79), Rachel Graham for Stapleton (88), Leah Riley for Smyth-Lynch (88), Taylor White for Larkin (90), also, Courtney Maguire, Lia O’Leary, Aoife Kelly, Emma Starr.

REFEREE: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).