Shamrock Rovers spoil the party for new boys Crossabeg

James Carley of Crossabeg AFC under pressure from Mikey Dempsey and Jack Carroll of Shamrock Rovers.

Crossabeg AFC 1 Shamrock Rovers 4

Shamrock Rovers upped their game after the interval to get their Wexford Football League Premier Division campaign off to a winning start against newly-promoted Crossabeg on Saturday evening.

When Shane Cullen fired the Enniscorthy side in front just before the half hour mark the match seemed to be going along expected lines, but Crossabeg, who are plying their trade in the top flight for the first time, hadn’t read the script and Aaron Lambert drew the newcomers level just seven minutes after falling behind.

However, Rovers made the ideal start to the second-half, with Shadrach Onwubiko finding the net barely a minute after the restart and they bossed the contest thereafter, and Chris ‘Hopper’ Kenny emphatically converted two penalties to seal the win.

It was even enough early on, with both teams getting their foot on the ball, although the visitors managed to create more in front of goal, with Seán Miller seeing an effort blocked and Chris Kenny firing a shot wide in the opening eight minutes.

Mikey Dempsey then teed up the lively Ricky Dwyer, who had a bright start to the game, but his shot lacked the venom to trouble Crossabeg goalkeeper Ryan Furlong.

Chris Kenny was narrowly off target with an ambitious effort from the right side of the area in the 20th minute and moments later Jack Carroll ran on to a good through ball from Emmett Quirke, but was denied by a perfectly-timed challenge from the alert Niall Kelly.

Rovers struck the front in the 29th minute when Kenny did well on the left and got to the byline, before pulling the ball back across the face of goal, where the inrushing Shane Cullen arrived at the back post to tap home.

The response from the home side was good, and they almost found an instant reply, with the stretching Jason Moore just failing to get a touch on a defence-splitting pass from Cian Doyle.

They didn’t have too long to wait for the equaliser though as Barry Coughlan delivered a beautiful cross from the left and Aaron Lambert applied a smart finish past Paul Burns.

Crossabeg would have gone into the interval on good terms with themselves, but things quickly turned sour after the change of ends.

Defender Shadrach Onwubiko was allowed to stride forward unchallenged and, with nobody closing him down, he accepted the invitation and caressed a shot to the corner of the net from over 20 yards out.

Things got even worse for the home side six minutes later, when Jack Carroll was fouled in the area and Chris Kenny powered a penalty to the right corner of the net.

Kenny repeated the trick with six minutes remaining, with an almost identical spot-kick after referee Brian Fenlon spotted a handball in the box.

Crossabeg’s effort petered out somewhat after the interval, although substitute Vinnie Sullivan did manage to curl a free-kick on target deep into injury time.

It may have been a baptism of fire for the hosts, but they won’t be facing sides with this sort of quality every week, and, based on their first-half showing in particular, they should be competitive against the teams in and around them this season.

Shamrock Rovers will have much loftier ambitions as they look to wrest the title off old rivals North End United, and they’ll be happy to have three points on the board to kick-start their campaign.

Crossabeg AFC: Ryan Furlong, Robbie Murphy, Mark Crosbie, Cian O’Connor, Niall Kelly, Jason Moore, Cian Doyle, Barry Coughlan (capt.), James Carley, Andy Butler, Aaron Lambert. Subs. - David Berney for Butler (68), Vinnie Sullivan for Doyle, inj. (80), Cian Mac Aogáin for Murphy (87), Craig Coughlan for Kelly (90).

Shamrock Rovers: Paul Burns, Shane Cullen, Shadrach Onwubiko, Seán Miller, Mikey Dempsey, Jack Carroll, John O’Connor, Eddie Black, Ricky Dwyer, Chris Kenny (capt.), Emmett Quirke. Subs. - Ricky Fox for Black, inj. (64), Alan O’Connor for Carroll (64), Miley Fortune for Dwyer (72), Dillon Shannon for Quirke (83), Killian Murphy for Cullen (86).

Referee: Brian Fenlon.