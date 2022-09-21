Shamrock Rovers do it the hard way

Chris Kenny of Shamrock Rovers on the ball against Mount Merrion FC. Photo: Sarah Murphy

LFA Junior Cup

Shamrock Rovers booked their place in the second round of the O’Neills.com LFA Junior Cup, but they had to do it the hard way as they overcame Mount Merrion FC 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. Emmett Quirke and Chris ‘Hopper’ Kenny (two) got the goals for the Enniscorthy side.

Gorey Rangers had a much easier day at the office as they brushed aside Bridge Rovers 9-0. Evan Rogers bagged a hat-trick, while Ethan Vickers, Glen O’Brien, Stephen Moloney, Ryan Cullen, Seán Murphy and Gary Murphy all scored one goal each.

Wexford Bohs ‘A’ breezed through with a 7-0 win over Coill Dubh. Kyle Mann and Graham Healy both netted doubles for the winners, with Aaron Goodison, Sam O’Neill and Ben Butler adding a goal apiece.

Forth Celtic were much too strong for BBC United from Kildare, winning 7-1 thanks to a Ryan Busher hat-trick, a John O’Sullivan double, and a goal apiece from Luke Kavanagh and Andy Kennedy.

Moyne Rangers also marched on as they earned a 2-1 away win over Dublin Celtic, with Conor McCarney and Peter Marsden getting their goals.

Johnny Melay netted a hat-trick for Bunclody as they comfortably overcame the challenge of Wicklow side Shamrock Celtic 6-2. Chris Kelly (two) and Craig Peare got their other goals.

Kilmore United travelled to Offaly to take on St. Carthage’s and came away with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Ollie Pierce and Conor Roche (penalty).

Shelburne United edged out New Ross Celtic 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw, with Ciarán O’Connor and Chris Connick scoring for Shelburne and Steve O’Leary and Harry Kehoe replying, while Brandon Sinnott got the goal for Campile United in their 3-1 loss to Bridge United.

Tombrack United lost 4-2 on penalties to Liffeybank FC, with Rory Newe scoring for the Wexford side in a 1-1 draw, while Gorey Celtic lost 5-0 to Montpellier FC.

Brian Ronan and Jack Hanley got on the scoresheet for Ajax Athletic, but they lost out 3-2 to Stella Maris FC after extra-time and Rosslare Rangers also exited the competition as they were beaten 4-0 by Newbridge Hotspurs.

Niall Harney hit the back of the net for Corach Ramblers in Danescastle but it wasn’t their day as visitors Callan United ran out 3-1 winners.

Conor Heffernan and Darragh Roche scored for Enniscorthy United in their 4-2 loss away to Kilmore Celtic, while Curracloe were beaten 6-0 by Clonmullion FC.

Wexford Bohs ‘B’ bowed out 3-0 to BJD Celtic, while Aaron Lambert got the goal for Crossabeg AFC as they lost 3-1 away to Enniskerry YC.

Meanwhile, St. Leonards and Adamstown gave walkovers to St. Patrick’s Well and Greenhills Greenpark respectively.

Elsewhere, Ferns United won 6-4 away to Ashford Rovers (see focus match).