Seaview off to a winning start in U-11

SEAVIEW UNITED opened their campaign in Under-11 Division 1 with a 1-0 win away to Cushinstown AFC.

In Division 2, Gorey Rangers made the long journey to Campile United and came away 2-0 winners.

Kilkenny travelled to Bunclody on Friday evening, and a strong overall display saw them overcome the home side to book their place in the second round of the cup.

Saturday saw Ballindaggin and Courtown Hibs White overcome Arklow Town and Curracloe United Yellow respectively to book their place in the last eight of the competition.

UNDER-18: Gorey Rangers edged a point clear in Under-18 Division 1 after they overcame local rivals Arklow Town 5-2.

Goals from Hannah Redmond, Ruby Grouse, Yasmine Allain, Leah Gamble and an own goal saw Rangers to victory.