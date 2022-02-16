Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ryan’s stamp on Wexford FC

Boss strengthens squad after steadying ship in 2021

Wexford FC manager Ian Ryan and new signing Joe Manley at the launch of the league on Wednesday. Expand
4 February 2022; Aaron Dobbs during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
4 February 2022; Evan Farrell during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
4 February 2022; Aidan Friel during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
4 February 2022; Conor Davis during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
4 February 2022; Mitchell Byrne during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
4 February 2022; Thomas Considine during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
4 February 2022; Dinny Corcoran during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
4 February 2022; Conor Crowley during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
4 February 2022; Harry Groome during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Wexford FC manager Ian Ryan and new signing Joe Manley at the launch of the league on Wednesday.

Wexford FC manager Ian Ryan and new signing Joe Manley at the launch of the league on Wednesday.

4 February 2022; Aaron Dobbs during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Aaron Dobbs during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Evan Farrell during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Evan Farrell during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Aidan Friel during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Aidan Friel during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Conor Davis during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Conor Davis during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Mitchell Byrne during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Mitchell Byrne during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Thomas Considine during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Thomas Considine during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Dinny Corcoran during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Dinny Corcoran during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Conor Crowley during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Conor Crowley during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Harry Groome during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

4 February 2022; Harry Groome during a Wexford FC squad portrait session at Burrin Celtic in Ballon, Carlow. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

Wexford FC manager Ian Ryan and new signing Joe Manley at the launch of the league on Wednesday.

wexfordpeople

Dean Goodison

FRIDAY IS the day for Ian Ryan’s Wexford FC as they begin their SSE Airtricity First Division campaign against Treaty United in Ferrycarrig Park.

With hope at its highest since Wexford were a Premier Division club, a bumper crowd is expected to get behind Ryan’s new-look side.

Privacy