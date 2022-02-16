Ryan’s stamp on Wexford FC

FRIDAY IS the day for Ian Ryan’s Wexford FC as they begin their SSE Airtricity First Division campaign against Treaty United in Ferrycarrig Park.

With hope at its highest since Wexford were a Premier Division club, a bumper crowd is expected to get behind Ryan’s new-look side.

Guessing the starting eleven, with so many new faces, is foolhardy, but maybe some clues can be taken from the last pre-season game against UCD.

Wexford were beaten 3-1 by the Premier Division’s newest side but were once again competitive. They dominated possession but got caught on the counter-attack too often.

Conor Davis got their goal, one of six new signings who started the match.

Paul Hunt began in goal, while Aidan Friel, Mitchell Byrne, Len O’Sullivan and Dinny Corcoran were also in the line-up, having joined in the off-season. Paul Cleary, Conor Crowley, Jack Doherty, Harry Groome and Lorcan Fitzgerald from last season’s squad were also in the eleven.

“It will probably be the hardest task for me this year to pick an eleven,” manager Ryan said.

“I said to the players themselves, everybody is going to play a massive part, it’s not just about Friday night, it’s about the Friday nights come October.

“(The numbers) are tight enough but I did that for a reason, I’d rather have quality over quantity there. Everybody’s going to play a massive part so some that mightn’t be playing on Friday could well be our main men in two, three weeks’ time.”

Having finished building the squad in January, Ryan went full steam into pre-season and set up a bunch of games against quality Premier Division opposition. He is hoping those challenges are going to stand to them.

“We’re competing with some of the top sides in the country, not only competing but controlling large parts of the game and creating lots of chances,” he said.

“We won’t be coming against the calibre of players and teams we’ve played over the last couple of weeks.

“It’s a good thing in a sense we are probably used to playing against a high-class opposition. Hopefully we can maintain the standards that we’ve been at over pre-season into our league games.”

Those standards have also been built on the training ground, where Ryan has been delighted with progress.

“It’s gone very well,” he said. “The idea being in pre-season to get up to the required fitness levels, get our ideas across, so it’s been really good.

“Players have been brilliant, a really good group of people to work with. The effort and application in training has been top notch.”

While he clearly enjoys the anticipation and preparation, like everyone else Ian will be excited to get the season under way when his side hosts Treaty United in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday (7.45 p.m.).

“(It’s) brilliant to start at home,” Ryan said. “(We) finished off at home last season in front of probably our biggest crowd and finished off with a great win.

“Hopefully we can kick-start that again and have a big crowd down to see a new team, an exciting team.

“(Treaty is) a really difficult one to start with. They had obviously a brilliant season last year, getting into the play-offs, and they have added a couple more players into that squad that they have kept.

“A really difficult one to start with but judging by the standard across the whole of the First Division, we won’t be getting a handy week at all.”

Whatever happens Friday night, a season will not be defined by one result. Ryan obviously has confidence in his charges but is keen to point out that there are other big boys in the division whose aims are just as lofty.

“Listen, it’s hard to tell at the minute,” he said. “What we are trying to do is break it down into sections. Starting off we want to get a positive start, get as many points on the board as we can and see where it goes.

“If we can sneak into the play-offs that would be brilliant. We are excited about what we have but we have to be realistic and see the budgets and the full-time teams in the division. But look it, we are going to give it all we can.”

Wexford follow up their season opener against Treaty with a trip to Cobh on Saturday week. March sees home games against Athlone and Longford Town, with trips to Waterford and Bray also in the mix.

Wexford FC squad: Paul Hunt, Alex Moody, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Paul Cleary, Jordan Tallon, Kevin McEvoy, Joe Manley, Mitchell Byrne, Thomas Considine, Aidan Friel, Len O’Sullivan, Adam Wells, Conor Crowley, Luca Lovic, Harry Groome, Luke Scanlon, Jack Doherty, Conor Barry, Dinny Corcoran, Aaron Dobbs, Conor Davis, Evan Farrell.