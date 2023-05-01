Ryan shines for Bunclody as they claim Wexford Football League Division 4 crown

A Steven Ryan double was the difference between the sides as Bunclody secured the Division 4 crown with a play-off victory over Glynn Barntown in Peter Quinn Park in Enniscorthy on Sunday.

It completed a memorable season for the club, as their ‘B’ team lifted the silverware, following on from their first team’s Division 1 success.

They were quickly out of the blocks at the weekend, with Ryan’s second-minute opener followed by a Paul Nolan goal midway through the opening half.

Aaron Nolan pulled one back for Glynn Barntown six minutes before the break to set up an intriguing second-half, but Ryan grabbed his second goal in the 68th minute to seal the deal.

The Carlow border side couldn’t have asked for a better start as they were gifted a goal with just one minute on the clock, with Ryan pouncing on a loose back pass before running the ball into the empty net.

Bunclody joint-captains James Fortune and David Halpin receiving the cuo from Mick Larkin of the Wexford Football League.

Glynn Barntown almost shot themselves in the foot for a second time in the 18th minute when Patrick Somers tried to seize upon another defensive lapse, but the ball just ran away from the frontman.

They didn’t have long to wait for their second goal, however, as they doubled their tally in the 25th minute. Jack Finn whipped in a corner from the right, which was helped on by Seve Gadzina, and Paul Nolan steered a header past goalkeeper Adam O’Leary.

They attempted to repeat the trick ten minutes later, with Nolan heading another Finn flag-kick off target, but Glynn Barntown were right back in the game in the 40th minute.

Substitute Aaron Nolan fizzed in a free-kick from near the left sideline that proved too hot to handle for goalkeeper Tommy Power, who otherwise didn’t put a foot wrong, and he spilled the ball over the line.

Nolan then curled in a dangerous corner-kick two minutes before the interval, which fell to Callum Gondard, but his effort on goal hit a defender.

With the wind at their backs, Glynn Barntown pressed forward in search of an equaliser after the change of ends, although they found it difficult to create clearcut chances against a solid defence.

Bunclody always looked lively on the break, and Ryan did brilliantly to get to the byline in the 51st minute, before firing an inviting ball across the face of goal.

Gadzina played a through ball for Patrick Somers to run on to on the hour mark, but his shot was blocked, while seconds later Gary Cullen drilled an effort wide of the right post at the other end.

Tomme Smillie then fired wide from the edge of the area, but Bunclody soon had a two-goal cushion as Ryan plundered possession from a Glynn Barntown kick-out, before making a beeline for goal and planting an accurate strike into the far corner of the net.

Bunclody's Steven Ryan celebrates after scoring his second goal.

Glynn Barntown tried to force their way back into the contest, with Gondard curling a decent effort wide and Gary Cullen seeing his free-kick gathered at the second attempt by Power, but Bunclody held firm to deservedly take the Division 4 title.

Bunclody B: Tommy Power; James Fortune (joint-capt.), David Halpin (joint-capt.), Damien Duke; Paul Nolan; Conor Thorpe, Joe Roberts, Seve Gadzina, Jack Finn; Steven Ryan, Patrick Somers. Subs. – Joseph Gordon for Finn (57), Eoin Dunne for Gadzina (79), Mark O’Connor for Somers (87), Simon Black for Roberts, inj. (90+3), also Gary Cowman, Paddy Kavanagh, Alex Callaghan.

Glynn Barntown B: Adam O’Leary (capt.); Matty Morris, T.J. Doyle, Chris Doyle, Eoin Whitty; Theo Doyle, Gary Cullen, Callum Gondard, Tomme Smillie; Ferdia Reynolds, Aaron Whitty. Subs. – Aaron Nolan for A. Whitty, inj. (18), Seán Wade for C. Doyle, inj. (52), Paddy O’Leary for Morris (81), Paddy Carley for E. Whitty (87), also Colin Stafford.

Referee: Seán Kenny.