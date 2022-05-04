Rovers make history

Charlie Murray of Shamrock Rovers tries to shake off the attentions of Eoin McMahon of Forth Celtic.

Youths Division 4

Shamrock Rovers ‘B’ made history on Saturday when they captured the first youths league title in the club’s history.

It could be the first piece of silverware in a hugely successful campaign as the ‘A’ team are eyeing a league and cup double.

They got over the line with a 2-1 win over Forth Celtic, with Rob Wall, who has scored over 20 goals this season, giving them the lead and Darragh Harris doubling their advantage from the penalty spot before half-time.

Forth pulled a goal back ten minutes into the second-half, but Shamrock Rovers managed the game well to ensure they picked up the crucial three points.

The team, managed by John Fanning and Michael Boxwell, won eleven of their twelve games to lift the title, with their only defeat coming against second-placed Wexford Albion.

The majority of the squad is made up of 15- and 16-year-olds and they have enjoyed a great season, reaching the quarter-final of the cup, where they only lost out narrowly 2-1 to the Shamrock Rovers ‘A’ team, having beaten Premier Division side Gorey Rangers and Division 1 team All Blacks on the way to the last eight.

The full squad is as follows: Paul Burns, Evan Corrigan, Robert Cahill, George Spencer, Sam Waldron, Jack Fanning (capt.), Darragh Harris, Cian O’Connor, Daniel O’Gorman, Tom Cashe, Charlie Murray, Rob Wall, Evan Horan, Mateusz Dolatowski, Davide Grezgorak, Yuri Oliver, Nathan Oliver, Paddy Roberts, Mylie Fortune, Luke Boxwell, Alan Connor.

Meanwhile, runners-up Wexford Albion finished their campaign in style with a 7-1 win over New Ross Town.

Callum Farrell bagged a hat-trick for Albion, Rory Gilbert-Dobbs added a double, and Dean Hillis and Conor Cullen scored a goal apiece, while Philip Conway grabbed a consolation goal for Town.