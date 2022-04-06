Rovers edge out Ferns to move four points clear

Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers moved four points clear at the top of the Premier Division with a hard-fought 3-2 win away to Ferns United on Sunday.

Chris ‘Hopper’ Kenny, Shane Cullen and Bill Peare scored for the table-toppers, with Ivan Meegan and Kieran Murphy hitting the back of the net for the hosts.

Bridge Rovers picked up what could be a crucial three points in their battle against the drop when they ran out impressive 5-2 winners over Courtown Hibs.

Kevin Murphy helped himself to a hat-trick for the Castlebridge side, while Niall Murphy and Oisín Firman added to their tally and Luke Greene and James Byrne replied for Hibs.

Campile United came close to earning their first win of the season, but they were denied when Moyne Rangers grabbed an equaliser five minutes from time to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Peter O’Rourke gave the Enniscorthy side the lead on 20 minutes, but Johnny Keating drew Campile level ten minutes before the break.

Leon Sinnott fired the hosts in front with 20 minutes remaining, but they couldn’t cling on to their advantage and Dillon Redmond’s goal-bound effort deflected in off Peter O’Rourke to earn Moyne a share of the spoils.

Division 1

Corach Ramblers closed the gap on the top three in Division 1 with a narrow win over local rivals St. Leonards on Sunday.

A Niall Harney penalty was enough to earn Ramblers the win and move them to within a point of third-placed Bunclody.

Tomás Murphy, Conor Sutton, Seán Keane-Carroll and Stephen McGuire got the goals for Curracloe United in their 4-2 win over Adamstown, with Alan Bradley and Ian White replying.

Division 2

Gorey Celtic moved level with Gorey Rangers at the top of Division 2 with a 2-0 win over Shamrock Rovers on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Gavin Goodwin and Lee Polglase put them in a lofty position, although all the teams around them have games in hand.

Adam Sinnott, Jamie Cahill, Cody Myler and Murt Delaney got the goals for Taghmon United as they saw off Raheen 4-2, with David McEvoy and Dylan Whitty replying.

Division 3

Killenagh Wanderers have a four-point cushion at the top of Division 3 after netting a magnificent seven without reply against Forth Celtic on Sunday.

Billy Dunne bagged a hat-trick for the leaders, while Darragh Doran, Adam Byrne, Seamus Doyle and Dominic Maher scored a goal apiece.

Wexford Celtic earned the local bragging rights when edging out Wexford Albion 3-2 with goals from Jason Moore, Alan Browne and Eoghan Reck. Tommy Sheridan and Ryan Walsh scored for Albion.

Duncannon eased their relegation worries with a 2-0 win away to New Ross Town. Michael O’Grady and Alfie Eite got their goals.

Division 4

Courtown Hibs kept themselves in the shake-up for honours in Division 4 with a 5-1 away win over Shamrock Rovers on Sunday. Dylan Sweeney (two), Liam Condren, David Savage and Oisín Willoughby scored for Hibs, with George Spencer netting for the hosts.

Division 4A

Champions Glynn Barntown let a three-goal lead slip against St. Leonards in their final outing, but it did little to dampen their spirits.

Jack Carley, Adam O’Leary and Dylan Ennis seemingly had them in control but Evan Kiely had other ideas, netting a hat-trick to earn the saints a 3-3 draw.

Division 5

Enniscorthy United finished their league campaign on a high, with Fergal Buckley grabbing the only goal of the game to earn them the points in Tombrack.

Youths Premier Division

Gorey Rangers earned the bragging rights when they edged out local rivals Gorey Celtic 4-3.

Cathal O’Brien netted a late winner for Rangers, with D.J. Cullen, Cian Levingston and Jack McNamara also hitting the back of the net.

Youths Division 1

Lee Kelly bagged a hat-trick for All Blacks on Saturday as they ran out 5-1 winners over Curracloe United. J.J. Ellard and Rory Byrne also scored for the winners.

Rosslare Rangers won 2-1 away to Bridge Rovers thanks to an Adam Lambert strike and an own goal, with Sam Dennigan netting for the hosts.

Youths Division 2

New Ross Celtic took another step towards the Youths Division 2 title with a convincing win in Duncannon on Saturday.

Owen Lennon scored twice, while Lee O’Neill and Harry Kehoe added a goal apiece in a 4-0 victory.

Dillon Nolan (two), Fionn O’Leary, Colin Ivers and Charlie Smith scored for Castledockrell in their 5-1 win over Shelburne United.

Youths Division 3

Ferns United lead the way in Youths Division 3 after a 4-1 win over local rivals Tombrack United on Saturday. Seán Murphy, Alex Murphy, Niall Logan and Seán Dwyer scored for the winners, with Kyle Dagg replying.

Cillian Moran, Paul Reeves and Jack Nolan netted for Courtown Hibs in their 3-0 win over Fastnet Rovers, while St. Joseph’s edged out St. Cormac’s 2-1 with goals from Nikodem Czernik and Nathan Moran.