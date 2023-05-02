Redmond rises to the occasion as North End United win Under-19 crown

Cian Redmond netted a late goal to earn North End United the Wexford Football League Under-19 League crown after a high-octane and hugely entertaining encounter in Hollygrove on Saturday.

The visitors needed a win to wrest the title from the grasp of the Sky Blues and they looked to be on course to do just that when Evan Katus gave them a deserved first-half lead.

The hosts upped their game after the interval, however, and the pressure eventually told when the lively Redmond bagged the title-winning equaliser.

New Ross Celtic were impressive in the opening half, particularly down the left side, where the Lennons, Seán and Owen, linked up brilliantly.

Captain Evan Katus also looked good and he had the first shot on target in the sixth minute, shifting the ball onto his left and firing in a low shot from outside the area that warmed the gloves of North End goalkeeper Cormac Redmond.

The Barrowsiders allowed their opponents little time to settle on the ball, and Tadhg Deegan had a sight of goal with 15 minutes on the clock.

He curled a sweet effort wide of the right post, after being teed up by the hard-working Seán Lennon.

Cian Redmond gets his head to the ball ahead of Mark Furlong and Cillian Murphy of New Ross Celtic to score the title-winning goal for North End United.

North End did manage to show their attacking threat in the 29th minute when Darragh Houghton whipped in an inviting cross from the left, but Aaron Doyle’s downward header was superbly saved by Jakub Gracz.

Two minutes later the Barrowsiders were in front.

The skilful Owen Lennon picked up the ball on the left wing and crossed to the near post for the inrushing Evan Katus, who applied a neat finish with the outside of his right boot to the far corner of the net.

The Wexford town outfit were a different animal after the interval as they pressed an increasingly nervous New Ross side back in search of a priceless equaliser.

With influential captain Shane Roche and Darragh Moloney driving them forward they really got on the front foot.

Cian Redmond looked in the mood, forcing a fine save out of Gracz eight minutes after the change of ends, and again working the netminder with a vicious left-footed free-kick moments later.

Ryan Gavin of North End United battling with Lee O'Neill and Seán Lennon (New Ross Celtic).

Pádraig Whitty of the Wexford Football League presents the the cup to Shane Roche, captain of Under-19 League winners North End United.

A Redmond corner-kick was then headed wide by Ryan Gavin, although New Ross Celtic did have their moments too. Owen Lennon played the ball through to Seán Kavanagh, but he didn’t connect as he would have liked with the shot and it was comfortable for goalkeeper Cormac Redmond.

Knowing a second goal would firmly swing the title pendulum in their favour, Celtic tried to seize the opportunity, with Harry Kehoe fizzing a dangerous ball across the box from the right but Owen Lennon saw his strike blocked.

An Evan Katus free-kick was then gathered by the goalkeeper, while at the other end Darragh Moloney whipped in a dangerous dead-ball that was headed over by Cian Redmond.

With just over eight minutes remaining Redmond did secure his all-important goal.

After tigerish work from Shane Roche, Liam Dempsey drilled a cross into the box, which was met by Redmond at the far post, and he steered a superb header just inside the left upright to win the title for North End United.

North End United: Cormac Redmond; Liam Dempsey, Ben English, Cian O’Dowd, Darragh Houghton; Aaron Doyle, Shane Roche (capt.), Darragh Moloney, Cian Redmond; Ryan Curran, Ryan Gavin. Subs. – Dermot Byrne for Curran (54), Eoin Murphy for Doyle (77), Bobby Crosbie for Cian Redmond (90), Rian Sammon for Gavin (90+2), also Josh Cullen, Luke O’Rourke, Kevin O’Neill, Gabby Maksimiuk.

New Ross Celtic: Jakub Gracz; Mark Furlong, Cillian Murphy, Lee O’Neill, Seán Lennon; Seán Kavanagh, Evan Katus (capt.), Keenan Stacey, Owen Lennon; Tadhg Deegan, Harry Kehoe. Subs. – Chris Murphy for Deegan (HT), Rob Wall for Kavanagh (80), also Dean Bennett, Conor Kutay, Finn Walters, Conor O’Neill.

Referee: Niall Whelan.