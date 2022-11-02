Rathnure United share the spoils with Fethard Rangers

Division 3

Rathnure United joined St. Joseph’s at the top of the Division 3 table, but they had to be content with a share of the spoils as they drew 2-2 in Fethard. Jean-Luc Tubritt bagged both goals for Rangers, who picked up their first point of the campaign, with Claude Flynn and A.J. Redmond replying for Rathnure.

Division 3A

Fastnet Rovers look like they could be in the shake-up to challenge for promotion after an impressive 4-1 win over second-placed Oylegate United on Sunday. A Kevin Breen strike and a Kyle Kennedy double gave them a 3-0 lead at the break. Kennedy completed his hat-trick after the interval to wrap up the victory, while Joe Dunne replied for the visitors.

Ryan Dobbs and Tyler O’Connor got the goals for Enniscorthy United as they chalked up a 2-0 win over Rosbercon United.

Division 4

Shamrock Rovers lead the way in Division 4 after edging out Rosslare Rangers 3-2 on Sunday, with goals from Timmy Dwyer (two) and Adam Maher. Jamie Tomkins and Aaron Kehoe replied for Rangers.

Carne FC and Crossabeg shared the spoils after an incredible 4-4 draw. Goals from Fergal Buckley, Aaron ‘Harry’ Corish and Luke Codd gave Carne a 3-0 advantage, but the visitors drew level within eight minutes of the restart. Buckley bagged his second to edge the seasiders ahead again, but back came Crossabeg to claim a point. Davie Fenlon (two), Cian Mac Aogáin and Oisín O’Connor scored for the visitors.

Glynn Barntown hit Bunclody for seven goals without reply, with Jack Brazill contributing a hat-trick and Aaron Whitty and Aaron Breen both chipping in with doubles.

Division 4A

Wexford Bohs sprang a surprise on Sunday as they shocked league leaders Gorey Rangers 3-1, inflicting the first defeat of the campaign on the pacesetters.

Mick Molloy netted for the north county side, but it wasn’t to be their day as Eoin Kinsella, Alex Clarke and Aaron Breen scored for Bohs.

Niall Thorpe helped himself to a hat-trick for Ajax Athletic as they won 6-3 away to Corach Ramblers. Adam Fox (two) and Ross Wilson got the other goals for the Rajahs, with Seán Fleming and Seán Byrne (two) replying.

Camolin Celtic picked up three points by beating Caim United 4-2. Mikey Purcell, Oisín Woolmington, John Ryan and Tommy O’Leary scored for the winners, while Dan Lawlor and Pádhraig Loughlin netted for Caim.

Division 5

New Ross Celtic moved three points clear at the top of Division 5 with a 8-0 win over All Blacks on Sunday.

Richie Hennessy grabbed four goals for the winners, while Owen Lennon, Dermot Roche, Dan Connors and Dean Croke chipped in with one apiece.

Late goals from Adam Connor and Kuba Kruczek earned Gorey Celtic a dramatic 3-2 win over St. Leonards.

Daryl Power had given the saints a 2-1 lead with five minutes remaining after Matty Flynn had scored their opener and Eddie Prudskojs replied.

Castledockrell got their first win of the season by overcoming bottom side Camolin 3-0 with goals from Cathal Byrne, Mark Kehoe and Conor Walsh.

FAI Youth Cup

North End United booked their place in the third round of the FAI Youth Cup after overcoming Carlow side St. Patrick’s Boys on Saturday.

Brandon Stafford grabbed a hat-trick in their 4-1 victory, with Gabriel Maksimuik adding to their tally.

Under-19 League

Aaron Dunne bagged both goals for Bunclody on Saturday as they moved to the summit of the Under-19 League with a 2-1 win over Gorey Celtic.

Glynn Barntown got their first points on the board with a 5-1 triumph over Crossabeg. Callum McDonald (two), Greg Furlong, Conor Kelly and Aaron Nolan scored for the winners, with Ross Walker responding.