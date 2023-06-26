Rathnew lift Charlie Byrne Cup after overcoming Newtown in thrilling final

The Rathnew team who defeated Newtown in the Charlie Byrne cup final in Arklow.

AET, Rathnew won 4-1 on penalties

Rathnew came back from a two-goal deficit twice on Friday evening as they triumphed over Newtown ‘B’ in the Charlie Byrne Cup final in Celtic Park, Arklow.

The game needed extra-time and penalties to split the teams, with the sides level at 4-4 after the regulation 90 minutes had been played.

Newtown opened the scoring after just eight minutes as a Ciarán Doherty effort from outside the box took a bad bounce and snuck past the Rathnew keeper, Dylan Keogh.

It took Newtown only three minutes to double their lead after Keogh spilled a Doherty free-kick straight into the path of Ryan Clarke, who prodded home his side’s second.

Rathnew were quick to respond, and did so through Ethan Snell, who found the back of the net from a through ball played by John Keogh.

It was 2-2 only moments later as Newtown keeper Seán Carthy failed to deal with a Rathnew long ball that fell kindly for Jordan Graham who levelled the score with 18 minutes played.

Newtown went on to control the rest of the half, having a penalty appeal waved away, as well as a goal ruled out for offside before they regained the lead in the 40th minute through Terry Murphy.

Stuart and Keelan Murphy celebrate Rathnew winning the Charlie Byrne Cup.

Liam Kilbride and Sydney Byrne present Rathnew's Jonah Graham with the man of the match award.

This goal was the pick of the bunch as Murphy curled the ball beautifully into the bottom right corner following a neat one-two with Daire Killen on the edge of the box to give Newtown a 3-2 half-time advantage.

Murphy got his second just minutes into the second half as Ryan Clarke pounced on a loose pass before playing the ball to Murphy who tapped home to put Newtown 4-2 up with 47 minutes played.

The Rathnew heads never dropped, and they were rewarded in the 70th minute as yet again Jordan Graham was in position to capitalise on a goalkeeping error, and brought his side back to within a goal.

Five minutes later Rathnew were once again level as substitute Josh O’Connor’s left-footed effort curled past Seán Carthy in the Newtown goal.

Seán Carthy redeemed himself, making two great saves in the dying moments to keep the score level at 4-4.

Extra-time was very much a game of two halves as Rathnew dominated the opening ten minutes, with Seán Carthy being called into action yet again to prevent Ethan Snell from grabbing a brace.

Newtown piled on the pressure in the second half of extra-time but were shut out by some great defensive headers by Stuart Murphy who cleared everything that came in his vicinity.

With neither team scoring in extra-time the match was forced to penalties.

Rathnew won the toss and Jordan Graham, Ciarán Doherty and Bill Moorhehouse all converted their penalties before Terry Murphy hit the post for Newtown.

Dean Enersted then put Rathnew 3-1 up and there was great drama as Dylan Keogh saved from Karl Carthy before the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken as he judged Keogh to have been off his line.

Carthy went the same way with the retaken spot-kick and Keogh made the save again meaning that Rathnew were one penalty away from victory.

Up stepped Jonah Graham who proved to be the coolest man in Celtic Park as he chipped in a panenka penalty to seal an extraordinary victory for Rathnew.

Jonah Graham scores the winning penalty to win the Charlie Byrne Cup for Rathnew.

Sydney Byrne presents the Charlie Byrne Cup to joint Rathnew captains Jordan Graham and Stewart Murphy.

Rathnew: Dylan Keogh, James Haynes, Tom Quinn, Jonah Graham, Stuart Murphy, Ethan Snell, John Lester, Dean Enersted, Nathan Enersted, John Keogh, Jordan Graham. Subs: Bill Moorehouse for Nathan Erenstead (45), Josh O’Connor for John Keogh (45), Cian Hunter for Tom Quinn (65).

Newtown: Seán Carthy, Ciarán Keogh, Emmet Hickey, Dean Taylor, Robert Clarkson, Craig Dalton, Ciarán Doherty, Daire Killen, Ryan Clarke, Karl Carthy, Terry Murphy. Subs: Padraig Gammell for Emmet Hickey (62), Oisin Kelly for Ryan Clarke (70).