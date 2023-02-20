Poor display from Wexford FC against Waterford on big occasion

Wexford FC 0 Waterford FC 3

THERE WAS a lot to like about the pre-match scenes in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday, but the most important ingredient of all was sadly lacking.

While the bumper 1,981 crowd provided a tremendous atmosphere on the opening night of the SSE Airtricity First Division, the performance delivered by the new-look Wexford FC left a lot to be desired as they were beaten out of sight by rampant south-east rivals Waterford.

It was a major let-down after the hype that surrounded the club’s new dawn, even allowing for the acknowledged quality of the visitors who are likely to be strong promotion candidates.

The sad reality was that Wexford were completely devoid of a threat up front, showing no ambition to play the ball out from the back or utilise the wings.

And the return to the dreaded hoof-ball of old on so many occasions was an unwanted reminder of those days from the not-so-distant past, when a crick in the neck was the upshot from witnessing the ball in the air more often than not.

I complimented the fixtures-makers last week for this pairing, which surely occurred by design rather than at random, and on paper it was the ideal way to usher in a new season. However, with the benefit of hindsight, it was a double-edged sword.

The visit of Waterford went a long way towards ensuring that marvellous crowd, because it has always been a football-mad city and The Blues have the best away support in the First Division.

However, what they also have is the best-resourced squad, and this unfortunately led to the one-sided nature of proceedings.

Ultimately, the quality of Wexford’s football is what will make locals decide if they want to invest their time in watching James Keddy’s team at home every second Friday.

And while it would be too harsh to judge them on this first outing, by the same token their approach will have to quickly improve, because it takes a lot to impress everyone bar the die-hard fans.

It was encouraging to see the 19-strong squad featuring eight Wexford players, with captain Ethan Boyle, Conor Levingston and Aaron Dobbs in the first eleven. In addition, Danny Furlong, Seán Fitzpatrick and Darragh Levingston were introduced, while reserve goalkeeper Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan and Evan Farrell remained on the bench.

In mitigation, the team featured the grand total of ten newcomers who were representing Wexford FC in the league for the first time, so it’s going to take time for everything to gel and the required cohesion to hopefully follow.

The only exception was Aaron Dobbs who was making his 60th appearance, while two of the five substitutes introduced – Karl Chambers and James Crawford – are also new arrivals.

Of the other three, bright prospects Darragh Levingston and Seán Fitzpatrick both appeared once off the bench in the 2022 league. And that left the third coming of Danny Furlong, with the club legend rapidly approaching his 250th appearance and with 112 goals already in the bag.

In terms of bright aspects to the display, a couple of points are worth noting. First and foremost, the industrious Conor Levingston looked every inch the player that spent time with Wolves and was a mainstay of the Bohemians midfield in the Premier Division.

While he lacked the necessary support here, he ran himself into the ground before being replaced by younger brother Darragh during the last quarter.

Secondly, Seán Fitzpatrick stretched the Waterford defence down the left flank more than once after his introduction, and the Davidstown lad looks like a player with a lot to offer.

It certainly didn’t help that Wexford got off to the worst possible start. The game was still in its fourth minute when Roland Idowu located striker Wassim Aouachria whose shot from the right was directed at netminder Colm Cox, but it struck his hands and flew up into the net.

It was a very poor goal to concede, and the truth of the matter is that Wexford never recovered.

In fact, it could be argued that Waterford had the three points in the bag as early as the twelfth minute, after the prolific Aouachria pounced again.

This time Idowu directed a fantastic low cross from the right to the far post, and it was a simple tap-in for the forward from France who once played in the UK with Charlton Athletic.

While Wexford recruited heavily from Longford Town, with a raft of players following James Keddy from the midlanders, Waterford were able to draw on sister club Fleetwood Town for assistance.

Barry Baggley has made that journey from League One, and he was an extremely influential figure in midfield as they controlled the game at their ease after that early two-goal burst.

Their third goal followed in the 57th minute, and it was the pick of the bunch. After beating Hugh Douglas to a long 50-50 ball, Aouachria had the time to pick his spot, but it still took a lot of skill to curl a beauty from outside the box into the far left corner beyond Colm Cox.

While Wexford did shade the corner-kick count (8-7), nothing concrete emerged from those set-pieces and Waterford goalkeeper Paul Martin was rarely troubled.

The hosts’ best attack probably arrived in the 23rd minute, when Martin had to get down low to grab a glancing header by striker Jordan Adeyemo following a left-wing Matthew Dunne cross.

Conor Levingston blazed over on a couple of occasions, in the 15th and 38th minutes, but in general Waterford were able to comfortably contain their struggling rivals.

And after they added the third, Chris Conn-Clarke curled a shot to the right and wide while Cox made a good save to deny Dean McMenamy after a swift break.

Mark Hanratty also had to make a goal-line clearance after a McMenamy corner in the 76th minute, with the substitutes piling on as the last quarter progressed and a lot of onlookers decided on an early exit to escape the heavy traffic.

Next up for Wexford FC is a trip to St. Colman’s Park on Friday for a meeting with the Shane Keegan-managed Cobh Ramblers, who were 2-0 victors away to league debutants Kerry FC in Tralee. Jack Doherty provided the assist for the first and scored the second, and he will need to be curbed if his former club have designs on making up for their opening night no-show.

Wexford FC: Colm Cox; Reece Webb, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Hugh Douglas, Matthew Dunne; Conor Levingston, Aaron Robinson; Aaron Dobbs, Brandon McCann, Mark Hanratty; Jordan Adeyemo. Subs. – Karl Chambers for McCann (61), Danny Furlong for Dobbs (70), Seán Fitzpatrick for Adeyemo (77), Darragh Levingston for C. Levingston (77), James Crawford for Douglas (77), also Noel Heffernan, Ben Lynch, Evan Farrell.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin; Tunmise Sobowale, Giles Phillips (capt.), Eddie Nolan, Ryan Burke; Dean McMenamy, Barry Baggley; Roland Idowu, Chris Conn-Clarke, Connor Parsons; Wassim Aouachria. Subs. – Niall O’Keeffe for Baggley (68), Ronan Coughlan for Conn-Clarke (68), Thomas Oluwa for Aouachria (72), Shane Griffin for McMenamy (77), also Darragh Power, Charles Ondo, Harvey Warren, Thomas Donaghy, Dean Larkin.

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Waterford FC 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Athlone Tn 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Cobh Rblrs 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Galway Utd 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Bray Wderers 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Finn Harps 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Treaty Utd 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Longford Tn 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Kerry FC 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Wexford FC 1 0 0 1 0 3 0