Pierrot picks off hat-trick as Wexford FC torn apart by Athlone Town

WEXFORD FC got precisely what they deserved for a truly awful display before 992 spectators in Lissywollen on Friday, going down to a 3-0 defeat to Athlone Town in a game that started on a low note for the visitors and didn’t get any better.

Centre-forward Frantz Pierrot was the man of the moment for the commanding hosts as he became the first player from the club to score a league hat-trick since 2016, and if truth be told he could have ended with six rather than three goals.

Indeed, he first had the ball in the net after a mere 88 seconds after getting his head to a right-wing Adam Lennon cross, but he had used a defender as a climbing ladder to gain elevation and a free out was awarded.

It was a warning that Wexford didn’t heed, although Pierrot’s opening goal had an entirely different look about it.

When Valerii Dolia passed to him just inside the box in the 25th minute, Wexford’s Matthew Dunne was touch-tight and looked to have the striker covered.

However, one deft shimmy left the defender sprawling, and Pierrot thumped high into ‘Charlie’ Heffernan’s net after doing so well to create the space he needed.

He made it 2-0 in the 38th minute, after a Jack Kavanagh free-kick wasn’t cleared and Patrick Hickey directed the ball into the path of the big number 9 who produced another assured finish.

After shipping a 3-0 loss on their visit to Ferrycarrig Park in series three in early March, Athlone ended up on the right side of the same scoreline when Pierrot pounced again in the 77th minute.

Substitute Jamar Campion-Hinds did very well to keep in a long diagonal ball from the left, and he crossed low from the byline for the man of the match to score his third via the near post.

This was the first time for Wexford to endure two defeats on the bounce since the opening two rounds, and they were shapeless and struggling from the off.

Hugh Douglas, an ever-present before Friday, was held in reserve this time around, with Matthew Dunne introduced to the defence.

Conor Levingston was also back in midfield for his first start since his injury sustained in Ballybofey in early March, and this led to Ethan Boyle’s return to a defence that didn’t include James Crawford either from that 1-0 loss at home to Finn Harps one week before.

Home advantage and in particular the artificial surface was a telling factor, with the hosts more familiar with the sometimes deceptive bounce of the ball and spraying around their passes effectively from the off.

Athlone got particular joy down their own right flank, where Adam Lennon posed a constant threat in the first-half, and Pierrot forced a save out of ‘Charlie’ Heffernan after his disallowed goal before the big breakthrough arrived.

Would the outcome have been different if even one of the three good chances Wexford created shortly beforehand had been converted?

We’ll never know, but they did pose Athlone lots of problems in their sole spell of real supremacy that lasted from the 18th to the 22nd minute.

A Mark Hanratty shot was palmed over by netminder Enda Minogue on a night when the 6-0 corner count in favour of Wexford was a false indicator of the overall balance of play.

Hanratty then did well to win a tackle before releasing Kian Corbally, whose drive was also knocked over the crossbar by Minogue.

The goalkeeper controlled another effort by Corbally before Frantz Pierrot did what he had been threatening to do from the off, opening his account in the 25th minute.

Reece Webb then blazed high and wide from a Conor Levingston cross to the far post, and the Wexford response was sadly lacking after they conceded for a second time.

Darragh Levingston and Jordon Tallon were introduced at the break, and the former did have one decent effort from distance that flew over in the 51st minute.

Pierrot should have completed his hat-trick when Heffernan darted out and couldn’t control a long ball from Adam Lennon, but he steered his shot to the left and wide of an open goal.

However, he did secure the match ball after his 77th-minute strike, and Athlone could fully relax in a game that featured a peerless display by centre-half Noah van Geenen.

Wexford’s only real chance of a consolation arrived in additional time, when Aaron Dobbs got his head to the last of their six corners – taken by Darragh Levingston from the right – but the ball flew across goal before going out for an Athlone throw.

Wexford FC:Noel Heffernan; Reece Webb, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Ben Lynch, Matthew Dunne; Corban Piper; Aaron Doran, Conor Levingston, Kian Corbally, Mark Hanratty; Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Darragh Levingston for Doran (HT), Jordon Tallon for Dunne (HT), Brandon McCann for C. Levingston (59), Seán Fitzpatrick for Hanratty (69), Karl Chambers for Corbally (78), also Colm Cox, Hugh Douglas, Jordan Adeyemo, Kaylem Harnett.

Athlone Town: Enda Minogue; Oisín Duffy (capt.), German Fuentes Rodriguez, Noah van Geenen, Jack Kavanagh; Matthew Leal, Aaron Connolly, Patrick Hickey; Adam Lennon, Frantz Pierrot, Valerii Dolia. Subs. – Matthew McCarrick for Lennon (61), Jamar Campion-Hinds for Dolia (61), Matthew Baker for Kavanagh (85), Nazar Zubkov for Connolly (85), Josh McGlone for Pierrot (89), also Charles Mutawe, Blake Ryan, Aaron McBride, Vladi Velikin.

Referee:Jason Moore (Kilkenny).