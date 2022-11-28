Paul Murphy to the ‘four’ as North End storm past Oliver Bond Celtic

North End United 5 Oliver Bond Celtic 0

SOMETIMES football can be a simple game. Get the ball to the feet of Paul ‘Spot’ Murphy and let him work his magic. That was certainly the case on Sunday.

The talented North End United man was at his awesome best in Hollygrove as he hit the back of the net four times to help his side put their name in the hat with the League of Ireland clubs for the O’Neills.com LFA Senior Cup fourth round draw.

It was far from a one-man show, however, as Murphy had an able deputy up front in Eoin Rhodes, with the big striker a real focal point as he bullied the centre-halves with his forceful play, and he grabbed the goal that his performance deserved after Murphy’s heroics.

The Sky Blues also won the midfield battle, with everyone in that sector playing their part, while Robin Dempsey impressed with his tenacity and confidence in the centre of the back three, with Reece Murphy and Donal Porter on either side also giving assured displays.

This was a repeat of the 2020 Leinster Junior Cup final, when an 89th-minute strike from Paul Murphy earned North End a 1-0 victory, but this time around the Dubliners were never at the races, as the sublime ‘Spot’ came back to haunt them once again.

The captain’s well-taken double gave the hosts a 2-0 advantage at the break, and he added two more within ten minutes of the restart to put the Wexford champions in complete control.

Eoin Rhodes added a fifth goal on the hour mark to wrap up a resounding win, and they will also be happy that they kept a clean sheet as the visitors tried to garner some crumbs of comfort on a day when they were clearly second best.

Oliver Bond Celtic actually began the contest brightly enough, with James McHugh twice heading off target while under pressure in the opening six minutes, after decent crosses from either flank, from Joseph O’Neill and Thomas Hannon.

However, North End came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock on eleven minutes, through who else but Paul Murphy.

Adam Beary found Murphy with a sweet pass, and he made room for a shot, but his deft attempt came off the inside of the left upright and somehow stayed out.

Murphy didn’t have to wait too long to banish any negative thoughts from his mind, however, as Shane Dempsey chipped a precise through ball into his path in the 19th minute and he applied a composed finish past goalkeeper Adam Kenny.

The visitors almost replied when a rare piece of slack North End defending allowed Joseph O’Neill to get a free header from a Troy Carey corner, but his effort went across the face of goal without getting the touch it needed.

Moments later they threatened again, when Thomas Hannon did well to cut inside, but he saw his shot comfortably saved by goalkeeper Jason McGuire.

With 32 minutes on the clock North End had their second goal. Eoin Rhodes did brilliantly to fiendishly win back possession and he fed Paul Murphy.

With the Oliver Bond defence backing off, Murphy didn’t need a second invitation and he took a couple of strides forward before unleashing a powerful shot that nestled in the top left-hand corner of the net.

It got even better for Murphy and his team-mates after the change of ends as any lingering hopes the visitors had of a fightback were quickly quashed.

Four minutes after the restart Murphy completed his hat-trick when he pounced on a knockdown from Eoin Rhodes and fired a clinical finish to the corner of the net, and five minutes later he added the pick of the bunch.

The ball sat up nicely for him 30 yards out on on the right wing and he hit a spectacular half-volley with the outside of his right boot that simply flew into the net past Kenny.

Oliver Bond Celtic were just playing for pride at this stage, and former North End man John Lester tried to make his mark when he played a pinpoint pass to James McHugh, but the frontman dragged his shot across the face of goal from a tight angle.

It was 5-0 to North End seconds later as Darby Purcell picked out the run of the hard-working Kyle Dempsey and, after his shot was blocked, Eoin Rhodes followed up to lash the ball to the net.

The hosts could have added to their tally, with Paul Murphy missing a good chance to grab his fifth, Adam Beary narrowly curling over, and Darby Purcell being thwarted by alert netminder Adam Kenny, who was off his line quickly to block at his feet, but they’ll be more than happy with their afternoon’s work.

One of the big boys could be waiting in the fourth round draw, but what are the odds that John Godkin’s side will be facing Wexford FC? Now that would certainly be one to relish.

North End United: Jason McGuire, Reece Murphy, Robin Dempsey, Donal Porter, Darby Purcell, Shane Dempsey, Alan Rhodes, Kyle Dempsey, Adam Beary, Paul Murphy (capt.), Eoin Rhodes. Subs. - Darragh Moloney for S. Dempsey (67), Niall Connolly for Beary (71), Kallum Broaders for P. Murphy (83), Daryll Power for K. Dempsey (83), Shane Beary for E. Rhodes (83).

Oliver Bond Celtic: Adam Kenny, Paul Murphy, Carl Bateman, Ciarán Walsh, Joseph O’Neill, Thomas Hannon, John Lester, Edmond Agbaje, Michael Malone, Troy Carey, James McHugh (capt.). Subs. - Dean Brady for Agbaje (HT), Miguel Barry for Lester (68).

Referee: Alan Franklin.