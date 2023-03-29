Oylegate make progress in delayed cup encounter

THIS MUCH-DELAYED ‘Flash’ Dunne Wexford Women’s Cup first round game between Oylegate United and Moyne Rangers eventually went ahead on Sunday, with Oylegate progressing to a meeting with Wexford Bohs.

Goals from Chloe Murphy, Amy Fortune and Victoria Burke saw Oylegate win 3-0 in a game that was closer than the scoreline suggests.

Courtown Hibs and Adamstown shared eleven goals in the second round and had to go all the way to extra-time before Hibs eventually progressed 6-5.

Abbie Molloy was in scintillating form for Hibs and knocked in five, with Irene Grant also finding the net.

The race for second place in Division 2 is really tight, with any one of the five teams in with a chance of taking the second promotion spot.

New Ross Town moved into contention with a 1-0 win at home to Bunclody thanks to a goal from Zoe Rossiter, while Cushinstown and All Blacks drew for the fifth time in a row as they cancelled each other out on a 1-1 scoreline.

Naomi Denton gave the home side the lead midway through the first-half, with Rachel Kehoe equalising for All Blacks midway through the second.

St. Leonards have moved to within one point of clinching the Division 3 South title and have ensured their place in the league semi-final for the overall crown after they travelled to Fastnet Rovers and won 3-0.

Fiona Ryan scored twice with Eimear Gabbett also hitting the net to give the Ballycullane side their ninth win of the season.