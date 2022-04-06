O’Reilly nets extra-time winner as Bohs prevail

THE LONG-DELAYED first round ‘Flash’ Dunne Wexford Women’s Cup match between Wexford Bohs and New Ross Town eventually got played last week, with the game going to extra-time before Bohs progressed 2-1.

Mary Kaylan gave Bohs the lead ten minutes in, and this looked to be enough to see them through until Jenny Canning equalised with five minutes to go to bring the game to extra-time.

Both sides created chances in those 20 minutes, but it was Leanne O’Reilly who scored the vital goal to put Bohs through to a second round meeting with Bree United.

In the second round, Kiltealy Celtic had no problem brushing aside the challenge of Division 3 side Ajax Athletic, winning 6-1 thanks to goals from Ciara Roban, Niamh Doyle and Rachel Casey plus a Niamh McHugh hat-trick.

Goals from Leona Breen and Kayla Farrell saw Ferns through to the quarter-finals as they overcame fellow Premier challengers Seaview United 2-0.

Killenagh Wanderers caused an upset when they travelled to Bunclody and came away 5-0 winners to go through to the quarter-finals, with Theresa Redmond scoring two, Anna Redmond also getting a brace, and Áine Byrne adding one.

St. Leonards and Courtown Hibs played out a seven-goal thriller before Hibs eventually progressed on a 4-3 scoreline.

Two goals from Ciara Ryan and one from Aisling Ryan made up the home side’s total, while two each from Abbie Molloy and Irene Grant saw Hibs come from 3-1 down to overcome the brave effort of the Division 3 side.

Shelburne came out on top in the local derby at home to Cushinstown as goals from Becca Foley, Katie Murphy and Sophie Quigley saw them progress 3-1.

Division 3 leaders All Blacks and Premier side Corach Ramblers played out a five-goal thriller before Ramblers eventually made it through to the quarter-finals on a 3-2 scoreline.

Keira Payne and Eleanor Kehoe were on target for All Blacks, while two goals from Niamh Miller and one from Niamh Tormey gave Corach victory despite the best efforts of player of the match Katie Kearns in the All Blacks goal.

Sunday saw two games go ahead in Division 1/2, with New Ross Town running out 4-0 winners over Kiltealy Celtic thanks to two goals from Sinéad Ryan and one each from Aoife Kielthy and Jenny Canning.

Camolin and Kilkenny played out a 2-2 draw, with Emma Carton scoring both goals for the home side and Rachel Doyle getting both for Kilkenny.

Defences dominated in Division 3, with Cushinstown and All Blacks playing out a scoreless draw, a result that leaves Cushinstown well in the race for the title.

Ajax picked up their first point of the season with a hard-earned draw away to St. Leonards, with the game ending 0-0.

Kilkenny United travelled to Dungarvan FC in this FAI Intermediate Cup first round game and, despite the final result of 6-0 in favour of the home team, the scoreline did not do them justice.

The home side led 2-0 at the break and Kilkenny could have been back level early in the second-half but did not take their chances.

This gave Dungarvan the opportunity to run out comfortable winners.