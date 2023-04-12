O'Connor gets the winner as Shamrock Rovers beat Ferns United

Single goal enough to see off Ferns

SHAMROCK ROVERS dealt a potentially fatal blow to neighbours Ferns United’s title hopes when they emerged from a windy Clone with a tight 1-0 win in Sunday’s Premier Division clash.

The home side have defied the odds all season by remaining ensconced in a battle for the silverware, but defeat here sees them cede the coveted top spot to Forth Celtic, who edged out Corach Ramblers on the same morning.

They had much of the better chances in the opening half, without really troubling Rovers to any great extent.

Their first opportunity of note arrived on 17 minutes when Byron Jordan released Ivan Meegan down the left, and some excellent wing play from the captain almost teed up Seamus Casey lurking in the box.

Meegan also worked a fine save out of young goalkeeper Paul Burns when he booted a free-kick Ronaldo-style with venom.

Ferns also had legitimate penalty claims around the half-hour mark when Casey’s half-volley struck the arm of a defender, but it was beside his body and he knew nothing about it.

But the best chance yet fell to the visitors when a nice dummy from Shane Cullen saw John O’Connor give him the return pass, but he shot straight at stand-in goalkeeper Ryan Nolan, making his comeback from injury in an unfamiliar position.

Amid mounting Rovers pressure, a third consecutive corner saw skipper O’Connor have a header cleared off the line, while the excellent Jack Carroll’s ambitious long-range effort flew high and wide of the target as neither side could break the deadlock by half-time.

The hosts resumed with a couple of minor chances, with Meegan firing a free from an acute angle just wide of the far post and Casey scuffing a shot when played through.

However, a triple substitution seemed to have an adverse impact on their tempo as Rovers’ experience of the big days came to the fore. In fact, the Templeshannon lads pounced for the only goal on 54 minutes to remain neck-and-neck with arch-rivals Moyne Rangers in the table.

Carroll’s acumen with a long throw-in was a useful weapon all day, and his latest effort was flicked on by substitute Chris Kenny before O’Connor produced an acrobatic volleyed finish that gave Nolan no chance.

Ferns had two great opportunities to restore parity, and would have snapped your hand off for a draw at this stage.

First up, Casey’s header into an acre of space was seized upon by Kieran Murphy, but Burns stood firm to deny the substitute, before Casey was foiled by his Oylegate-Glenbrien GAA clubmate a couple of moments later.

Ferns were reduced to ten men with six minutes of regulation time remaining when Nolan was adjudged to have caught the ball outside the box.

It was a borderline call, and ex-Rovers player Mikey Dempsey went between the sticks for the last ten minutes or so, but his new club couldn’t find the equaliser they so desperately craved.

And while United are still firmly in the shake-up with six games remaining, the division’s top scorers to date will need to don their shooting boots again, especially with a backlog of games for the likes of North End United and Gorey Rangers to creep up the standings.

Shamrock Rovers: Paul Burns; Dylan Shannon, Seán Miller, Ian Sinnott, Jack Carroll; Shane Cullen, Eddie Black, Podge Doyle, John O’Connor (capt.); Miley Fortune, Aaron Wallace. Subs. - Chris Kenny for Fortune (HT), Cian O’Connor for Wallace (77), Jamie Ronan for Cullen (88).

Ferns United: Ryan Nolan; Patrick Skelton, Tomás Hawkins, Paudie Casey, Mikey Dempsey; Byron Jordan, Shane Breen, Matty Dunne, Evan Ryan; Ivan Meegan, Seamus Casey. Subs. - Conor Jordan for B. Jordan (51), Kieran Murphy for Ryan (51), Michael Andrews for Dunne (51), Rob Ronan for Skelton (85).

Referee: Liam Murphy.