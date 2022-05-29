North End United turn on the style to retain their Leinster Junior Cup crown

Robin Dempsey of North End United gets his head to the ball as team-mate Gary Delaney and Kayln Sweeney of Kilbarrack United look on.

North End United 4 Kilbarrack United 1

A SENSATIONAL final half hour from North End United saw them retain the oneills.com LFA Junior Cup in swashbuckling style in Travers Insurance Park in Arklow on Sunday.

The holders looked to be up against it on the hour mark, as they trailed to a first-half Jack Kelly goal, but a stunning Craig McCabe strike was the catalyst for a rousing finish.

Captain Paul 'Spot' Murphy then took centre stage, leading by example as he bagged a double to put the Wexford town side in control, and substitute Shane Dempsey put the icing on the cake with a late fourth.

Another key moment came ten minutes into the second-half when Jack Kelly missed a chance to double Kilbarrack's advantage. A goal then would have left North End with a mountain to climb.

Even the most optimistic Sky Blues supporter would have found it hard to envisage that they would canter to such a comprehensive victory as they struggled to make any really inroads in the opening hour.

However, after McCabe dragged them back on level terms in spectacular fashion, the outlook changed completely.

All of a sudden North End upped the tempo and appeared to have an extra yard of pace as the belief was coursing through their veins.

Kilbarrack, on the other hand, had a collective slump of the shoulders and doubts began to creep in, having looked quite comfortable up to that point.

North End looked like they were struggling to shake off the hangover of the previous weekend's Wexford Cup final defeat in the early exchanges, as pacy Kilbarrack winger Jack Kelly tried to exploit any gaps in their defence.

He signalled his intent twice in the space of a minute early on, first running on to a Josh McKenna pass down the right wing, cutting inside and shooting off target, and then sneaking past advancing goalkeeper Noel 'Charlie' Heffernan, who misjudged the flight of the ball, but it was scrambled out for a corner.

The Hollygrove side began to get their foot on the ball, but found it hard to get any real rhythm going, with passes failing to stick and attacking moves breaking down in the final third.

They did manage to carve open the Kilbarrack defence in the 18th minute when Paul Murphy linked up with Kyle Dempsey on the right and sent in a cross which fell to the feet of Adam Beary, but he didn't get hold of the shot and dragged it wide of the post.

Moments later Dale Flynn whipped in an inviting delivery from the left, which was met by Kyle Dempsey, but he couldn't direct his header on target.

North End survived a scare with 20 minutes on the clock when James Cumiskey's dangerous corner was met by the head of Ciarán Whelan, but his effort was blocked in the goalmouth.

The Dubliners threatened again just after the half-hour mark, when Whelan put Kayln Sweeney through, but he pulled his shot wide of the far post.

North End did manage to weave a nice bit of football together in the 34th minute as Paul Murphy's cross from the right was nodded down by Adam Beary, and Kyle Dempsey steered a side-footed effort on target.

The Belvedere Road side then suffered a big blow seven minutes before the break when Kilbarrack United pounced for the opening goal. Jack Kelly showed blistering pace to break through the North End rearguard and he calmly rounded Heffernan before sliding the ball to the net.

The Wexford outfit tried to respond and Niall Connolly, who came on to replace the injured Adam Beary, teed up Gary Delaney, but the defender's strike was blocked and when it ricocheted back to Connolly he fired off target.

Whatever joint-managers John Godkin and Gary Dempsey said at half-time worked, although it may have been a different story had Kelly converted a decent opportunity ten minutes after the change of ends.

He did all the approach work right, cleverly side-stepping Robin Dempsey to make space for the shot, but thankfully for the Sky Blues the end product wasn't there, and he sliced wide.

North End needed a spark and, after Dale Flynn curled an effort narrowly past the right post, they got it in no uncertain terms in the 63rd minute.

When the ball came to Craig McCabe 25 yards out it was begging to be hit, and he did just that, driving a sweetly-struck shot that whistled past helpless Kilbarrack netminder Keith Donohue.

In that beautiful instant the game had transformed and they came close to matching their stunning opener seconds later, when Alan Rhodes picked out Paul Murphy with a searching pass and he hit a venomous volley that wasn't far off target.

'Spot' didn't have to wait long for his goal, firing them in front just three minutes after their equaliser, when he took a Kyle Dempsey pass in his stride and applied a clinical finish to the corner of the net.

Dempsey almost got on the scoresheet himself moments later, but goalkeeper Donohue did well to stop his downward header.

It was all North End at this stage as they swarmed forward to kill off the contest and the gaps continued to appear in the Kilbarrack defence.

Player of the match Paul Murphy was a real thorn in their side, warming the gloves of Donohue and firing over the crossbar, before he did grab his second in the 80th minute, ghosting between retreating defenders and stretching out a leg to steer the ball to the net.

Substitute Shane Dempsey then added to the party atmosphere among the vocal North End faithful in injury time as he met a Niall Connolly cross from the left and finished at the far post for his sixth goal in five games.

It was a proud day for all involved with North End United as they ended the season on a high by winning a second Leinster Junior Cup crown, to add to their 2018 FAI Junior Cup triumph and their numerous domestic trophies.

North End United: Noel Heffernan, Craig McCabe, Decky Downes, Gary Delaney, Dale Flynn, Reece Murphy, Robin Dempsey, Alan Rhodes, Adam Beary, Kyle Dempsey, Paul Murphy (capt.). Subs. - Niall Connolly for Beary, inj. (36), John Lester for Downes (HT), Darby Purcell for K. Dempsey (82), Shane Dempsey for Rhodes (84), also Evan Roche, Ciarán Carthy, Ayman Yousif, Joey Jackson, Jack Foley, Lee Wadding-Byrne.

Kilbarrack United: Keith Donohue, Mervin Mambo, Dean Prendergast, Ciarán Whelan, James Cumiskey, Daniel Loftus (capt.), Gary Whelan, Josh McKenna, Jack Kelly, Seán Cumiskey, Kayln Sweeney. Subs. - Dwayne McCourt for Sweeney, inj. (53), Robert Dolan for G. Whelan (60), also Gavin Ryan, Rian Finnegan, Jonathan Selberg, Karl Brennan.

Referee: David Jameson (Wicklow).