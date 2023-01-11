North End United closing in on table-toppers Ferns

Reece Murphy of North End United on the ball against Courtown Hibs in their Premier Division match on Sunday.

Premier Division

Champions North End United are breathing down the necks of leaders Ferns United after edging out Courtown Hibs in their Premier Division clash in Hollygrove on Sunday.

The hosts ran out 2-1 winners, thanks to goals from Adam Beary and Eoin Rhodes, with Max Denisiuk netting for Hibs.

Ferns still hold a three-point advantage at the top, but they had to settle for a share of the spoils at the weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Forth Celtic. Connor Jordan and Paudie Casey hit the back of the net for the pace-setters, while Luke Kavanagh and Ryan Busher replied for the Murrintown side, who have also performed brilliantly so far this season.

Shamrock Rovers inflicted the first defeat of the campaign on Gorey Rangers, with Chris ‘Hopper’ Kenny and Shane Cullen netting for the Enniscorthy outfit in a 2-1 victory. Cormac Breslin got the goal for Rangers.

Meanwhile, Moyne Rangers and Corach Ramblers came away with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw in Bellefield. Rory O’Connor scored for the hosts, while Niall Harney hit the back of the net for Ramblers.

Division 1

Campile United moved up to second place in the Division 1 table after an emphatic 6-0 win over bottom side St. Leonards on Sunday. Jamie Myler scored twice for the high-flyers, with Darragh Kent, Tomás Kent, Cathal Parker and Leon Sinnott adding a goal apiece.

North End United slipped back to third spot as they were held 1-1 by Glynn Barntown in Hollygrove. Shane Bates fired the Sky Blues in front with a stylish volley, but Fionn Cooney grabbed a late leveller for the visitors.

Enniscorthy United picked up three points with a 2-1 away win over Shelburne United. Reece Dobbs and Ryan Dobbs got their goals, with Paddy Barron netting for the hosts.

Division 2

Leaders New Ross Celtic paid the penalty on Sunday when they went down to their first defeat of the season as they lost narrowly to Shamrock Rovers.

Jack Carroll netted the only goal of the game, while the Barrowsiders missed two spot-kicks.

Harry Fitzgibbon was the match-winner for Tombrack United, bagging both goals for his side in a 2-0 win over Enniscorthy Town.

Wexford Bohs also registered a 2-0 triumph as they saw off Gorey Celtic with goals from Graham Healy and Johnny Conway.

Division 3

Promotion-chasing Rathnure United began the year in positive fashion as they eked out a 2-1 win away to Forth Celtic on Sunday.

Eoin Hartigan gave the Murrintown side the lead, sticking in the rebound after his penalty had been well saved by goalkeeper Kyle Martin, but John Kavanagh drew Rathnure level on the stroke of half-time when he headed home from a corner.

Kavanagh, who was returning from injury, then repeated the trick to earn all three points for his side.

Moyne Rangers came out on top in a goal-fest in Camolin, edging out the hosts by the odd goal in nine. Ashley Tully scored all four goals for the home side, but his efforts proved to be in vain as Seán Wildes, Pa O’Rourke (two), Michael Ivers and Philly O’Neill scored for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Wexford Celtic earned a 1-0 win in Fethard.

Division 3A

Kiltealy Celtic were too strong for bottom side Rosbercon United on Sunday, running out 4-1 winners with goals from Barry Mernagh, Gavin Rafter, Stephen Watchorn and Shane Mernagh.

New Ross Town and Bree United came away with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Jamie St. Ledger scored for the Barrowsiders, while Dylan Dalton netted for Bree.

Meanwhile, Fastnet Rovers earned a 4-0 win in Courtown.

Division 4

The Ballagh United moved three points clear at the top of Division 4 after a 5-2 win over Bridge Rovers on Sunday.

Ian Storey, Cormac Finn, Noely Dempsey and Tommy Storey (two) scored for the table-toppers, with Evan Carr and Tadhg Healy replying.

Bunclody are in joint-second place after a 2-1 win in Ferns. Patrick Somers scored both goals for the winners, with John Breen netting for the hosts.

Division 4A

Leaders Gorey Rangers chalked up a big win on Sunday as they cruised to an 8-0 success over Wexford Celtic.

Barry Levingston scored four goals for the pace-setters, while Luke Kavanagh chipped in with a double and Eoin Doyle and Callum O’Reilly added one apiece.

Division 5

Table-toppers Forth Celtic got another three points on the board as they ran out 5-1 winners away to Camolin Celtic.

Anthony Hayes scored a hat-trick for the visitors, while Jack Devereux and Johnny Hamilton also hit the back of the net.

Aaron Davies bagged a treble for second-placed New Ross Celtic as they saw off Ballymurn Celtic 5-2. Keith Katus and Dean Bennett got the other goals for the winners, with Shane Campbell and Adam O’Brien replying.