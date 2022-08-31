Wexford

North End United are the team to beat in Wexford Football League Premier Division

Dave Devereux

It’s that time of year again when the Wexford Football League season kicks off, and once more North End United will begin the campaign as hot favourites to lift the Premier Division crown.

The Sky Blues added more silverware to their bulging trophy cabinet last term, winning the domestic top flight and the Leinster Junior Cup, while their second team took the Division 1 title.

