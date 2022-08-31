North End United are the team to beat in Wexford Football League Premier Division

It’s that time of year again when the Wexford Football League season kicks off, and once more North End United will begin the campaign as hot favourites to lift the Premier Division crown.

The Sky Blues added more silverware to their bulging trophy cabinet last term, winning the domestic top flight and the Leinster Junior Cup, while their second team took the Division 1 title.

Joint-manager Gary Dempsey has stepped down, but John Godkin will go into battle again as he takes charge of the side for an incredible 31st term.

North End have seen a few players depart over the summer, but they have brought in more than able replacements to fill the void and look primed for another successful season.

Their biggest concern is the loss of a number of key personnel through injury, with captain Paul ‘Spot’ Murphy, Gary Delaney, Adam Beary and Lee Wadding-Byrne all sidelined for a minimum of six to eight weeks.

The main challengers will most likely be Gorey Rangers, who beat North End in last season’s cup final, but they were pipped by the Wexford town side in the league, having only lost one game.

New manager Willie Peare will be hoping to hit the ground running as the north county outfit bid for a long-awaited league triumph.

Nicky Murphy is certainly no stranger to success and his return to the Shamrock Rovers dug-out could well lead to an upturn in fortunes for the Enniscorthy side.

They finished third last season, but were ten points adrift of the champions, and will be aiming to be in contention in the home straight this time around.

They have an abundance of under-age talent coming through the ranks, but it may take time for those players to blossom in adult football.

It’s difficult to see the Premier Division winners coming from outside the aforementioned trio, with North End United again fancied to end the season as champions.

A special mention for Crossabeg AFC, who line out in the top flight for the first time in their history when they host Shamrock Rovers at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Here’s the latest details from the teams participating in this season’s Premier Division:

CORACH RAMBLERS

MANAGER: Pip Murphy (second year).

BACKROOM TEAM: Assistant managers, Gareth McCurtin and Philly Murphy (both second year); strength and conditioning, Dale Murphy-Butler, Sprinter Fitness (first year); soccer coach, Rene Algera (first year); goalkeeping coach, Wayne Russell (first year); physio/osteo, Kieran Lowe (second year).

PLAYERS OUT: Joe Sinnott (college in Australia); Rob Farrell (working abroad); Michael Barry (living in Rosslare and transferred to Rosslare Rangers); Dylan O’Brien (injured).

PLAYERS IN: Ben Brosnan (returning to club); Ronan Prendergast (from Waterford League).

COURTOWN HIBS

MANAGER: Stephen Redmond (ten years of senior management experience).

BACKROOM TEAM: Peter McFarland (coach); Alan Hughes (goalkeeping coach); Ciarán Tighe (coach); Joe Roche (coach).

PLAYERS IN: Aymen Siouane, Eoin Blanchfield, Dean Flood-Hayes, Robin Canavan, Lee Polglase, Joey Elliott, Sebastian Sosnowski.

PLAYERS OUT: Colin O’Brien (retired); Jack Freegrove (retired); James Fleming (travelling); Neil Murphy (work); Jason McGuire (moved to North End); Niall Keys (moved to Gorey Rangers); Dan Cranch (GAA commitments); Ross Proudfoot (travelling); Glenn Hughes (retired); Luke Greene (moved to Lucan United).

CROSSABEG AFC

MANAGER: Joe Newe (second year).

ASSISTANT MANAGER: Evan Newe.

PLAYERS IN: Jason Moore (from Wexford Celtic); Ryan Furlong (from Wexford Celtic); Aaron Lambert (from Wexford Bohs); Ronan Devereux.

PLAYERS OUT: Cathal Devereux (abroad); Cian Boggan (studying abroad); Joe Wilson (retired); David Berney (retired).

FERNS UNITED

MANAGER: Martin Redmond (fifth year).

BACKROOM TEAM: Assistant manager, Kieran Murphy (third year); coaches, Eugene Breen and Brian Fortune (both fifth year).

PLAYERS IN: Jack Reck (from Oylegate United); Paudie Casey (from Wexford FC).

FORTH CELTIC

MANAGER: Chris Casey (second year).

COACH: Richie Busher (second year).

KITMAN/FIRST AID: Anthony Dowd (first year).

PLAYERS IN: Darragh Whelan (from Wexford Celtic); Eoin Hartigan (from Wexford Albion U-19s); Ryan Murphy (returns to first team squad); Jake Firman and Luke Kavanagh (return from GAA commitments); Eoin Doyle (first year out of youths).

PLAYERS OUT: Liam Burke (moved to Wexford FC U-19s); Luke O’Neill (work commitments).

GOREY RANGERS

MANAGER: Willie Peare (first year).

ASSISTANT/COACHES: Mark Ross, who is a Uefa Elite A coach and also League of Ireland coach with Carlow/Kilkenny (first year); Nick Furlong and Gavin Griffiths (unchanged).

PLAYERS IN: Niall Keys (from Courtown Hibs); Evan Rogers (from Templeogue United in Leinster Senior League); Cillian Cushe, Adam Dunbar (returning to first team squad); Seán Murphy (returned from abroad).

PLAYERS OUT: Seán Allen (moved to Wexford Bohs).

MOYNE RANGERS

MANAGER: Aidan Browne (18th year).

BACKROOM TEAM: Assistant manager, John Timmons (fourth year); head coach, Kenelm Morrissey (first year); assistant coach, Pa Doyle (first year); goalkeeping coach, David O’Shea (11th year).

PLAYERS OUT: Liam Evans (going to Japan for college).

PLAYERS IN: Rich Farrell (back from Australia); Peter Marsden (from Ajax Athletic); Pa O’Shea (from Ajax Athletic); Conor McCarney (moved to Enniscorthy); Lenny Connolly (from Shamrock Rovers); Tommy Foley (back after time away).

NORTH END UNITED

MANAGER: John Godkin (31st year). Joint-manager Gary Dempsey has stepped down.

BACKROOM TEAM: Assistants, John Foley and Andy Moore (both first year); coach Charlie Delaney (fourth year). The club are currently looking for a new experienced coach to join the backroom.

PLAYERS IN: Jason McGuire (from Courtown Hibs); Donal Porter (from Wexford FC); Eoin Rhodes (from Ferrybank, Waterford); Darragh Moloney (Wexford Albion).

PLAYERS OUT: Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan (moved to Dublin); John Lester (moved to Oliver Bond Celtic); Decky Downes (retired); Lee Wadding-Byrne, Gary Delaney, Adam Beary and Paul ‘Spot’ Murphy (all injured).

ROSSLARE RANGERS

MANAGER: Aaron Kehoe (first year).

BACKROOM TEAM: TBC.

PLAYERS IN: A number of players stepping up from youths.

PLAYERS OUT: Emmet Byrne and Gearóid Byrne (both retired).

SHAMROCK ROVERS

MANAGER: Nicky Murphy (first season back after three years away. Previously managed the team for ten years).

BACKROOM TEAM: Assistants, James Carty, Philip O’Connor and Nicky Murphy Snr.; coaches ‘Tucker’ O’Brien and David Farnan.

PLAYERS IN: The club are looking to bring through some of last year’s youths who won the Wexford Cup and were runners-up in Leinster.

PLAYERS OUT: Lenny Connolly (moved to Moyne Rangers).

WEXFORD BOHS

MANAGERS: David Dodd (fifth season); Roy Doyle (third season).

COACHES: Denny Carty and Aidan Seaver.

PLAYERS IN: Seán Allen (from Gorey Rangers); Luc Farrell (from Wexford Albion); P.J. Banville (from Campile United); Kaylem O’Connor (from Bridge Rovers); Ryan Mawdsley (from Pallas United, Limerick).

PLAYERS OUT: Jason Swords (injured); Paddy Harnett (retired); Emmet O’Connor (injured); Martin O’Connor (GAA commitments).