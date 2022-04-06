North End bow out of FAI Junior Cup

Michael Gallagher of Salthill Devon battling for possession with John Lester of North End United as Lee Wadding-Byrne looks on.

North End United’s dreams of lifting the FAI Junior Cup for a second time were dashed at Hollygrove on Sunday as they were outclassed by Salthill Devon in their quarter-final clash.

The 2018 champions can have no complaints as the impressive Galway visitors were the better side throughout and were full value for their victory.

The first-half was a tale of two penalties, with home goalkeeper Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan getting down well to deny Timmy Molloy from the spot in the 32nd minute, while the ever-reliable Paul Murphy converted from twelve yards just before the break.

Salthill Devon, who beat the holders Fairview Rangers on penalties in the previous round, would have felt aggrieved that they were trailing at the interval given their superiority, but they put things right after the change of ends, with experienced former League of Ireland striker Vinny Faherty scoring twice, either side of a goal from lively winger Michael Gallagher.

The westerners looked like they were up for the challenge from the off, with Gallagher appearing dangerous on his regular forays down the right wing.

Salthill’s first sight of goal came in the third minute when Timmy Molloy’s cross found its way to the feet of Alberto Cabanyes, but the Spaniard was off target with his strike.

The Galway side were spraying the ball around sweetly and enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, with Aaron Conway catching the eye in midfield.

Paul ‘Spot’ Murphy did warm the gloves of Arek Mamala when he collected a long free-kick from Gary Delaney and turned smartly, but the shot was straight down the throat of the netminder.

The visitors were doing most of the pressing and they threatened again in the 17th minute when Michael Gallagher cut in from the right and made a beeline for goal, forcing a decent save out of Heffernan from an acute angle.

It looked like North End’s best hope might come from set-pieces, and they did worry the Salthill defence in the 29th minute when Paul Murphy whipped in a deep corner which Reece Murphy got his head to, but he couldn’t steer a difficult chance on target.

Moments later the visitors were handed a gilt-edged opportunity to get their noses in front when an Alberto Cabanayes cross struck John Lester’s arm and referee Brian Higgins pointed to the spot.

Timmy Molloy took the responsibility but his effort was too close to Heffernan, who got down smartly to his right to make the save.

Seconds later Molloy almost made amends when he was fed by Lucas de Paula after a flowing move, but his delicate shot came back off the crossbar.

In the 34th minute the hard-working Adam Beary had a rare glimmer of a chance for the hosts after goalkeeper Arek Mamala had flapped at a cross and he drilled a shot wide of the left post, but they did manage to take an unlikely lead shortly before the interval.

Imposing centre-half Jackson Da Silva, who otherwise had a solid outing, turned into trouble and lost possession to Paul Murphy and then mistimed his challenge to concede a penalty.

Murphy is as good as they get from the spot and he coolly rolled the ball into the corner of the net, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The second-half started in similar fashion to the first, with Salthill on the front foot, and they got the goal they deserved seven minutes after the restart.

Alberto Cabanyes whipped in an inviting cross from the left wing, which was bundled in at the far post by the inrushing Vinny Faherty.

At the other end Paul Murphy flashed a long-range effort wide seconds later, and North End actually had their best spell of the game in the 15 minutes after the equaliser.

Murphy’s header from an Adam Beary corner was blocked on the line midway through the half, but the amount of work North End had to do off the ball eventually told and Salthill took control for the final quarter.

Alberto Cabanyes was thwarted by Heffernan, but the Connacht outfit did take the lead in the 77th minute when Michael Gallagher’s vicious inswinging, left-footed corner flew into the top corner of the net.

Two minutes later they had their third goal and it was beautiful in its execution. The skilful Cabanyes showed a deft touch to control the ball and picked out Faherty on the left wing with a sublime searching pass.

The striker took the delivery in his stride and switched the ball to his left, before calming stroking the ball to the far corner of the net to seal the deal for Salthill Devon.

North End United: Noel Heffernan, Craig McCabe, Reece Murphy, Gary Delaney, Dale Flynn, Lee Wadding-Byrne, John Lester, Alan Rhodes, Adam Beary, Kyle Dempsey, Paul Murphy (capt.). Subs. - Ayman Yousif for Flynn (79), Niall Connolly for Lester (79), Ciarán Carthy for Wadding-Byrne, inj. (83), also Danny Furlong, Declan Downes, Joey Jackson, Evan Roche, Jack Foley.

Salthill Devon: Arek Mamala, Cormac Raftery, Jackson Da Silva, Shane O’Rourke (capt.), Calym Crowe, Michael Gallagher, Aaron Conway, Lucas de Paula, Alberto Cabanyes, Timmy Molloy, Vinny Faherty. Subs. - Michael Lee for de Paula (59), Breen Geraghty for Cabanyes (81), Tommy McKeown for Faherty (88), Darren Craven for Conway (88), Enda Cullen for Gallagher (88), also Gearóid Ó Leidhinn, Jamie Allen.

Referee: Brian Higgins (Limerick).