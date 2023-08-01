Night of celebration as Wexford and District Women’s League awards handed out

Kevin Murphy and Hayley Nolan (Ferns United) accepting the Senior club of the year award from Daire Doyle.

Aisling Kavanagh (Treasurer), presenting the schoolgirls club of the year trophy to Gorey Rangers.

The line-up of winners at the Wexford and District women and schoolgirls league awards night in the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy.

THE WEXFORD and District Women’s League held their award nights in the IFA Centre, Enniscorthy, recently where several divisional awards as well as appreciation awards were handed out.

The night began with presentations to Amy Mitten of St. Joseph’s and Leona Breen of Ferns United who had put in player of the match performances in their respective shield finals, and a presentation was also made to Courtown Hibs who had celebrated their 50th anniversary during the season.

The awards proper began with the top scorer accolades which saw the experienced Lisa Marie Stenning from Fastnet Rovers pick up the Division 3 South honour, with Emma Carton of Camolin Celtic winning Division 3 North.

Abbie Molloy of Courtown Hibs was top scorer in Division 2 but was away travelling, so the award was collected on her behalf by team-mate Marian Cardiff.

Adamstown’s Jasmine Martin collected the Division 1 top scorer, while Sarah Siggins of Forth Celtic won the Premier award.

Jasmine Martin (Adamstown), Division 1 player of the year and top scorer, with league administrator Peter Doyle.

Player of the year awards saw Orla Redmond of Moyne Rangers honoured for Division 3 South, and Katie Carr of St. Joseph’s chosen for the North section.

Abbie Molloy and Jasmine Martin did the double in their respective divisions by also winning the relevant player of the year awards, while Aoife Curran of Ferns United picked up the top award in the Premier Division.

Orla Redmond (Moyne Rangers) receiving the Division 3 South player of the year award from Aisling Kavanagh (Treasurer of the Wexford and District Women's League).

Aoife Curran (Ferns United), Premier Division player of the year, with Daire Doyle (Wexford and District Women's League Chairman).

Flowers were presented to IFA managers Marie and Nancy Dunphy for their support and help to the league over the years, making their facilities readily available for meetings and functions.

Bobby Murphy of Fethard Rangers and Seaview United was presented with a services to football award for all his years involved in the girls’ game, while John Carton became the first recipient of the referee appreciation award.

John Carton is presented with his referee appreciation award by league administrator Peter Doyle.

Two club of the year awards saw Gorey Rangers pick up the first ever under-age accolade, while treble winners and LFA Junior Cup finalists, Ferns United, were popular winners of the Senior award.

League administrator Peter Doyle was MC, while Chairman Daire Doyle thanked everyone for their attendance, congratulating the award winners and taking the opportunity to wish the Republic of Ireland women’s team the best of luck in their upcoming World Cup games.

Affiliation forms are now available for the coming season and, for the first time, they can be filled out online, with the link gone out to all our current clubs.

Any new clubs interested in joining the league next season should contact league Secretary Claire Gaffney on wexfordanddistrictwomensleague@gmail.com for details.

The closing date for entries to the league is August 18 and, as stated at the recent AGM, in an effort to set up divisions correctly at women’s and under-age, it is important to get your entry in on time.