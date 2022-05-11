New Ross Town stay in the hunt for Premier title

NEW ROSS Town remain in the hunt for at least second place in the Under-14 Premier Division after they entertained Curracloe United midweek and came away 2-0 winners.

Coolboy Rangers and New Ross Celtic played out a 3-3 draw in Under-14 Division 2A on Monday, a result that did nothing for either team involved in this match but did secure the title for Corach Ramblers.

Evie Maroney with two and a goal from Colleen Gregan made up Coolboy’s total, while Norah Purcell scored two for Celtic with Ella Talbot also finding the net.

Arklow Town wrapped up the Under-14 Division 2B title on Wednesday when they travelled to Courtown and came away 4-0 winners, recording their eighth win of the season.

Keava McNamee scored a hat-trick for the visitors, with Hannah Fox also on target before committee member Barry Dempsey presented the winning captain with the league trophy.

Thursday saw Gorey Rangers’ second team overcome Bunclody 5-3 to move mid-table.

St. Leonards kept up their challenge for at least runners-up spot in Under-14 Division 3 after they overcame Ferns United 5-1.

Brooke Whitty, Aoibheann Costello, Cathy Dillon, Mia Kent and Eva Kent were all on target for the home side, while Zoe Burke scored for Ferns.

Rosslare Rangers are eight points clear at the top of the division after their 6-0 win away to Killenagh on Sunday morning.

Lucia Donohoe and Sophie Ferguson scored two each, with Izzy Finney and Amy Halligan getting one apiece.