Mixed fortunes over six days for Under-12 team

TWO GAMES in a week saw mixed results for the Wexford Under-12 inter-league squad, beating Midlands 2-1 in Bunclody and six days later going down 1-0 to MGL South in Dublin.

In the first game, Wexford were well in control and led 2-0 through goals from Amelia Murphy and Sophie Kinsella.

And although Midlands did pull one back, Wexford did enough to hold on for the win.

Six days later they were away to MGL South in Coolock and, in a close-fought encounter with very few chances for either side, the home side got the vital breakthrough to win 1-0.

New Ross Town got their Under-12 Premier campaign off to a winning start when they travelled to Curracloe United, with Amelia Brazska-Szot scoring the only goal of a very close-fought and competitive encounter.

Two of the sides who would have title ambitions played out an exciting 2-2 draw, with Kilkenny United dominating the first-half to lead 2-0, but Gorey Rangers bounced back in the second period to earn a point.

Goals from Freya Pender and Emma Kelly had Kilkenny ahead, but replies from Katie Hughes and Fallon Shiel saw the home side bounce back to take a point.

Aughrim Rangers got an easier than anticipated three points in Under-12 Division 1 when North End United were unable to muster enough fit players to travel and conceded the game.

Moyne Rangers travelled to Cushinstown and came away with all three points in Division 2A after a comfortable 5-2 win.

Freya Murphy scored both for the home side, but three from prolific goalscorer Mia Whelan and two from Lexie Kennedy saw Moyne take victory.

In the other game, Seaview United travelled to Rosslare Rangers and won 3-1, with Ella Meyler on target for the home side.

Midweek saw St. Leonards overcome Killenagh Wanderers 2-0 thanks to goals from Mia Kent and Eimear Rossiter.

Fastnet took all three points from their Division 2B game away to the Bridge Rovers second team, winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Katie Martin, Keisha Sinnott and Arwen O’Connor, with Millie Tobin on target for Bridge.

Bunclody travelled to Coolboy and proved too strong for the home side, running out emphatic 6-0 winners.