Mighty Murphy’s the man at Wexford Football League Player of the Year awards

Gorey Rangers star picks up Premier Division prize

At the Wexford Football League Player of the Year awards in the Riverbank House Hotel on Friday night were, back, from left: Denis Hennessy, Wexford Football League chairman; Eoghan Kehoe (Ballymurn Celtic), Division 3A; Paul Murphy (Gorey Rangers), Premier Division; Anthony Hayes (Forth Celtic), Division 5 and Craig O'Reilly (St. Joseph's), Division 3. Front, from left: Joe Bolger (Gorey Rangers), Division 2; Damien Duke (Bunclody), Division 4; Barry Redmond (Curracloe United), Division 4A and Joe Finn (Bunclody), Division 1.

Gorey Rangers defender Paul Murphy picked up the Premier Division prize at the Wexford Football League Players of the Year awards in the Riverbank House Hotel on Friday night.

The talented centre-half fought off competition from Seamus Casey of Ferns United and Dermot Flood of Wexford Bohs to take the top honour.

The Division 1 gong went to Joe Finn of Division 1 champions Bunclody, who doubled up on the night by also winning the Youths Premier Division prize. Dayle Donohoe of Ajax Athletic and Campile United’s Jamie Myler were the other Division 1 nominees.

Gorey Rangers picked up two awards on the night, as Joe Bolger was named the Division 2 player of the year, getting the nod ahead of New Ross Celtic’s Ethan Butler and Adam Devereux of All Blacks.

The Division 3 prize went to Craig O’Reilly, the star man for champions St. Joseph’s, with Rathnure United’s Shane Lawlor and Jack Roche of Forth Celtic also nominated.

Eoghan ‘Snowy’ Kehoe, who performed brilliantly for Ballymurn Celtic in their double-winning season, picked up the Division 3A award, with Kyle Kennedy of Fastnet Rovers and Oylegate United’s Richard Murphy also in the running.

Damien Duke of champions Bunclody got the Division 4 award, ahead of Colm Sinnott of The Ballagh United and Crossabeg’s Eoin Raftery.

Curracloe United stalwart Barry Redmond was rewarded for his performances during their title-winning campaign by picking up the Division 4A prize, ahead of Darragh Molloy of Gorey Rangers and Camolin Celtic’s Conor Morris.

The evergreen Anthony Hayes continued to bang in the goals as he helped Forth Celtic to Division 5 glory and he landed the divisional award, with Niall Moore of All Blacks and New Ross Celtic’s David Purcell also shortlisted.

Youth and Under-19 winners at the Wexford Football League Player of the Year awards in The Riverbank House Hotel on Friday night. Back, from left: Pádraig Whitty of the Wexford Football League, Darragh Moloney (North End United), Under-19 winner; Denis Hennessy, Wexford Football League chairman and Barry Browne, manager of the Riverbank House Hotel, sponsors. Front, from left: Cormac Casey (Castledockrel United), Youth Division 2 winner; Jayden Cheevers (Duncannon), Youth Division 3; Niall Mooney (New Ross Town), Youth Division 1; and Joe Finn (Bunclody), Youth Premier Division.

Talented youngster Darragh Moloney scooped the Under-19 League award for his stellar performances in midfield for champions North End United, with Bunclody’s Aaron Dunne and Seán Lennon of New Ross Celtic also in the running.

As already mentioned, Bunclody’s Joe Finn was named the top player in the Youths Premier Division, ahead of fellow nominees Dylan Browne of Moyne Rangers and Forth Celtic’s Justin McMahon.

Niall Mooney of champions New Ross Town picked up the Youths Division 1 award, with Adam Lambert of Rosslare Rangers and Glynn Barntown’s Ruairí Ennis the others in contention.

Castledockrell United were rewarded for their runaway Youths Division 2 success and Youths Cup triumph with an award for Cormac Casey, with Ben O’Connor of Ferns United and Tombrack United’s Robert McCrea the other nominees.

Jayden Cheevers of league winners Duncannon picked up the Youths Division 3, ahead of Campile United’s Will Foley and Kian Rossiter of Corach Ramblers.

Darragh Nolan of Youths Division 4 winners Wexford Albion received the award, with Adam O’Donnell of Curracloe United and Glynn Barntown’s Lee Carty also shortlisted.

Meanwhile, Aidan Browne Senior from Moyne Rangers was recognised with a Pat Whitty Special Merit Award.

Congratulations to all the winners.