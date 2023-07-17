Megan Walsh flying the flag for Wexford at Women’s World Cup

AS THE Republic of Ireland embark on their maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup adventure when they take on co-hosts Australia in Sydney on Thursday, there will be plenty of Wexford interest as the tournament gets under way.

Goalkeeper Megan Walsh has strong Slaneyside roots, having qualified to line out for the Republic of Ireland through her grandfather from Bree, William ‘Billy’ Walsh, who moved from Wexford to the West Midlands in England in the 1950s.

The Bromsgrove native had represented England at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-23 level, before switching allegiance in 2021, having discussed the possibility with Irish internationals, including Wexford’s Rianna Jarrett, as well as Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly, during their time at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper will have plenty of family members cheering her on from the Model county, while her father Phil will be staunchly supporting from the stands in Australia, alongside his wife Nina, son Jonny and partner Kerriann, as well as Megan’s partner Nicola, who travelled with him.

Speaking en route to the tournament Down Under from Singapore airport on Monday, her proud dad was unsurprisingly filled with excitement and clearly looking forward to watching the Girls in Green pit their wits against the best in the business.

“It’s fantastic for a country like Ireland to qualify for a major tournament. It’s a brilliant achievement by the girls and it’s a wonderful experience for Megan to be involved with the girls.

“They’re such a great bunch, they’re so determined and so together. They’ll be the fighting Irish as always.

“Once the competition starts they’ll give it their best, they always do. Ireland is a small country and they’re punching well above their weight.”

Although Phil may speak with a distinct Brummie twang, there’s no getting away from his sense of Irishness, something he says runs deep in the family and has been passed on to his daughter Megan, who enjoyed many childhood visits to Bree and Enniscorthy.

“My mum was from Gorey and my dad from Bree. We have a lot of family around Bree and Enniscorthy still and we get over as often as we can to see them.

“We’re Irish through and through. Growing up, every year we’d have six weeks’ holidays, two weeks in Dublin, in North Wall on the docks, and then four weeks down in Bree. There was a real strong sense of Irish culture in the house, and there still is now,” he explained.

Given that strong cultural identity, Phil was obviously delighted when Megan decided to pull on the green of Ireland, while he believes career-wise it also made perfect sense.

“She wants to play at the highest level. She played at junior level for England and the opportunity wasn’t there.

“She was actually approached by some of the Irish players, Denise O’Sullivan and Rianna, who’s from Wexford, who were at Brighton at the time.

“They asked what her background was with a name like Walsh. They approached Vera and things went from there. She loves the experience, it’s fantastic,” he said.

Ireland may be going into the tournament as underdogs, but you have to dare to dream, and Phil is hoping the team can defy the odds, although it would mean having to re-jig their plans to accommodate an extended stay in the southern hemisphere.

“We’re out here for three weeks and if, God willing, they got out of the group we’ll have to stay longer. That wouldn’t be a bad problem. Hopefully they’ll win it,” he laughed.

Meanwhile, Vera Pauw’s assistant Tom Elmes scored the first-ever home goal for Wexford Youths in a 1-0 win over Cobh Ramblers in their debut League of Ireland season in 2007, having moved to the Model county in 2006.

The Birmingham native, whose family hail from Wexford, also enjoyed an extremely successful stint as manager of the women’s team at Ferrycarrig Park, guiding them to a treble in his first season in charge and following that up with an FAI Cup triumph in the next campaign.

After spending three and a half years at the Women’s National League club, the highly-rated tactician took up a new role with the Football Association of Ireland midway through 2021.

Having already been employed by the FAI as a leader of their football course at IT Carlow, he became Ireland women’s Under-16 head coach, before ending the year double-jobbing after being appointed as assistant manager of the senior team.

Former Wexford Youths star Claire O’Riordan is named among the defenders in the squad of 23 after first making her name as a striker with the Ferrycarrig Park club. After making 79 appearances for MSV Duisburg in Germany, the Limerick woman is currently plying her trade in the Scottish Women’s Premier League with Celtic.

One Wexford woman who will play a major part in the tournament is top-class assistant referee Michelle O’Neill, who is back on the big stage, having been on the touchline for the 2019 World Cup final between USA and the Netherlands.