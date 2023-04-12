Méabh Russell of Wexford Youths in action with Ireland Under-19 women

MÉABH RUSSELL of Wexford Youths Women endured a tough first 72 minutes with her Republic of Ireland Under-19 colleagues when they fell to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Germany in the opening group game of round two of qualifiers for the UEFA Championships in Norway on Wednesday.

However, there was a big improvement on Saturday when they accounted for the hosts on a 2-1 scoreline in the Jessheim Stadium in Ullensaker.

Russell was utilised from start to finish in a win secured with goals from Scarlett Herron of Athlone Town and a penalty from Cork City’s Eva Mangan.

The victory set them up nicely for their last Group A1 clash against Croatia.