McMahon bags double as Wexford Bohs shock leaders

Wexford Bohs dented the title hopes of leaders Gorey Rangers by beating the north county side 3-0 on Saturday.

Jamie McMahon bagged a double for the winners, while Seán Pailing netted their other goal.

New Ross Celtic took full advantage as they moved to within a point of the pacesetters with a 3-0 triumph against Adamstown. Donagh O’Connor, Alan Grochowaiski and Eryk Borowiecz got the goals for the Barrowsiders.

Third-placed All Blacks also got three points on the board by edging out local rivals Kilmore United 2-1.

Shane Cassidy fired them in front with a stunning free-kick and Kyle Rankin doubled their tally. Paul Roche pulled a goal back for Kilmore before the break, but they couldn’t force an equaliser in the second-half.

A Harry Fitzgibbon strike was enough for Tombrack United to win away to Gorey Celtic, while Shamrock Rovers also won 1-0, with Dillon Shannon grabbing the all-important goal against Killenagh Wanderers.

Division 3

St. Joseph’s have one hand on the Division 3 trophy after a 1-0 win over Wexford Celtic at Sinnottstown Lane on Sunday.

A headed goal from Craig O’Reilly was the difference between the sides.

Rathnure secured promotion for the second season in succession with a 7-1 win over Moyne Rangers. Shane Lawlor grabbed a hat-trick for the winners, Anthony Westnott converted a penalty, while Stephen Reilly, A.J. Redmond and an own goal added to their tally.

Anthony Hayes put in a five-star display for third-placed Forth Celtic, netting all of their goals in a 5-2 win over Taghmon United. Darren Hayden bagged both goals for Taghmon.

Ashley Tully (two) and Darren Curran hit the back of the net for Camolin Celtic to earn them a 3-0 win in Fethard.

Division 3A

Ballymurn Celtic are edging closer to the Division 3A crown after sharing the spoils with local rivals Oylegate United on Sunday.

Oylegate led twice, with Richard Murphy grabbing both goals, but Niall Murphy and Paddy Redmond replied for the visitors.

Second-placed Fastnet Rovers failed to capitalise, as they also had to settle for a point after drawing 1-1 with New Ross Town. Kyle Kennedy scored for Fastnet from a free-kick, while Jamie St. Ledger got the goal for Town.

Courtown Hibs and Bree United couldn’t be separated either as they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Liam Condren, Dylan Sweeney, Frank Roche and Danny Roche scored for Hibs, while Anthony Butler and Dylan Dalton both bagged doubles for Bree.

Shane Mernagh helped himself to four goals for Kiltealy Celtic as they ran out 8-1 winners over Cloughbawn. Fran Buckley, Conor Cooney, Aidan Byrne and an own goal added to their tally.

Rosbercon United’s search for their first point goes on after they were edged out 2-1 by Cushinstown. Rob Kehoe and Stephen Doyle scored for the winners, with Shane Lyng replying.

Division 4

Leaders Bunclody suffered a setback on Sunday when they were beaten 5-2 by Carne FC.

Things looked to be going well for the pacesetters as a Patrick Somers double had them 2-0 to the good, but Aaron ‘Harry’ Corish pulled a goal back before the break.

Mark ‘Lank’ Corish levelled matters early in the second-half and Adam McLoughlin fired the hosts in front on the hour mark.

Aaron Corish then made it 4-2 with his second goal of the game, and McLoughlin also doubled up to seal the deal for Carne.

Blackwater missed the chance to move to the top of the table when they were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow challengers Glynn Barntown.

Gary Cullen converted a free-kick to give Glynn Barntown the lead, but Ben Redmond grabbed an equaliser after the interval.

The Ballagh United are still very much in the mix, but their hopes were dented by Shamrock Rovers at the weekend.

Jack Carroll, Miley Fortune, Darren Redmond and Adam Miller got goals for the Enniscorthy side in a 4-1 victory, with Ian Storey netting for The Ballagh.

Meanwhile, Ferns United and Rosslare Rangers came away with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Division 4A

Curracloe United got back to winning ways with a convincing 5-2 triumph over Kilmore United on Sunday. Aidan Clarke netted a hat-trick for the league leaders, while Cathal Harding and John Tyrell chipped in with a goal apiece while Luke Hunt replied with a double.

Gorey Rangers kept the pressure on with a 5-1 win over Ajax Athletic. Jim Moorehouse (two), Caellum Travers-Devlin, Caleb Byrne-Murphy and Barry Levingston scored for Rangers, while Alfredo netted for Ajax.

Third-placed Camolin Celtic also got three points on the board by overcoming Campile United 2-1.

Donal O’Neill and Michael Purcell got their goals and Leon Sinnott hit the back of the net for Campile.

James Kehoe and Aaron Kinsella (two) netted for Shelburne United as they drew 3-3 with Wexford Celtic, with Alan Larkin, Caleb O’Brien and Fran Hore scoring for the Sinnottstown Lane crew.

Caim United edged out Corach Ramblers 3-2 with goals from Blayn Murphy (two) and Seán Morrissey, with Kieran Furlong and Tom Howlin replying.