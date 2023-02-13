Magic Moloney sends Gorey Rangers into last eight of FAI Junior Cup

Gorey Rangers 2 Fairview Rangers 1 (AET)

STEPHEN MOLONEY forced home an extra-time winner to send Gorey Rangers into the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup at the expense of Fairview Rangers on Sunday.

The powerful defender rose highest to get the vital touch to Mark Woods’ long free-kick, which deflected past Fairview ’keeper Aaron Savage to send the small but boisterous home crowd into jubilant celebrations.

In what was a very tight game throughout, Gorey had to come from behind to get safe passage into the last eight. Jason Cross had headed the Limerick team into an eighth-minute lead, but Moloney’s 53rd-minute equaliser was enough to send the game to extra-time.

The contest had become increasingly cagey as the minutes ticked away and the additional periods were no different, until Moloney did enough to force home the winner in the 100th minute to set up a frantic last ten.

There was still time for some controversy in the second period of extra-time, when Jeffrey Judge burst into the Gorey box and appeared to be halted by contact from a host defender when heading clean through on goal.

Referee Chris Maher had the perfect view and decided the Fairview man dived. He gave the free-kick to Gorey and produced a second yellow card for the full-back, leaving the travelling side to finish the game without a spot-kick and with ten men.

It wasn’t the first time in the game when the rub of the green with a big call favoured Gorey, but they will make no apologies for getting the bit of luck. That’s always needed to make deep runs in these competitions, and the north Wexford club now have a massive chance to make this a year to remember in the coming weeks.

It took a little while for the game to settle into a pattern, with the high line of the hosts keeping things tight in the middle third of the field. The opening goal came in the eighth minute when matters were still in flux, with Cross heading in from Shane Tracey’s free-kick from close range.

The game featured a multitude of outstanding deliveries from the talented left-footer and it was somewhat surprising that the visitors chose to withdraw Tracey in the second-half as it took away their biggest threat by far.

Gorey took control after conceding the goal, almost like it wiped the nerves away. They pushed forward consistently through the first quarter and into the second.

The hosts’ initial delivery for set-pieces was not as crisp as their opponents but the second balls were causing havoc, with several episodes of pinball in the Fairview penalty area.

They couldn’t find the useful deflection or clear passage to goal in those early stages, but they did come close to an equaliser when Glenn O’Brien swivelled on the edge of the box and sent a volley crashing off the crossbar.

They also went close when Gavin O’Brien sent Adam Territt into the clear, but the Gorey wideman was denied by a solid stop by the feet of Aaron Savage.

The longer the half went on, the more settled Fairview were looking. Yet while they had more of the play in the middle of the field, it was still through set-pieces and long-range efforts that they appeared more likely to score, with the hosts defending with composure and class.

Gorey had one last chance before the interval to get level but Moloney’s effort was blocked at close quarters.

However, his side came out in the second-half with renewed belief and hunger and almost equalised three minutes after the resumption when Paul Brennan’s lob came back off the foot of the post.

Yet they didn’t have to wait long to regain parity, as five minutes later Paul Murphy flicked on a long Glenn O’Brien free and Moloney arrived to power home a close-range header. Gavin O’Brien scooped over from the edge of the area as Gorey fed off the energy of their goal.

However, they had the first of two big calls go their way when Shane Duggan was penalised for handball in the action of smashing a thunderbolt in off the crossbar. Referee Maher again had the best view, but it was a difficult infringement to identify for those on the sideline.

Fairview looked the more likely to get that second goal until Tracey went off and their set-piece game struggled. Gorey had a quiet spell but started to press just before the end of the 90 minutes, forcing several corners that the visitors defended safely.

With the game still deadlocked, extra-time was needed and Gorey were looking for a penalty themselves when Brennan stumbled back in the box in the 100th minute. However, their next attack led to the winner, with Moloney doing the needful.

Fairview had that one moment when Judge went to ground in the area, but otherwise the home side were comfortable and managed the second-half of extra-time with great composure to advance to the last eight.

Gorey Rangers: Darragh Brooks; Conor Casserly, Paul Murphy, Stephen Moloney, Glenn O’Brien; Gavin O’Brien, Stephen Kinsella (capt.); Adam Territt, Ethan Vickers, Paul Brennan; Cormac Breslin. Subs. - Ryan Cullen for Casserly (66), Mark Woods for Territt (66), Cillian Cushe for Vickers (81), Mick Molloy for Moloney (101), also Evan Rogers, Seán Murphy.

Fairview Rangers: Aaron Savage; Jeffrey Judge, Jake Dillon, Jason Cross, Scott Kirwan; Shane Tracey, Brian Ahern; Darragh Ransford, Shane Duggan (capt.), Conor Coughlin; Jack Arra. Subs. - Conor Ellis for Arra (63), Wayne Colbert for Tracey (72), Seán Oyibo for Judge (101), also Jack Cross, Conor McCormack, Josh McCarthy, John Mullane.

Referee: Chris Maher (Waterford).