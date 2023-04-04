Levingston scores first goal for Wexford FC in home draw with Treaty United

Levingston’s first senior goal cancels Treaty penalty

A PROBLEM with the floodlights caused a 14-minute delay early in proceedings at an overcast Ferrycarrig Park on Friday.

And when the action resumed, the standard was mediocre at best as Wexford FC came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Treaty United in this drab SSE Airtricity First Division encounter.

Was it a point gained or two lost? Well, it felt more like the latter to be honest, given that the Limerick visitors haven’t won a game thus far and are only one place above struggling Kerry FC at the foot of the table.

They must have hoped that their fortunes were about to change for the better when they took the lead from the penalty spot in the eighth additional first-half minute.

The goal arose from a fine move, with Conor Barry – Treaty’s main playmaker, who featured in 28 league games with Wexford FC last season – arrowed a good pass from right to left in the direction of Enda Curran.

The captain and striker cushioned a header on to Stephen Christopher who was taken down as he tried to skip past Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan, and referee David Dunne was quite correct in pointing to the penalty spot.

After a yellow card for the Wexford shot-stopper, he was left to pick the ball out of his net after Curran drilled low and hard to his right while Heffernan guessed in the other direction.

The hosts weren’t behind for long, as they fashioned an excellent equaliser just 44 seconds into the new half.

Their star player on the night was left-winger James Crawford, who was pushed up to that position after featuring at left-back in previous outings.

And when he whipped in one of several inviting crosses in that opening minute, Darragh Levingston timed his run from midfield into the box to perfection and nodded confidently well out of reach of Limerick goalkeeper Shane Hallahan.

The Gorey lad has taken on a lot of the heavy lifting in the central third in the absence of Conor, his injured and more experienced older brother, and this first senior goal was fitting reward for his determined efforts.

If Crawford was the main man, then the colleague who slotted into the left-back position he had occupied for the five previous starts wasn’t far behind him.

Ben Lynch has waited patiently for his league debut since featuring in the Leinster Senior Cup win over St. Patrick’s Athletic that got the season off to a sound start, sitting unused on the bench for all six outings before Friday.

And when manager James Keddy finally handed him the opportunity, he took it with both hands. Along with an eagerness to attack at pace, Lynch darted back to make a brilliant tackle in his own box and thwart Colin Kelly after Treaty threatened to score the winner on a breakaway in the 84th minute.

One surprising aspect to the game was the fact that the boss chose to make only one change, with Aaron Doran replacing Danny Furlong near the end.

Treaty made all five permitted substitutions in contrast, whereas Keddy was a lot more conservative in his approach.

Home fans were especially keen to see Kaylem Harnett after the 15-year-old made his league debut off the bench in the 3-2 away loss to Bray Wanderers one week earlier, but it wasn’t to be on a night when another local young gun, Harry Curtis, was a late addition to the bench.

The game was only in its sixth minute, and nothing of note had happened, when the lights went out as Noel Heffernan prepared to take a kick-out.

Fourteen minutes later, we were good to go again, and the first real opportunity fell to Treaty United.

Left-back Lee Devitt whipped a free-kick from the right to the far post, and centre-half Andrew Spain was only inches away from getting the touch needed to direct it into the net.

Hugh Douglas made a fine block on Conor Barry on the next Treaty attack, before collecting the first of several bookings in the game for booting the ball away after committing a foul.

I made it nine yellow cards in total by the end, four for Wexford and five for the Shannonsiders, including three of their back four.

The hosts headed the first-half corner count 4-1, but nothing arose from those opportunities.

James Crawford did show his crossing quality in the 40th minute when Danny Furlong headed over from his pinpoint delivery.

And it was Ben Lynch’s turn to shine early in the 14 additional minutes, cutting inside from the left after good play by Darragh Levingston and Furlong before his shot was deflected out for a fruitless flag-kick.

After Wexford fell behind to that Enda Curran penalty, slotted home in the 53rd minute of the opening half, they were unable to avail of an immediate chance to respond.

Crawford played a sweet long ball into the path of Aaron Dobbs, but he couldn’t get his feet sorted and Treaty managed to clear their lines.

After that bright start to the second-half, marked by Levingston’s top-notch goal, there was little to divide the sides but neither could add to their respective tallies despite plenty of honest endeavour.

Enda Curran really should have doubled his own haul five minutes in from a Conor Barry cross, but he pulled his left-footed strike to the right and wide.

Likewise, Danny Furlong had a gilt-edged chance for his first goal of the season but didn’t take it just under seven minutes later.

Darragh Levingston delivered the ball and, when a Treaty defender slipped, the veteran attacker was in a position he usually makes the most of, but this time he struck low to the left side of the posts.

Crawford remained busy taking corners, as Wexford had seven after the break to three in reply, but Treaty goalie Shane Hallahan got a big fist on some of the more dangerous in-swingers from the right.

Conor Barry fired wide from an angle on the left on a ground he knows so well, while he was later denied by a block in the box by Wexford captain Ethan Boyle.

The hosts were almost undone with six minutes left, after a weak Hugh Douglas header from a corner was cleared and Treaty substitute Willie Armshaw embarked on a swift break towards the dressing-room end.

He timed his pass to perfection for fellow replacement Colin Kelly but, just as he prepared to pull the trigger, Ben Lynch made a brilliant tackle and saved the day.

An Aaron Dobbs shot from outside the box was tipped over by Shane Hallahan in the second of four additional minutes, and Crawford’s corner from the right went off the head of Josh Quinlivan and led to another one on the left.

Darragh Levingston took over the set-piece duties from Crawford for this last throw of the dice. And, from his second delivery, a glancing header by Dobbs was well saved by Hallahan.

Levingston shot over in the action that followed, and that was the last opportunity as both sides had to settle for a point apiece.

Wexford are back in Ferrycarrig Park this Friday at 7.45 p.m., but it’s a tall order since table-toppers Galway United – including Campile’s Mikie Rowe – will make the long journey with a perfect record of seven wins from seven games, with 19 goals scored and a mere three conceded.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Jordon Tallon, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Hugh Douglas, Ben Lynch; Mark Hanratty, Corban Piper, Darragh Levingston, James Crawford; Danny Furlong, Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Aaron Doran for Furlong (85), also Colm Cox, Karl Chambers, Jordan Adeyemo, Seán Fitzpatrick, Kaylem Harnett, Harry Curtis.

Treaty United: Shane Hallahan; Ben O’Riordan, Andrew Spain, Mark Walsh, Lee Devitt; Success Edogun, Alec Byrne, Colin Conroy, Stephen Christopher; Conor Barry; Enda Curran (capt.). Subs. – Willie Armshaw for Christopher (67), Martin Coughlan for Conroy (67), Colin Kelly for Edogun (81), Anthony O’Donnell for Barry (81), Josh Quinlivan for Curran (90+1), also Joshua Coady, Scott Kirkland, Darren Collins, Fionn Doherty.

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Galway Utd 7 7 0 0 19 3 21

Cobh Rblrs 7 4 2 1 11 6 14

Bray Wderers 7 3 3 1 11 8 12

Waterford FC 6 3 2 1 14 5 11 Athlone Tn 7 3 1 3 10 11 10

Wexford FC 7 2 2 3 9 10 8

Longford Tn 7 1 3 3 4 6 6

Finn Harps 7 1 3 3 7 15 6

Treaty Utd 6 0 3 3 4 9 3

Kerry FC 7 0 1 6 4 20 1