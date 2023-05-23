Leinster Junior Cup final heartache for Gorey Rangers

Wexford side left to rue missed chances against Trim Celtic

Gorey Rangers, runners-up in the LFA Junior Cup. Back, from left; Conor Kinsella, Gavin O’Brien, Stephen Moloney, Ryan Cullen, Paul Murphy and Seán Murphy. Front: Conor Casserly, Glenn O’Brien, Cormac Breslin, Paul Brennan and Stephen Kinsella. Photos: Eamon Scott (Strikeronline)

GOREY RANGERS were unable to take advantage of Trim Celtic’s indiscipline as the Meath outfit claimed the Leinster Junior Cup in Home Farm FC on Sunday.

The Premier Division title-chasers were the better team over the course of the 90 minutes, even before their opponents had three players sent-off, but the beauty of football is that it doesn’t matter a jot if you can’t put the ball in the back of the net.

Not that Gorey created an endless stream of clearcut chances, as they didn’t have many of those openings.

However, they had the bulk of the pressure and made multiple half chances even before they missed a 92nd-minute penalty that would have sent the game to extra-time.

Paul Brennan of Gorey Rangers battling for possession.

All in all it was just one of those days, on exactly the day Rangers would have wanted to avoid it. They’ve had a few disappointing outings recently after a remarkable campaign, but they will need to brush this aside as best as they can as they look to wrap up some silverware this season.

The league is still right there for the taking so the time to dwell on this disappointment isn’t now. The focus has to continue for Rangers, and the steely determination to get those two wins has to remain as they go head-to-head with North End for the Premier crown.

This will always be a ‘what if’ game for Gorey. What if they hadn’t been run ragged by a ridiculous league schedule – might they have had more in the tank?

Gavin O'Brien of Gorey Rangers wins a header against Trim Celtic.

What if Stephen Kinsella’s penalty had got past the excellent Conor Gilsenan, as surely against eight they would have won it in extra-time?

Unfortunately, sometimes the price of winning is being set up to fail but while the cup didn’t head back to Ramstown, the memories the Rangers men and their supporters have made on this journey will stay with them longer than the silverware would have.

In the game itself, Trim set up with a back three but were keen to keep as many deep as possible to cut out space between the lines. Gorey’s best avenue of attack, in the circumstances, was out wide and both Conor Casserly and Paul Brennan created havoc.

However, the low block proved difficult for Gorey to penetrate. It led to a lot of set-piece opportunities but Rangers’ delivery all afternoon was sub-par and they created very few openings from those situations.

The opening ten minutes went by without any goalmouth action as both sides looked to find their feet.

Paul Murphy of Gorey Rangers in action against Trim Celtic.

Ryan Cullen of Gorey Rangers on the ball.

It was Rangers who were first to look dangerous, as a Paul Murphy run from deep committed Trim blockers, and Cormac Breslin fed the ball out to Casserly. He crossed to the back post but Brennan couldn’t beat Gilsenan with his header.

When the Celtic ‘keeper did make an error, like he did when he fumbled the ball out of his penalty area in the 15th minute, there was no Gorey player in the vicinity to take advantage. Ryan Cullen got to the byline four minutes later and pulled back for Breslin to fire over.

As the first quarter blended into the second, a deep Brennan corner was headed towards goal by Paul Murphy but the power wasn’t there to trouble Gilsenan. Stephen Moloney was next to try his luck, missing the target from outside the area.

There was nothing happening in the game that suggested Trim possessed the weapons to unduly worry Rangers, but you simply have to deal with set-pieces and Gorey didn’t twice inside a minute.

They got away with the first one, when Glenn O’Brien headed a Ger Murray effort off his goal-line. From the resulting corner Conor Kinsella punched up into the air, his side couldn’t clear it, and Brian Faulkner back-headed it into the corner of the Rangers net.

The north Wexford side were shaken by the concession and nearly went two down when Faulkner curled just wide three minutes later.

Seán Murphy of Gorey Rangers competing for the ball.

Stephen Moloney of Gorey Rangers gets a pass away.

Rangers settled down approaching the break, and Conor Casserly fired a free-kick wide before Gorey were shouting unsuccessfully for a penalty when Moloney was impeded in the box.

Rangers started the second-half with some intent but Breslin fired a decent opening wide when Moloney headed the ball into his path. Brennan slipped Glenn O’Brien into the clear in the 52nd minute but Gilsenan stood up and made a strong save.

Ryan Cullen pulled a shot wide moments later while Adam Fox pummelled a 35-yard drive two feet over the bar for Trim as the hour mark approached. A one-two between Breslin and Brennan ended with the former flashing over the bar.

At the other end Conor Walsh dragged a free-kick wide from a promising area in the 69th minute, but the real drama was only about to start.

Trim were reduced to ten men when Callum Ennis went over the ball and through Stephen Kinsella in the 72nd minute.

Four minutes later they were down to nine. This time it was an off-the-ball incident spotted by linesman Patrick O’Connor, and again referee Nathan Bannon was left with no choice but to brandish a second yellow card, this time to Aaron Williams.

The gameplan didn’t change for Trim, as a low block was still in place but with fewer bodies available. Gorey were struggling to create clear chances, and Paul Murphy’s header was saved by Gilsenan in the 77th minute before Ryan Cullen dragged a shot wide seven minutes later.

Seán Murphy was next to unsuccessfully try his luck with a shot before substitute Adam Territ missed the target. Yet there was still time for more drama.

Stephen Kinsella steps up to take a penalty.

With the game now in added-time, a Paul Murphy header across the area was punched out of the six-yard box by Seán Fitzgerald.

Bannon immediately pointed to the spot and pulled out a red card for the Celtic defender.

Stephen Kinsella took on the responsibility of the pressure kick. Gilsenan got down to his right to save, but even then Cullen had a chance to turn in the rebound from eight yards out. However, the full-back got his feet tied up and fired wide.

While Gorey kept going and Paul Murphy had one last header mopped up by Gilsenan, even with just seven outfield players Trim held on for the final three minutes to take the Leinster Junior Cup in dramatic circumstances.

Tony O'Dowd, executive member of the LFA, presents a commemorative silver salver to Gorey Rangers captain Stephen Kinsella.

Gorey Rangers: Conor Kinsella; Ryan Cullen, Paul Murphy, Seán Murphy, Glenn O’Brien; Stephen Moloney, Stephen Kinsella; Conor Casserly, Gavin O’Brien, Paul Brennan; Cormac Breslin. Subs. - Ethan Vickers for Glenn O’Brien (73), Adam Territ for Moloney (73), Killian Cushe for Gavin O’Brien (84), Mark Woods for Breslin (84), also Mick Molloy, Evan Rogers, Gavin Griffiths.

Trim Celtic: Conor Gilsenan; Ger Murray, Ciarán O’Connell, Seán Fitzgerald; Mark Leavy, Adam Fox, Conor Walsh, James Goggins (capt.), Dean Courtney; Aaron Williams, Brian Faulkner. Subs. - Callum Ennis for Courtney (54), Wesley Gibbons for Faulkner (82), also Aaron Ryan, Luke Mahon, Anthony Moran, Shane Bell, Seán Walsh.

Referee: Nathan Bannon (CDFL).