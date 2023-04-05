Laura Heffernan and William Doyle from Wexford on Pro Licence course

THERE’S A couple of familiar Wexford names on the list of 20 participants set to embark on the eighth version of the UEFA Pro Licence course run by the FAI.

William Doyle is included, and he will be joined by Laura Heffernan who is currently the DLR Waves assistant coach.

She becomes the third women to take part in this course with the FAI, following on from former Ireland women’s team head coach Sue Ronan and current FAI head of women’s and girls’ football, Eileen Gleeson.

Waterford assistant coach Gary Hunt, a former Wexford Youths Women’s manager, is also partaking, along with five former senior internationals with 200 appearances between them: Colin Healy, David Meyler (son of John, a proud Tacumshane man), Paul McShane, Seán St. Ledger and Glenn Whelan.

Elsewhere, Ellen Molloy was one of five players who represented Ireland in different decades to attend a photocall in Merrion Square to launch a new initiative.

As part of the 50-year celebrations of the Ireland women’s national team, the FAI has committed to honour all players who have represented the nation at senior level.

All those who featured in an official game will receive a one-off commemorative cap that will feature a unique 50-year crest.

Molloy is one of five players – along with Niamh Fahey, Chloe Mustaki, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan – ruled out of consideration for the two international friendlies against the number one team in the world, United States.

There is no Wexford Youths Women’s representation on the squad for the games to be held in Austin, Texas, and St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday and Tuesday, April 8 and 11.

Meanwhile, Ferrycarrig Park wasn’t a happy hunting ground for the Republic of Ireland Under-19 team, as they missed out on qualification for the UEFA European Championships after a 1-0 loss to Greece at the venue on Tuesday of last week.

A goal from substitute Lampros Smyrlis shortly after half-time was enough to end the home side’s qualification dreams and send the Greeks through to the final.

Ireland had already lost to Slovakia 2-1 and defeat Estonia 1-0 at the same venue over the previous six days.

The women’s Under-19 squad to travel to Norway as they attempt to secure qualification for the UEFA European Championships has been announced, and Méabh Russell is the sole Wexford Youths Women’s representative.

Ireland will play Germany today (Wednesday), Norway on Saturday, and Croatia next Tuesday.