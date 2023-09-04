Late sickener foils Wexford FC as Finn Harps grab leveller

WEXFORD FC were mere seconds away from securing another big win in their quest to make the play-offs in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday, only for it all to turn sour in the dying embers of the game.

Chances weren’t plentiful in this SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division clash with Finn Harps, but the breakthrough had been made by midfielder Darragh Levingston in the 59th minute.

The Gorey lad is flying at the moment, having goaled away to Athlone Town in the previous league outing after getting the winner in the cup clash against St. Patrick’s CY five days earlier.

And when he netted for the third successive outing here, it was definitely advantage Wexford.

A lovely long ball by Cian O’Malley was met with a deft initial flick by Aaron Dobbs as he tried to out-wit a defender, and the break was dispatched with aplomb by Levingston who is always alert to such possibilities around the edge of the box.

Darragh Levingston celebrates after scoring Wexford's goal, his third in successive outings.

It was still 1-0 when the five additional minutes were announced by the fourth official, and Finn Harps were also down to ten men by that stage after two acts of petulance had led to a quickfire burst of yellow and red cards for captain Ryan Rainey in the 72nd minute.

Owen Mason made a comfortable save from a Ryan Flood header after a Tony McNamee free-kick, and it looked like a week in which he earned a call-up to the Under-21 international squad was going to end on the perfect note with another win and a clean sheet.

However, disaster was lurking, and it left the Wexford faithful rather deflated to put it mildly as they headed back to their cars.

In all truth, B.J. Banda should have equalised for Finn Harps in the first instance in the fourth additional time when he first-timed a low cross from the right from close range.

Mason made the save, but it looked like a bad miss on the striker’s part although he at least managed to force a corner in the process.

Goalkeeper Rory Kelly came forward to add to the general mayhem in the box, and it didn’t help Wexford either that Ryan Flood’s delivery was right on the money.

The scramble that followed ended with the ball in the home side’s net, with Finn Harps crediting their right-sided centre-half, Jamie Watson, with the vital last touch.

There wasn’t even time for Wexford to launch a last attack before the full-time whistle was blown. And while a point isn’t to be scoffed at in the overall scheme of things, by the same token it felt like a loss in the circumstances.

Just to add a little bit more gloom, Longford Town surprised runaway leaders Galway United with a 1-0 home win 24 hours later that leaves them just two points behind Wexford FC for what promises to be a fascinating run-in.

Only five points separate fifth-placed Wexford (39) from Treaty United (34) in eighth at present, with Longford (37) and Bray Wanderers (35) nestling in between.

The consistency shown by Cobh Ramblers (45) and Athlone Town (43) leaves them well placed to hold on to their current third and fourth positions, but there’s a lot of football to be played in the last seven rounds and numerous twists and turns are to be expected.

All that can be said with certainty at present is that Galway will win the league, Waterford will be second, and Kerry will be rock-bottom in their first campaign.

As for the rest, it would take either a very shrewd observer or a veteran gambler to predict who will occupy the third to ninth places at the end.

Thomas Oluwa breaks away from two Finn Harps defenders.

The most important point to note is that Wexford FC are very much in the mix, and deservedly so, although every remaining game will carry huge importance.

That will start with the trip to face Treaty United in Markets Field on Friday, and after that the focus will turn to the journey to Turner’s Cross on Friday, September 15, to take on Premier Division strugglers Cork City in the Sports Direct FAI Cup quarter-final.

Wexford are one of three Division 1 sides still in the hunt, with Finn Harps hosting St. Patrick’s Athletic on the same night while Galway United will entertain Dundalk. The only all-Premier Division contest is Drogheda United home to Bohemians.

As a result of that cup game, the home league clash with Longford Town – originally pencilled in for September 15 – has been re-scheduled for Monday, September 25, at 7.45 p.m.

I suspect that a league play-off place remains the main goal, with the cup offering a welcome distraction, but it represents fine progress to be still fighting on both fronts at this late stage of the season.

Patrick Ferry missed an early chance for Finn Harps on Friday, with the best Wexford opening in the first-half arriving in the eighth minute.

An Aaron Dobbs shot from a left-wing James Crawford cross was beaten away by netminder Rory Kelly, and the striker headed over seconds later.

A fine tackle by Max Hutchison averted the danger when Dobbs tried to reach a Kian Corbally delivery in the box in the 22nd minute.

Jamie Watson also got his timing right later when Dobbs looked threatening again, before Darragh Levingston latched on to a Crawford pass and curled a shot just right and wide in the 38th minute.

Hutchison knocked a header into the ground and wide from the sole first-half Harps corner, and there was a worrying sight for Wexford fans just before the break when Luka Lovic tweaked his left hamstring as he chased an opponent in front of the stand.

The midfielder was replaced by Corban Piper for the second-half, and Levingston had a long-range shot beaten away before his persistence was rewarded with that opening goal close to the 60-minute mark.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get the job done in full, but Wexford are unlikely to linger on this outcome as they will realise that genuine opportunities to reach the play-offs don’t happen very often, so they need to make the most of it.

Wexford FC: Owen Mason; Reece Webb, Cian O’Malley, Luke Browne, James Crawford; Darragh Levingston, Ethan Boyle (capt.); Kian Corbally, Luka Lovic, Thomas Oluwa; Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Corban Piper for Lovic, inj. (HT), Conor Levingston for Oluwa (78), Eoin Kenny for Corbally (84), Mark Hanratty for Dobbs (89), also Noel Heffernan, Ben Lynch, Hugh Douglas, Aaron Doran.

Finn Harps: Rory Kelly; Jamie Watson, Max Hutchison, Noe Baba; Séamas Keogh, Caoimhín Porter, Tony McNamee, Stephen Doherty; Ryan Rainey (capt.); Ryan Flood, Patrick Ferry. Subs. – Seán O’Donnell for Ferry (63), B.J. Banda for Porter (73), Daniel Stokoe for Doherty (84), also Antonio Tuta, Seán O’Kane, Damian Duffy, Kevin Jordan, Max Johnston.

Referee: Jason Moore (Kilkenny).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

P W D L F A PTS

Galway Utd 29 23 4 2 74 15 73

Waterford 29 17 7 5 73 26 58

Cobh Rblers 29 12 9 8 46 44 45

Athlone Tn 29 13 4 12 51 44 43

Wexford FC 29 11 6 12 37 41 39

Longford Tn 29 10 7 12 35 39 37

Bray W 29 8 11 10 38 50 35

Treaty Utd 29 9 7 13 36 48 34

Finn Harps 29 7 9 13 31 59 30

Kerry FC 29 1 4 24 24 79 7