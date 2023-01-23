Late Lalor goal knocks North End United out of FAI Junior Cup

Paul 'Spot' Murphy of North End United battles for the ball in the air against Colga FC.

North End United 1 Colga FC 2

North End United were dumped out of the FAI Junior Cup by Galway opponents in Hollygrove for the second season in succession as a late Ben Lalor goal sent visitors Colga FC through to the final 16.

Last year Salthill Devon travelled to the Belvedere Road grounds for a quarter-final tie and ran out impressive 3-1 winners and, although this time around the Sky Blues were far from outclassed, the net result was the same - they exited the competition in disappointing fashion.

That said, North End felt aggrieved that a couple of big decisions went against them, with Dale Flynn being shown a red card early in the second-half, followed by a disallowed goal that they were adamant should have stood.

The Clarinbridge outfit were impressive in the opening half, and were full value for their 1-0 interval lead, with Joe Gaughan firing them in front with just 13 minutes on the clock.

North End’s chances were severely weakened when Flynn received his marching orders just two minutes after the restart, but the hosts rallied and Eoin Rhodes drew them level in the 75th minute.

The Houdini act wasn’t to be, however, as the visitors pounced for the winning goal with less than two minutes of normal time remaining.

Colga began the contest in positive fashion as the rain teemed down, and they took the lead in spectacular style in the 14th minute when Joe Gaughan curled a beautiful free-kick into the top left-hand corner of the net.

John Godkin’s side struggled to get their passing game going and were playing at a tempo several beats below their best. They did fashion a chance in the 22nd minute when Kyle Dempsey crossed for Adam Beary, but his header was tipped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Mark Greaney.

Five minutes later Colga came close to doubling their advantage when a Neil Greaney corner was cleared to Gaughan on the edge of the area and he fizzed a stinging shot narrowly wide.

Lee Wadding-Byrne warmed the gloves of Greaney after being picked out by Paul Murphy, but Colga continued to look the more threatening and Calum Browne force a good save out of Jason McGuire after being put in the clear by Boris Ajang.

Things then went from bad to worse for North End, as Dale Flynn was sent-off just two minutes after the change of ends after sliding into a challenge.

The 2018 champions responded well to the setback, however, and actually played their best football when they were reduced to ten men.

They thought they had levelled matters in the 69th minute when substitute Darragh Moloney floated a hopeful cross into the danger zone.

Goalkeeper Mark Greaney completely lost the flight of the delivery and, under pressure from Eoin Rhodes, palmed the ball into his own net, but referee Seán Grant blew for a free out, to the relief of the visiting netminder.

In typical fashion the home side showed plenty of fight, and in the 73rd minute Alan Rhodes crossed to his brother Eoin, whose looping header was clawed away to safety by netminder Greaney.

Seconds later they threatened again as Paul Murphy headed Jason McGuire’s long punt forward into the path of Adam Beary, but he dragged his low shot narrowly wide of the far upright.

North End then got the equaliser they deserved when Beary whipped a delivery into the danger zone and, when Kyle Dempsey’s downward header was saved by Greaney, Eoin Rhodes was the right man in the right place to loop a header over the netminder.

Against all the odds North End looked like they could grab a winner and Paul Murphy got his head to a Niall Connolly free, but Greaney was equal to it.

There was a sting in the tail for the home side, however, as substitute Mikey Donoghue whipped in an inviting corner and Ben Lalor headed the ball home from close range to kick-start wild celebrations from the visiting contingent.

North End now turn their attentions to a glamour tie with League of Ireland outfit Bohemians in the fourth round of the Leinster Senior Cup next Sunday.

North End United: Jason McGuire, Reece Murphy, Robin Dempsey, Donal Porter, Dale Flynn, Lee Wadding-Byrne, Alan Rhodes, Kyle Dempsey, Adam Beary, Paul Murphy (capt.), Eoin Rhodes. Subs. - Joey Jackson for R. Dempsey, inj. (37), Niall Connolly for Wadding-Byrne (55), Darragh Moloney for Jackson, inj. (61), Daryll Power for Porter (88), also Shane Dempsey, Kallum Broaders, Evan Roche.

Colga FC: Mark Greaney, Conal Harkin, Liam Corcoran, Jack O’Neill, Cian Greaney, Peter Greaney (capt.), Joe Gaughan, Ben Lalor, Calum Browne, Neil Greaney, Boris Ajang. Subs. - Mikey Donoghue for Ajang (65), Colm McDonagh for C. Greaney, Jamie Cummins for Gaughan, inj. (79), also Kevin Stankard, Conor McPhillips, Jamie Cummins, Daniel O’Connor, Jack Masciarelli.

Referee: Seán Grant.