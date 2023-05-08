Late Foley goal wins Youths Division 3 title for Duncannon

Duncannon captain Joseph O’Brien receives the silverware from Catherine O’Driscoll, who presented the cup in memory of her father, Seán O’Driscoll, on behalf of All Blacks FC.

LENNON FOLEY found a 90th-minute winner from the depths of exhaustion to clinch a dramatic Wexford Football League Youth Division 3 title for Duncannon in Campile on Saturday.

With the sun beating down, and both sides looking a little worse for wear as a result, a long Cosmo Hewlett throw-in was cleared into the path of Foley just outside the box, as the game was about to tick from normal into additional time.

There was no second thought for the Duncannon centre-half, as he took on the bouncing ball and caught it pretty sweetly, and it rose with spin as it headed towards Jack Kelly’s goal.

With its elevation, spin and direction it was about to cause the Corach goalkeeper a huge problem. Between connection with hands and bar it got behind Kelly and came down before being plucked away by the netminder.

There were some muted celebrations that morphed into claims that the ball had crossed the line. Referee Darren Keating couldn’t possibly give it without help, but Duncannon were blessed that this was a play-off for the title and the league had appointed linesmen.

One glance towards John Tobin indicated that Duncannon had a hero and his name was Lennon Foley. From an excellent position to judge, the assistant was flagging ferociously to indicate a goal and with it the eventual champions summoned up what energy they had left for a brief celebration.

They still had a good three minutes of injury-time to navigate and it got a little hairy with a succession of dead-balls around the Duncannon penalty area, including a 25-yard free-kick opportunity taken by Jack Cleary that Joseph O’Brien stuck his head in front of.

They had enough energy in the tank to repel those final Ramblers thrusts but very little left to celebrate on full-time. As well as being wrecked, Duncannon may have still been in a state of disbelief as for long periods of this game they were second best.

Both sides had their spells in the second-half, without ever appearing to be on the verge of a breakthrough. However, there was no doubt about it, Corach Ramblers bossed the first-half and Duncannon had to have equal amounts luck and superb defensive solidity to keep themselves level pegging.

Duncannon actually had the first shot of the game, in the opening 60 seconds when Josh Delaney fizzed one wide from 25 yards out. They would not have a better chance in the rest of the half.

Instead it was all Corach. Their first chance came in the 13th minute when a left wing cross found its way to the back post. It was pulled back across goal where Rob Moore missed a telling connection before Bobby Reville did get in a shot that was blocked.

The pressure continued but Duncannon were defending well. Jayden Cheevers held on from Dan Sinnott’s drive in the 20th minute and then repelled a Reville effort moments later.

A Diarmuid Wall ball to the back post in the 31st minute picked out Moore but his volley was stopped by Cheevers. The Ramblers attacker then glanced a header wide from Eoin Shannon’s 43rd-minute cross.

With the interval approaching, Cheevers leaped hard to his right to repel Alex Power’s powerful drive, then got up quickly to stop a rebound from Moore.

After the break things changed. Moore did see his initial shot blocked in the 46th minute but Duncannon started to get on top and had a good 15 minutes.

Daniel Nolan dribbled into the box but fired over while moments later, in an eerily similar fashion to the winner, a long throw came to Lennon Foley on the edge of the area but this time his radar was off.

Things settled into a bit of a stalemate as the game moved into the final quarter. Josh Delaney fed Nolan into the clear with 70 minutes on the clock but he dallied slightly, meaning the chance was snuffed out and his shot was weak under pressure.

Reville missed the target with a long-range effort while at the other end a 45-yard Delaney free-kick was gobbled up by Jack Kelly.

As the game ticked into the last few minutes, it was Corach who were back pressing but after a few hopeful efforts came to nothing, Duncannon broke, won themselves a right-wing throw-in, and the rest is now club history.

Duncannon FC: Jayden Cheevers, Cosmo Hewlett, Joseph O’Brien (capt.), Lennon Foley, Eoin Shannon; Finn O’Connor, Callum McStay, Paul Walsh, Luke Amos; Daniel Nolan, Josh Delaney. Subs. - Sam Foley for Amos (46), also Ruhri Hodman, Aaron Ely, Vladyslev Bozhok.

Corach Ramblers: Jack Kelly; Diarmuid Wall, Luke Waters, Shane Carroll, Jack Cleary; Dan Sinnott, Alex Power, Bobby Reville, Kian Rossiter; Rob Moore (capt.), Páidí Power. Subs. - Cillian Cullen for Sinnott (69), Tom Moran for Moore (77), also Kyle Cloney, Wal Cullen, Craig Sinnott, Darragh Donnelly, Aaron Hogan.

Referee: Darren Keating.