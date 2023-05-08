Kilmore the merrier as they lift Gwyn Jones Cup

(AET, Kilmore won 4-3 on penalties)

Inspirational captain Darren Dempsey held his nerve to fire home the winning penalty as Kilmore United lifted the Gwyn Jones Cup after an action-packed final in Ferrycarrig Park on Sunday.

It was a contest that could have gone either way, toing and froing as both sides got their noses in front, but in the end it was down to the lottery of a shoot-out to decide the destination of the silverware.

The Murrintown outfit got off to a bright start, with Roy Nunn giving them the lead inside ten minutes, but that was quickly cancelled out by the influential Liam Whelan, and he added a second midway through the first-half to edge Kilmore in front.

It was Forth Celtic who led at the interval, however, as Keith Murphy soon drew them level before the evergreen Anthony Hayes bagged his customary goal twelve minutes before the break.

Beaten finalists, Forth Celtic 'C'.

The lively Phil Tierney pounced to make it 3-3 in the 58th minute and, although both sides continued to pour forward, that’s how it remained until the end of extra-time, with Kilmore and Forth Celtic experiencing jubilation and heartache in equal measure after a tense penalty shoot-out.

The contest didn’t take long to spark to life as Division 5 champions Forth Celtic took the lead with just nine minutes on the clock.

A deep Kevin Price free-kick from the left wing was headed back across goal by Keith Murphy, and Roy Nunn had the simple task of knocking the ball over the line.

Roy Nunn opens the scoring for Forth Celtic.

The Kilmore response was swift and stylish, however, as they struck back within three minutes. Phil Tierney teed up Liam Whelan after a slick move and the midfielder hit a sweet strike from outside the area that found the right corner of the net.

In the 25th minute they were ahead. Goalkeeper Josh Walsh spilled a speculative long-range free-kick from Darren Dempsey, and Whelan was alive to the opportunity, tucking the rebound home.

It was Forth Celtic’s time to summon up a reaction and it took them just two minutes to find an equaliser.

A Charlie Hynes cross from the ring wing found its way to Ger Doyle at the back post and, after his shot was saved, the inrushing Keith Murphy was on hand to finish from close range.

Six minutes later the Murrintown side were back in front, and the goal came from a familiar source. A neat through ball from Ryan Murphy put Anthony Hayes in the clear, and ‘Nibbs’ cut inside brilliantly and expertly guided a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Lewis Cosgrave.

Phil Tierney of Kilmore United tracks Anthony Hayes of Forth Celtic.

Kilmore United captain Darren Dempsey receives the cup from Robert Moore, grandson of Gwyn Jones.

It was all-square again in the 58th minute as Darren Dempsey and Phil Tierney combined for a wonderful goal.

The captain showed great feet to get past Keith Murphy and stepped inside Hayes before sending a searching delivery over the top into the box.

The cross grazed the head of Forth Celtic defender Michael O’Brien and landed perfectly into the path of Tierney, who nodded the ball down and applied a clinical finish with the outside of his right boot.

Forth Celtic got back on the front foot and, with 20 minutes remaining, Ryan Murphy shot narrowly wide of the far post, after good work from Anthony Hayes. Hayes was heavily involved again moments later, this time finding Keith Murphy, whose effort was off target.

Ryan Murphy of Forth Celtic tests the strength of the jersey worn by Jake Walsh of Kilmore United.

Keith Murphy had a clear sight of goal in the 80th minute, after collecting a return pass from Ryan Murphy, but he snatched at the opportunity and blazed wide while, at the other end, Darren Dempsey lined up a free-kick in injury time, but the strike was always rising over the crossbar.

Forth Celtic looked the more likely to break the deadlock in the first period of extra-time, with substitute Jake Gilshinan firing wide after being found by Hayes and Ryan Murphy seeing his shot saved after good work from Conor Mullan.

Mark Maloney then headed over a Ryan Murphy cross, after the substitute had started the move himself by tigerishly winning back possession.

Kilmore threatened a couple of times after the change of ends, with Callum Bates turning smartly and firing narrowly off target, while a decent effort from Liam Whelan was wide of the left upright.

It was left to penalties to separate the evenly-matched sides, with Kilmore goalkeeper Lewis Cosgrave pulling off two superb saves and Darren Dempsey having the honour of converting the winner in the shoot-out to kick-start the celebrations.

Gertrude Rowlands of the Wexford Football League presented Phil Tierney of Kilmore United with the man of the match trophy after the Gwyn Jones Cup final.

Kilmore United ‘B’: Lewis Cosgrave; Philly Sutton, Shane Brady, Darren Dempsey (capt.); Brad Walsh, Luke Hunt, Liam Whelan, Phil Tierney, Jake Walsh; Aaron Busher, Darragh McGuire. Subs. – Callum Bates for McGuire (60), Colm Furlong for Busher (85), also Jack Devereux, David Simpson, Alan Greenan, Oisín Furlong, Leo Sinnott, Nathan Romazewskyj, Ryan Kehoe.

Forth Celtic ‘C’: Josh Walsh; Charlie Hynes, Paul Cowman, Kevin Price, Michael O’Brien (capt.); Keith Murphy, Ronan Sills, Roy Nunn, Ger Doyle, Anthony Hayes, Ryan Murphy. Subs. – Mark Maloney for Sills (62), Conor Mullan for Nunn, inj. (71), Jake Gilshinan for Doyle (83), also Conor O’Brien, Derek Cowman, Paul Bent, Alfie Jeffares, Jack Devereux, Darren Jordan, Josh Cooney, Reuben Lafferty, Tommy Connick.

Referee: Pat Cashman.