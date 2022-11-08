Kaylem Harnett shines with Ireland Under-16s as they capture Victory Shield

Kaylem Harnett launching an attack during the Republic of Ireland's win over Scotland in Tramore on Friday.

A LARGE Wexford contingent made the relatively short trip to Graun Park in Tramore, Co. Waterford on Friday to watch one of the county’s most talented young sportsmen assist the Republic of Ireland to international success.

Kaylem Harnett of Wexford FC gave an assured display at right-back as the Under-16 team – coached by League of Ireland legend Paul Osam – scored a resounding 4-1 win over Scotland to capture the Victory Shield at the end of a very well-organised six-day tournament.

It all boiled down to the last game, after Ireland recorded two wins on penalties over Wales and Northern Ireland respectively to earn four points. Meanwhile, Scotland had beaten the same pair in regulation time and this gave them six points.

Those results meant Kaylem and his Republic of Ireland team-mates simply had to win the game in order to take a third title for the country in the tournament. The previous winning teams featured current senior internationals Adam Idah, Jason Knight and Nathan Collins in 2016, and Troy Parrott in 2017.

And they were on fire from the off, with Shamrock Rovers winger Ike Orazi giving them the lead from a slide-rule Mason Melia pass in the fifth minute.

Wicklow lad Melia – currently on the books of St. Patrick’s Athletic – added a second goal just four minutes later, but Scotland pulled one back before the break courtesy of centre-half Ronan Ferris.

An effort from first goalscorer Orazi was cleared off the line by Cameron Scott, but the hosts continued to probe and the talented Harnett ensured they posed a constant threat down the right flank where he linked up continuously with winger Matthew Murray of Cork City.

They edged closer to victory when Niall McAndrew of Derby County powered a fine strike to the net in the 57th minute, and the icing on the cake came in the form of a coolly-finished penalty by substitute Seán Moore from Bohemians near the end after fellow replacement Kyle Fitzgerald was taken down.

“We finished off with a stunning performance and from one to 22, each of the players have contributed to this tournament,” a delighted Paul Osam said.

“It’s about the players’ development and winning is a bonus but, don’t get me wrong, it’s a special feeling.

“It’s great for the boys as well and it’s special to win it here in Ireland in the beautiful county of Waterford. The people have been fantastic with us all week.

“I’d like to thank my staff who have been amazing all week and it’s great to be able to celebrate this win together.”

The team against Scotland was: Joe Collins (Bray Wanderers), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford FC), Luca Callicoe (Bohemians), Taylor McCarthy (Bohemians), Egor Vassenin (Klub Kildare), Matthew Moore (Cork City, capt.), Niall McAndrew (Derby County), Richard Vodo (Shamrock Rovers), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Matthew Murray (Cork City), Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic). Subs. – Marcus Gill (Celtic) for Collins (HT), Seán Moore (Bohemians) for Vodo (56), Kyle Fitzgerald (Galway United) for Orazi (76), Luke O’Donnell (Derry City) for McAndrew (80), Darragh Marshall (Shamrock Rovers) for Melia (80), also Fiachra Coffey (Bohemians), Ivan Graminschii (Shelbourne), Luke Mulligan (Dundalk), James Roche (Shamrock Rovers), Ronnie Gorman (Brighton & Hove Albion), Afi Adebayo (Ipswich Town).

The tournament started in Waterford’s RSC on the previous Sunday, when Kaylem played for the full 80 minutes at right-back as the Republic of Ireland forged an exciting 5-4 win over Wales on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

His constant attacking down the right almost yielded a goal early in the second-half, at a stage when his team trailed 2-1.

However, there was nobody in the middle to get on the end of his cross, but the boys in green continued to probe and were rewarded when Ike Orazi netted to add to an earlier headed goal from Richard Vodo.

Tournament rules decreed that the game went straight to penalties when the sides finished level, and Bray Wanderers goalkeeper Joe Collins emerged as the hero with two saves before James Roche calmly tucked away the winner.

Scotland beat Northern Ireland 3-1 on the same day, and then the focus turned to Tramore on Tuesday night when the Republic took on the latter side under floodlights before a 685-strong crowd.

Harnett was an unused substitute for this game as management ensured all 22 players got plenty of time to shine, and it was looking bleak for the home country until Mason Melia scored a late equaliser to take the game to penalties.

And this time the other goalkeeper in the squad came up trumps, as Marcus Gill of Celtic made three wonderful saves to secure a 3-1 success.

The Wexford representation on the field in this game was provided by referee Alan Franklin from Enniscorthy, who gave a very impressive performance.

On the basis of his display, there is every reason to believe he will be joining Seán Grant of Rosslare Harbour among the elite pool of League of Ireland Premier Division officials sooner rather than later.

Ferrycarrig Park had hosted the earlier game last Tuesday after the RSC was declared unplayable, when Scotland beat Wales 3-2, and this set everything up for the showdown in Tramore on Friday.

Kaylem and his colleagues reserved their best display for the game that mattered most, with the onlookers including a bus-load of his young supporters and former team-mates from North End United.

His performance will have caught the eye of the multiple club scouts in attendance, and it will be very interesting to see where his exciting career goes from here.

Kaylem won’t turn 16 until next May, and this win was the perfect way to make up for the narrow defeat endured by his school, Wexford CBS, in the recent FAI Minor Boys National Cup final for large schools – a competition won by Gorey Community School in 2013.

That game took place in Leah Victoria Park, the home of Tullamore Town FC, and famed St. Joseph’s College of Galway, better known as ‘The Bish’, took the title on a 1-0 scoreline.

The Wexford CBS squad, managed by Joe Breen and Gary Purcell, was: Haydon McCarthy, Colin Carley, Rian O’Grady, Cian O’Dowd, Oscar Ramsey, Cian Redmond, Kaylem Harnett, Ben Harpur (capt.), Troy Sinnott, Filip Wasilewski, Jack Conneely, Rory Goff, Corey Maher, Kajetan Kuczek, Charlie Ellard, Callum Fowler, Kacper Ptak, Daniel Lawlor, Darragh McLaughlin, Jamie Breen, Ben Mallon, Shay Murphy, Cormac Redmond, Kian Roche.

Elsewhere on the international scene, Aoibheann Clancy of Wexford Youths Women has been recalled to the Republic of Ireland senior squad for an eight-day training camp in Spain that will include a friendly against Morocco next Monday.

Ellen Molloy couldn’t be considered due to her long-term injury, but she is one of three nominees for the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League player of the year award along with Athlone Town striker Emily Corbet and Peamount United veteran Áine O’Gorman.

Ceola Bergin and Grace Fitzpatrick-Ryan played important roles as the Under-17 women secured their place in phase two of the UEFA European Championship qualifiers with a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland at Seaview in Belfast.

Oisín McDonagh of Shamrock Rovers, and formerly of Glynn Barntown, was one of eight defenders named by Under-15 head coach Jason Donohue on a 21-strong squad for a friendly double-header away to Poland this week. The first game took place on Tuesday in Zbaszynek, and Babimost will be the venue on Friday.