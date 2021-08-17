Joy for St. Joseph’s

BUSTLING MIDFIELDER Luke Darley was the match winner for St. Joseph’s on Wednesday, netting two late goals as his side clinched the Wexford Summer League Youths Premier Division in Ferrycarrig Park.

With 86 minutes gone the prospect of extra-time, and possibly penalties, was looming large, which may have proved problematic given the darkening sky above, but Darley’s quickfire double swayed the contest firmly in favour of St. Joseph’s.

There was still time for Wexford Albion to set up a nervy finish, with substitute Ben Power hitting the back of the net in injury time, but despite their best efforts the town side couldn’t force an equaliser in the remaining moments.

It was tough to take for the Albion players, having lost the Youths Cup final on penalties at the same venue just eleven days earlier, but they can certainly be proud of their efforts in both matches.

There was nothing to separate these sides at the top of the table following their four matches, with both winning three games and drawing 1-1 with each other, and it was clear that the teams were well matched on Wednesday, with both enjoying periods of supremacy.

The Kilmuckridge outfit were on top in the first-half, but Albion came back strongly after the interval, before Joey’s regained the initiative late on to just about shade an intriguing contest.

St. Joseph’s are a powerful unit, but play neat football to complement their physical strength, and they seamlessly mixed slick passing moves with some direct football to keep their opponents on their toes.

They were determined to impose themselves on the game from the off and with eight minutes on the clock they took the direct route. Shane Cullen played a long ball forward to Brendan Tobin, who turned smartly on the edge of the area, and goalkeeper Cian Roche did well to tip his shot over the crossbar.

Although Joey’s were on top in the opening period, Albion still had their moments, and in the 15th minute they had a sight of goal when Darragh Maloney did well to win back possession, but fired wide of the left upright.

St. Joseph’s continued to pose serious questions, however, and midway through the half Luke Darley played a delightful ball through to Lee Polglase, but Alex Kirby put pressure on the attacker, whose deflected effort was well saved by Cian Roche.

Seconds later, after the ball had been recycled, Joey’s had it in the net when Polglase steered in at the far post, but referee Alan Franklin correctly awarded a free for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Shane Cullen and Conor Keane were then both off target with long-range efforts for St. Joseph’s, before they came close to making the breakthrough in the 40th minute.

Luke Darley whipped a free-kick into the danger zone, with David Smyth getting his head on the end of it, but Roche got down well to his right to make a fine save.

On the stroke of half-time St. Joseph’s again threatened to grab the goal their first-half performance deserved, with Tomás Whelan playing a neat one-two with Polglase and taking aim for the far post, but netminder Roche was equal to the shot.

Wexford Albion returned after the interval with more fire in their bellies and seconds in they came within a whisker of taking the lead, but Eoghan O Lionáin saw his rasping effort from outside the area come back off the crossbar.

Nine minutes later the busy O Lionáin had another glimpse of goal, but this time his shot was too close to goalkeeper Brian Whelan, who gathered at the second attempt.

Substitute Ben English then floated a free-kick into the area, which caused a bit of concern in the St. Joseph’s defence, but they managed to scramble clear.

After surviving the Albion onslaught, St. Joseph’s regained the initiative in the game, with both Brendan Tobin and Luke Darley firing wide.

They began to turn the screw and got their reward late on when the impressive Conor Keane’s ball from the right was helped on by Lee Polglase, and Darley wriggled clear and finished to the net.

Just over a minute later he had his second.

Brendan Tobin won back possession and broke down the left wing and squared to Darley, who tapped the ball home.

There looked to be no way back for Albion and their task was made even more difficult when Ben English limped off injured and couldn’t be replaced as they had made the allowed five substitutions.

However, they showed great fighting spirit to set up a grandstand finish, with substitute Ben Power breaking clear and rifling the ball to the corner of the net.

Albion threw everything at their opponents for the four minutes of injury time, but St. Joseph’s managed to cling on to their lead and the celebrations could begin.

St. Joseph’s: Brian Whelan, Conor Keane, David Smyth (capt.), Shane Cullen, Aaron McKeever, Jamie McDonald, Tomás Whelan, Luke Darley, Brendan Tobin, Lee Polglase, Dylan McEvoy. Subs. - Nikodem Czernik for McDonald (69), also Ryan Hammel, Jonathan Furlong, Cormac Hammel, Edward Harney.

Wexford Albion: Cian Roche, Luke Cullen-Ryan, Alex Kirby, Tirnan Doyle, Cillian Twomey, Luc Farrell, Josh Howlin, Darragh Maloney, Gianni Forte, Eoghan O Lionáin, Eoin Hartigan (capt.). Subs. - Ryan Curran for Howlin (51), Shane Roche for Forte (51), Ben English for Maloney (53), John Hore for Hartigan (72), Ben Power for Cullen Ryan (87), also Luca Fuscardi, John O’Connor.

Referee: Alan Franklin.