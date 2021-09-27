IN SEVENTH HEAVEN

WEXFORD YOUTHS coasted to victory over Athlone Town in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday as they moved level with Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League table.

Stephen Quinn’s side have next to no chance of catching Peamount, who lead the league by four points with five games remaining, but they do have a cup semi-final coming up with the likely champions so they do need to keep in good form.

They didn’t start like a team with a whole lot to play for in the opening minutes here, but when they settled down they were comfortably the better side and were able to get minutes for four teenagers off the bench.

Kira Bates-Crosbie, in particular, impressed with a couple of late goals, and she also set up one and went close to completing a quickfire hat-trick. Meanwhile, Fiona Ryan got an assist of her own and must be right up there in the assists-per-minute chart in the league this season.

The visitors started on the front foot and got after Wexford in the opening few minutes. And they reaped immediate rewards when the hosts failed to clear a Lucy Jane Grant corner, and the ball landed at the feet of Aoife Haran who fired high past Ciamh Gray.

Wexford started to settle a few minutes after going behind, and Aoibheann Clancy flighted an effort just over the bar from 40 yards out.

The hosts were level in the twelfth minute. Orlaith Conlon played a long ball over the top, and Teigan Lynch took it under control and fired low across Abbiegayle Ronayne to the bottom corner.

The early opportunities were falling to the newest Wexford Youth and she probably should have scored again when Clancy slid her into the clear a minute later. Her shot was saved this time while Ciara Rossiter fizzed an effort wide shortly after.

Rossiter was provider for Lynch again in the 19th minute but Ronayne won the battle again. The game started to settle into a pattern of Athlone defending deep across their own box and Wexford probing as the first quarter made way for the second.

Wexford did have a great chance to go 2-1 up in the 36th minute when a hooked ball over the top by Ellen Molloy found Ciara Rossiter racing towards goal. She lobbed over Ronayne but it bounced inches wide of the left post.

Edel Kennedy got a shot away from the right edge of the area in the 42nd minute but it proved a comfortable low save for the visiting stopper. Just before the break Kylie Murphy curled a shot wide of the far post as Wexford huffed and puffed into the interval.

Athlone started the second similarity to the first, on the front foot, and they had an Aoife Haran shot fly high over the crossbar. Wexford should have taken the lead when Lynch laid off to Molloy inside the box, but her shot was blocked with the visitors scrambling.

However, they made the resulting corner count, keeping it alive in the middle before Lynch nodded in her second from close range.

The result was beyond doubt in the 59th minute when Ellen Molloy unleashed a rocket that swerved into the top right corner of Ronayne’s net to make it 3-1.

It was almost four two minutes later when Aoibheann Clancy’s curling free-kick took a deflection and drifted inches wide of the back post.

Wexford did add another in the 64th minute when Ellen Molloy drifted in behind a visiting defensive line that was losing positional discipline.

She took her time with the chance and lifted her finish over Ronayne to make it 4-1. Molloy’s soft free-kick almost caught out replacement goalkeeper Ciara Glackin in the 68th minute, but Athlone survived that moment.

Lynch looked set to complete her hat-trick in the 72nd minute but her shot was blocked into Murphy’s path, and the Wexford captain then side-footed a weak effort at Glackin. Della Doherty then headed a Rossiter corner wide as the hosts continued to push for a fifth.

With the home side emptying the bench, the substitutes had energy and a point to prove and they did it with three goals in the final ten minutes. Sinéad Taylor forced home the first after Glackin spilled Kira Bates-Crosbie’s low cross.

The Under-19 player then netted twice herself. The first came from a Taylor pull back after Glackin got stranded off her line, with the finish just evading the covering defender.

The second came from a trademark Fiona Ryan cross with her left boot, and Bates-Crosbie had the easier task of tapping home from close range.

Wexford travel to DLR Waves today (Tuesday) to play their fixture that was postponed last month. They then host Galway in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday evening, as they look to maintain possession of second spot in the league table.

Wexford Youths: Ciamh Gray; Lynn Craven, Della Doherty, Nicola Sinnott, Orlaith Conlon; Aoibheann Clancy, Edel Kennedy; Teigan Lynch, Ellen Molloy, Ciara Rossiter; Kylie Murphy (capt.). Subs. - Kira Bates-Crosbie for Lynch (73), Sinéad Taylor for Molloy (73), Fiona Ryan for Conlon (73), Emma Walker for Murphy (81), Freya De Mange for Kennedy (81).

Athlone Town: Abbiegayle Roynane; Fiona Owens, Jessica Hennessy, Lucy Jane Grant, Kelsey Munroe; Aoife Haran, Muireann Devaney; Róisín Molloy, Melissa O’Kane, Kellie Brennan, Laoise O Aodna. Subs. - Kayleigh Shine for Haran (58), Emily Corbett for Brennan (58), Ava Dolan for Monroe (68), Ciara Glackin for Ronayne (68).

Referee: Seán Stevens.

LEAGUE TABLE

P W D L F A Pts

Peamount 19 16 2 1 57 12 50

Wexford Y 19 14 4 1 53 13 46 Shelbourne 19 15 1 3 50 19 46 DLR Waves 18 10 2 6 30 20 32 Galway 20 6 4 10 29 40 22

Bohemians 20 5 3 12 28 39 18

Cork City 20 3 4 13 24 49 13 Athlone Tn 19 2 5 12 22 53 11

Treaty Utd 20 2 3 15 25 73 9