Hot-favourites North End have too much firepower for Ferns United in Wexford Cup final

NORTH END United captured the Wexford FC-sponsored Wexford Cup for the 13th time in their history with a 4-1 win over this season’s surprise packets Ferns United in front of a bumper crowd at the resplendent Ferrycarrig Park on Sunday.

Hot favourites coming into the tie, the Belvedere Road lads surged into a 2-0 lead by the 23rd minute, but in the end a missed penalty from Ferns just before the hour mark proved decisive and was one psychological blow too many for the underdogs.

A rather tentative opening passage of play saw neither side create any genuine scoring opportunity, although from early on North End appeared to have the more accomplished play across the park.

Indeed, for all Ferns’ bluster and workrate, they were quite old-school in their approach, invariably going for long balls over the top from captain Ivan Meegan, converted to centre-back after playing most of his football this season as a winger and goalkeeper.

And they were rocked by North End’s opener on nine minutes when strike partners Eoin Rhodes and Paul Murphy linked up to release Niall Connolly, and he steered home a daisy-cutter into the bottom corner.

Eoin Rhodes of North End United is tracked by Ivan Meegan (Ferns United).

Ferns’ first chances of note saw Seamus Casey blaze over and Meegan off-cue from a header, while at the other end a spectacular bicycle kick from Reece Murphy bounced off the framework.

Ferns seemed to forge a well-taken equaliser on 22 minutes when Connor Jordan raced away down the right wing and squared it for Jack Reck to sweep home, but it was ruled out due to a marginal offside call.

From my view in the press box, it was impossible to tell with the naked eye whether he had strayed offside or timed his run to perfection.

After that reprieve, North End made it 2-0 almost immediately when Eoin Rhodes thudded past Ger Lynch for the 45th goal of a remarkable season for the new arrival playing in his first cup final for the club.

The Ferns response to that setback was encouraging, however, as Seamus Casey looked to be clean through on goal, but an excellent recovery tackle from Donal Porter denied the former Wexford hurler the chance to peg one back.

That said, they did manage to halve their deficit on 36 minutes when Kieran Murphy was bundled over in the box, and he dusted himself off before stitching the penalty low to the net.

North End created two more chances before half-time, as Kyle Dempsey’s header somehow didn’t go in, while Rhodes had a goal disallowed for a foul on Lynch after the latter fumbled Connolly’s free-kick.

Dempsey also had a flicked effort cleared off the line in the early throes of the new half before the game’s key moment arrived.

Murphy surged beyond the defence and was cleaned out of it by goalkeeper Jason McGuire for another penalty, but the ex-Courtown Hibs player and Ferns native redeemed himself with an excellent save down to his right to prevent Murphy making it all square.

And the narrative changed again on 72 minutes when two Ferns defenders got their wires crossed as Paul Murphy was felled in the box, and the legendary striker calmly tucked home the penalty for his eleventh cup final goal of a stellar career.

Gary Delaney of North End United gets his head to the ball above Seamus Casey of Ferns United.

With both sides empyting the bench, the game gradually petered out to the inevitable conclusion, although there was still time for North End to seal the contest with a goal two minutes before the end of regulation time when Connolly was alive to another Ferns mistake at the back, and he gift-wrapped Alan Rhodes a tap in.

Their season isn’t quite over of course, as they face Gorey Rangers in a winner-takes-all Premier Division title play-off at the same venue on Thursday night.

For Ferns, who honoured their ground-breaking 1979 cup-winning side at half-time, it was a disappointing conclusion to an otherwise positive year, which saw them in the midst of a title charge for a long stretch.

North End United: Jason McGuire; Reece Murphy, Gary Delaney, Donal Porter, Joe Jackson; Kyle Dempsey, Shane Dempsey, Alan Rhodes, Niall Connolly; Paul Murphy (capt.), Eoin Rhodes. Subs. - Darby Purcell for E. Rhodes (75), Lee Wadding-Byrne for S. Dempsey (79), Darragh Moloney for Murphy (85), Daryll Power for Porter (89), Kallum Broaders for Connolly (89), also Adam Beary, Evan Roche.

Ferns United: Ger Lynch; Ben O’Connor, Tomás Hawkins, Ivan Meegan (capt.), Mikie Dempsey; Connor Jordan, Shane Breen, Paudie Casey, Jack Reck; Seamus Casey, Kieran Murphy. Subs. - Ryan Nolan for Hawkins (51), Evan Ryan for Reck (60), Max Meegan for O’Connor (60), Matty Dunne for Breen (80), also Michael Andrews, Byron Jordan, Patrick Skelton, Jonny Dwyer.

Referee: Pat Sinnott.