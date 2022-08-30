Heroic Wexford FC subject Dundalk to huge cup scare

Ryan O’Kane getting the goal that earned extra-time for Dundalk despite the best efforts of Wexford FC defender Paul Cleary.

Luka Lovic on cloud nine after getting Wexford FC back on level terms early in the second-half.

Wexford FC 2 Dundalk 3 (AET)

AN OBVIOUS rhetorical question arises after Wexford FC’s outstanding effort to oust one of the county’s leading football clubs from the Extra.ie FAI Cup in a gripping second round encounter that was thoroughly enjoyed by the large crowd in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday.

If Ian Ryan’s charges can play this well against a team of seasoned professionals with designs on bigger things, then what’s to stop them from claiming that league play-off spot ahead of main rivals Treaty United in the weeks to come?

Sport is never that simple, of course, but the hope is that this admirable bid to cause a huge upset will embolden the players for their First Division run-in – and what better way to put that to the immediate test than with the visit of arch-rivals Waterford FC to the same venue for their latest showdown on Friday?

The other main point to take from their unfortunate extra-time exit to Dundalk is that there is a team now in Ferrycarrig Park that merits full backing from the Wexford football public.

That wasn’t always the case in my view, but the shapeless and soul-destroying approach that marred the months prior to Ian Ryan’s appointment has been replaced with an enthusiasm and desire that has to be admired.

Wexford are playing very decent football right now, and they have a squad for whom donning the jersey clearly means a lot more than simply going through the motions week-on-week.

Memorable occasions for the club have been few and far between since the advent of Wexford FC in place of Wexford Youths for the 2017 season, but this one was special and it’s just a pity that it didn’t result in a home win.

They had shown huge heart and no little ability to recover from the concession of a goal to poacher supreme David McMillan in the 38th minute.

And the appreciative Wexford supporters dared to dream what many felt was impossible when composed finishes from midfielder Luka Lovic and striker Ger Shortt in the 56th and 66th minutes pushed them into a sensational – and fully-deserved – lead.

Even after Dundalk teenager Ryan O’Kane equalised with a stunning solo strike, Wexford had one glorious chance to hit the front again that unfortunately wasn’t taken.

And it took quick feet in the box when faced by a tired defender in the fifth minute of the second period of extra-time to earn the penalty that Robbie Benson tucked away to secure the fortuitous Dundalk win.

The team directly behind Shamrock Rovers on the Premier Division table knew they had been in a serious game, make no mistake about it, and they certainly won’t forget their first visit to Ferrycarrig Park since 2016 in a hurry.

A closer look at the Dundalk line-up underlined the extent of the task facing the rank outsiders. Their captain, Andy Boyle, is a full international on his second stint with the club after spells with Preston North End, Doncaster Rovers, Dundee and Ross County.

He is one of the household names of League of Ireland football, along with such equally familiar figures as Greg Sloggett, Keith Ward, David McMillan and Robbie Benson, with the latter summoned off the bench in the second-half to rescue Stephen O’Donnell’s side from an increasingly difficult position.

And then the markedly superior depth of players available to Dundalk was reflected in the involvement of two men apiece from Wales, Scotland and England, along with Norwegian Runar Hauge, in the game.

None of that seemed to matter to Wexford, though, as they warmed to their task from an early stage and made a tremendous contribution to a very entertaining game.

Indeed, if anything there might be a sense of frustration regarding the outcome, because the home team missed some cast-iron chances as well as rattling the net on two occasions.

They did concede a lot of early possession to the warm favourites, with Sam Bone especially prominent in delivering long diagonals for Dundalk.

Ian Ryan and his coaching team had opted for a lone striker in Ger Shortt, operating ahead of a heavily-packed midfield, and the ex-Collinstown clubman ran himself into the ground and typified the spirit coursing through the veins of this Wexford squad.

The former Leinster Senior League marksman has only been with his new club since the start of July, and the real fear now is that his stay will be shortlived because a display as impressive at this one will surely place him on the radar of Premier Division clubs.

It wasn’t all perfect, with Wexford repeatedly caught offside and some aimless long balls giving Shortt no chance, in the first-half in particular, but the players stuck doggedly at their task and the rewards duly arrived in that fruitful third quarter.

Dundalk’s David McMillan has a deserved reputation for being one of the best home-grown strikers in the league, and the man who returned to the Co. Louth club after a three-year stint in Scotland had a 14th-minute shot that was easily dealt with by Alex Moody.

Other than that, the top-flight side created nothing of note prior to their opening goal, with two corners apiece amounting to nothing.

Wexford’s Luka Lovic released Conor Crowley on the right at the Ferrycarrig end in the 19th minute, but his low cross was just a shade behind Ger Shortt and the chance was lost.

Five minutes later, Crowley did tee up Shortt for a shot from distance that Welsh goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd was scrambling to save, with the ball spilling loose for a defender to hack to safety.

It took a typical poacher’s goal from McMillan to break the deadlock in the 38th minute. Runar Hauge beat Paul Cleary on the left and crossed for Steven Bradley whose shot was saved, but McMillan pounced to slot home from close range.

Shepperd had to be alert just 70 seconds later, darting off his goal-line to get there first as Shortt chased a Harry Groome delivery.

Lovic then placed a neat pass in behind Dundalk left-back Robbie McCourt for Conor Crowley, but there was nobody around the six-yard box to get a touch on the cross.

However, when Crowley delivered in similar circumstances 20 seconds into the one additional minute at the end of the half, the ball was on a plate for Harry Groome.

He really should have scored, but somehow Nathan Shepperd guessed his intentions and kept it out of the net.

However, the goalkeeper was beaten twice in the third quarter, and it was no more than Wexford deserved.

They should have equalised first in the 55th minute after a long ball from Eoin Farrell released Ger Shortt to the left of goal at the clubhouse end.

The centre-forward picked out Conor Crowley in the middle, but he was denied by another stunning Shepperd save.

However, Dundalk got their wires crossed around midfield in the next passage of play, with Luka Lovic latching on to a loose intended pass and running unattended through the heart of what should have been their defence for a wonderful individual goal.

Wexford were flying at that stage, with Adam Wells the next one to test Shepperd after good work by Paul Cleary and man of the match Shortt, a real fans’ favourite.

The latter’s header was tipped out next by Dundalk’s goalkeeper for a fruitless corner, with a triple substitution that followed indicating that Stephen O’Donnell wasn’t happy with what he was witnessing.

However, he didn’t alter his personnel in defence which was a little surprising perhaps, given that their high line looked suspect whenever Wexford ran at them from midfield.

And after scoring that equaliser, Lovic turned provider in the 66th minute when his slide-rule pass released Ger Shortt. Like Lovic earlier, he had a lot of time to bear down on goal and consider his next move, and that isn’t always necessarily the best thing.

Shortt’s composure was top-notch though, as he repeated his game-winning feat from the first round away to Sligo with his second goal of the cup campaign.

Shortt had a chance for a second shortly afterwards from an Eoin Farrell pass, but a heavy touch enabled Nathan Shepperd to clear his lines.

And rather than one of their imports from the UK, it was left to hometown lad Ryan O’Kane to score the goal that restored parity in the 73rd minute.

The teenager had replaced Joe Adams on the left wing, and it took a sublime strike to beat Wexford’s rearguard as he embarked on a surging run before drilling the ball across Alex Moody and into the far corner of the net.

Aaron Dobbs came on at centre-forward, with Shortt moving to the right wing. Harry Groome had a tame shot and Robbie Benson blazed a free-kick over the bar at the other end, but the first chance to nick it in regulation time fell to the hosts.

Substitute Conor Davis got to the byline on the left at the clubhouse end in the 84th minute, dinking a cross to the far post from where Groome blazed over with a first-time volley.

It would have been a sickener to lose it at the death, but Dundalk had an equally good chance that they were unable to take just 80 seconds later.

Benson curled in a free-kick from the right with his left peg, but Robbie McCourt’s header from point-blank range was directed at Alex Moody who nonetheless had to stand tall and make a very important save.

The first period of extra-time saw no change to the scoreline, with Harry Groome mis-hitting a volley for Wexford before Benson did likewise at the other end.

Jordon Tallon made a vital tackle in the box to thwart Ryan O’Kane at the start of the final 15 minutes, but the latter’s trickery did lead to the winning goal in the 110th minute.

His low cross from the left was aimed at a colleague’s feet at the near post, and he got a touch on the ball a split second before his Wexford challenger arrived.

Referee Adriano Reale pointed to the spot, and Robbie Benson was the coolest man in Ferrycarrig Park on an energy-sapping night as he crashed the ball home to seal Dundalk’s hard-earned spot in the quarter-finals.

Wexford’s focus is now entirely on the conclusion of the league, starting when Waterford visit for a 7.45 p.m. kick-off this Friday.

They will be away to Athlone on September 9, before a three-week gap - caused by a bye and the next phase of the cup - before they host Bray Wanderers three weeks later.

A tough trip to likely champions Cork City will follow on October 7, and it will be just as difficult at home to second-placed Galway United seven days after that.

And while it might be asking too much to have a play-off place booked after that trying schedule, the very least hoped for is that Wexford will be travelling to the Markets Field on October 21 to face their main rivals – Treaty United – with everything to play for.

If they can replicate last Friday’s form in the games in between, they will have every chance of prolonging their season and pushing for the Premier Division.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody; Paul Cleary, Joe Manley (capt.), Jordon Tallon, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Eoin Farrell, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome, Adam Wells; Ger Shortt. Subs. – Conor Davis for Wells (74), Aaron Dobbs for Cleary (74), Thomas Considine for Shortt (87), Mitchell Byrne for Crowley (101), Dinny Corcoran for Groome (108), also Shay O’Leary, Aidan Friel, Evan Farrell, Lorcan Fitzgerald.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Lewis Macari, Sam Bone, Andy Boyle (capt.), Robbie McCourt; Keith Ward, Greg Sloggett, Runar Hauge; Steven Bradley, David McMillan, Joe Adams. Subs. – Alfie Lewis for Hauge (61), Robbie Benson for Ward (61), Ryan O’Kane for Adams (61), John Martin for McMillan (83), John Mountney for McCourt (92), also Peter Cherrie, Brian Gartland, Mark Byrne.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).