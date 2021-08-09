Grant stuns Shels with last-gasp winner

Substitute Lynn Marie Grant kept Wexford Youths’ Women’s National League title hopes very much alive with a dramatic late winner against arch-rivals Shelbourne in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday.

The hosts looked to be up against it when captain Kylie Murphy was sent-off just ten minutes into the second-half, but they dug deep to snatch an unlikely victory at the death.

Some sides may have wilted in such adversity, but the Youths showed admirable resolve to re-group, and, in truth, after being reduced to ten players they restricted Shels to very few chances, defending superbly from front to back.

They didn’t retreat into their collective shell either, always looking to hit the visitors on the break in search of a priceless winner.

And they reaped rich rewards for their bravery with Grant’s 89th-minute strike, a moment that could prove pivotal at the end of this season’s campaign.

Given the circumstances a draw would have been seen as a good result, but Wexford Youths knew a win was a must to keep them in the title race with a realistic chance and somehow, against all the odds, they managed to do just that.

That said, everyone involved with Peamount United would have been rubbing their hands with delight on hearing the result, as the champions are now sitting pretty, three points clear of Shels and a further one ahead of the Youths as they face into a UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifier against Serbian champions ZFK Spartak Subotika in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

However, Wexford will have the opportunity to eat into that lead when they welcome the Dubliners to Ferrycarrig Park for another massive game at the end of this month.

Shels began brightly on Saturday, with a strong breeze at their backs, and Saoirse Noonan fired a first-time effort over the top with just two minutes on the clock.

Wexford showed their attacking intent moments later though, when Kylie Murphy put Aisling Frawley through on goal with a defence-splitting pass, but the winger sliced wide of the far upright.

Frawley was involved again as the Youths created another chance in the 19th minute, crossing to the inrushing Edel Kennedy, who put in a superb shift throughout, but the midfielder’s header was always rising over the bar.

Shelbourne began to crank up the pressure as the half wore on and Emily Whelan fired narrowly over from the edge of the area.

Seconds later she forced a fine save out of Ciamh Gray, diverting a Jessica Gargan cross from the right goalwards, but the netminder made a superb point-blank stop.

Just past the half hour mark Ciara Grant went close for the visitors after being teed up by Noelle Murray, seeing her curling effort from the edge of the area tipped around the post by Gray.

The hosts also looked dangerous though, and they threatened the breakthrough ten minutes before the interval when Ellen Molloy ran into space and slipped the ball through to Kylie Murphy, but Amanda Budden made the save, while Frawley saw her shot blocked in the follow-up.

Wexford Youths came within a whisker of getting their noses in front in the 55th minute when Aoibheann Clancy’s free-kick rattled the crossbar, while Kennedy’s header was then saved by Budden.

The home side were then dealt what looked a crippling blow seconds later when Murphy was dismissed for a second bookable offence, but they impressively knuckled down and gave as good as they got.

The captain was walking the tightrope having been cautioned for a coming together with Pearl Slattery late in the first-half, and when she halted an opponent’s progress with a tug of the shirt, referee Claire Purcell had no option but to brandish another yellow card.

Unsurprisingly, Shelbourne had the lion’s share of possession after Murphy’s dismissal, but they found it difficult to find holes in a well-organised home rearguard, and the hosts looked to catch them on the break when the opportunities arose.

Midway through the half Della Doherty stormed up the right wing with real purpose, and crossed for the tireless Edel Kennedy but, under pressure from the defence, she couldn’t steer her shot on target.

Seconds later a stretching Ellen Molloy fired an instinctive effort over the top from the edge of the area, with the rampaging Doherty again doing Trojan work in the build-up.

Shelbourne did manage to create a couple of half-chances late on, with Saoirse Noonan and Emily Whelan both seeing attempts on target well held by Ciamh Gray.

In between those efforts Della Doherty just failed to get a firm enough connection on an Aoibheann Clancy corner at the near post, but there was still time for a precious late winner.

Wexford belied their numerical disadvantage, with Ellen Molloy cleverly laying a Rossiter cross off to Lynn Marie Grant with less than two minutes of normal time remaining, and the substitute arrowed a clinical finish to the corner of the net from just inside the area to send the home support into raptures.

Next up in the league for Wexford Youths is a trip to play DLR Waves on Saturday, August 21, with the crunch tie against Peamount United one week later.

Wexford Youths: Ciamh Gray; Della Doherty, Lauren Dwyer, Nicola Sinnott, Orlaith Conlon, Aisling Frawley, Edel Kennedy, Aoibheann Clancy, Ciara Rossiter, Ellen Molloy, Kylie Murphy (capt.). Subs. - Lynn Marie Grant for Frawley (77), also Maeve Williams, Teegan Lynch, Fiona Ryan, Kira Bates-Crosbie, Freya De Mange, Emma Walker, Katie Law, Siún Murdiff.

Shelbourne: Amanda Budden; Jessica Gargan, Pearl Slattery (capt.), Jessica Stapleton, Rachel Graham, Emily Whelan, Jessica Ziu, Jamie Finn, Ciara Grant, Noelle Murray, Saoirse Noonan. Subs. - Alex Kavanagh for Murray (84), Abbi Larkin for Graham (90+1), also Sophie Lenehan, Chloe Mustaki, Ella O’Connell, Leah Doyle, Taylor White.

Referee: Claire Purcell (Waterford).