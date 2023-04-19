Gorey Rangers rewarded after long trip as they see off Seaview to reach semi-final

GOREY RANGERS made the long journey to Seaview United and booked their place in the semi-final of the IFAC Under-12 Cup courtesy of a 3-0 win.

Aisha Samedi, Grace Redmond and Sinéad McGonigle were all on target for the visitors who were well worth their win.

Ella Roban-Casey continues to be clinical in front of goal as she scored six away to Forth as Ballindaggin progressed to the last four on a 7-0 scoreline, with Abby Doyle-Kinsella also on target.

Aughrim Rangers will also be in the draw for the semi-final as they travelled to New Ross Town and won 2-0 thanks to goals from Pippa Canavan and Grace Sheehy.

Kilkenny United are through to the final of the SFAI Under-12 trophy after a top-class display saw them overcome Passage FC from Cork on Saturday.

The sides went in 1-1 at the break, with Freya Pender on target.

Kilkenny were rewarded when Pender scored her second to put her side through to the trophy final.