Gorey Rangers produce rousing Wexford Cup final display to see off North End

Adam Territ of Gorey Rangers receiving the man of the match award from Dan O’Leary of Creane and Creane Insurance.

Gorey Rangers 3, North End United 2

Two well-taken goals from Adam Territ helped Gorey Rangers to a memorable Creane and Creane Insurance Wexford Cup triumph over Model county kingpins North End United in Ferrycarrig Park on Sunday.

The skilful winger was handed the man of the match award for his cup-winning contribution but, in truth, it could have gone to several of the Rangers contingent.

If ever there was an advertisement for a collective effort this was it as the Gorey players showed an immense hunger and gave everything they had for the cause.

Territ grabbed his double, either side of a goal from Gavin O’Brien, who gave a man of the match display when Rangers last won the cup in 2018, and he was immense again on Sunday.

The midfielder’s goal on the stroke of half-time gave Rangers a 2-1 advantage at the interval, after Territ had cancelled out Adam Beary’s 24th-minute opener.

Territ then grabbed his second ten minutes into the second-half and, although Shane Dempsey pulled a goal back deep into injury time, it came too late for the Sky Blues to rescue the situation.

As you would expect from a team that is used to the big occasion, North End began the game in a positive fashion, with Niall Connolly seeing his left-footed free-kick from the right side of the area confidently gathered by goalkeeper Stephen Conlon in the sixth minute.

However, with a resolute defence providing a solid platform, Rangers weren’t long about finding their feet and Ryan Cullen headed an Adam Territ corner wide in the ninth minute. Moments later Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan failed to gather Gary Murphy’s free-kick into the danger zone and the lively Cormac Breslin saw his effort blocked by Dale Flynn and deflected wide.

Gavin O’Brien hit a long-range shot that was always rising over the bar, while Flynn was then involved at the other end of the pitch, seeing his strike from the edge of the box turned around the post by Stephen Conlon.

Robin Dempsey got his head to a Kyle Dempsey cross in the 18th minute after the ball had been recycled following a corner, but he couldn’t steer his back-post effort on target, although five minutes later North End did manage to strike the front.

The Sky Blues were awarded a corner and, with Stephen Moloney temporarily off the field after receiving treatment, they were able to expose the gaps. Paul ‘Spot’ Murphy floated a high delivery into the box, which Robin Dempsey headed back the way it came, and Adam Beary got the slightest of touches at the far post to help it over the line.

Gorey Rangers didn’t let their heads drop, however, and they refused to buckle.

Stephen Kinsella tested Heffernan with a well-struck half-volley in the 30th minute. North End threatened from another Paul Murphy corner ten minutes before the break, with a stooping Adam Beary meeting it at the near post, but his header was deflected off target, and Gorey pounced for the equaliser two minutes later.

Adam Territ ran on to a superb Cormac Breslin through ball after a flowing move and with two touches the ball was in the back of the net, controlling the pass with the first and then producing a tidy finish with the outside of his right boot.

The north county outfit then took the lead in first-half injury time when Gary Murphy whipped in a peach of a left-footed delivery from near the right touchline and Gavin O’Brien drifted in to apply a clinical sliding finish.

It was the perfect time to score and allowed Rangers to begin the second-half with real confidence and, after Gavin O’Brien had dragged a shot wide of the far post with 53 minutes on the clock, they did grab their third goal two minutes later.

Cormac Breslin lofted a nice pass to put Adam Territ through on the left and he took a deft touch, before shifting the ball on to his right and steering a sweet strike into the far corner of the net beyond Heffernan.

Shane Dempsey lifted a 30-yard free-kick over the crossbar in the 65th minute, while moments later Stephen Conlon did well to pluck Kyle Dempsey’s cross out of the air after a swift counter-attack initiated by substitute Darby Purcell.

With the likes of Conor Casserly, Paul Murphy and Ryan Cullen refusing to shirk from any challenge, Gorey Rangers were a tough nut to crack and substitute Ethan Vickers came close to sealing the deal in the 83rd minute. Vickers ran on to Cormac Breslin’s cross from the left, moved the ball to his right and Heffernan needed strong hands to knock the effort around the post.

Shane Dempsey did manage to pull one back in the fourth minute of injury time but it was too little, too late for North End.

A long ball forward from Darby Purcell was helped on by Gary Delaney and headed across goal by Reece Murphy, and Shane Dempsey stretched out his right boot to steer the ball past Conlon.

However, Gorey Rangers didn’t have too long to endure until they heard the sweet sound of referee Alan Franklin’s final whistle that kick-started the celebrations.

It was a disappointing day for North End United but, having already claimed the Premier Division crown, they can still end the season on a massive high when they take on Kilbarrack United in the O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup final at 2 p.m. in Arklow on Sunday.

Gorey Rangers: Stephen Conlon, Conor Casserly, Paul Murphy, Stephen Moloney, Ryan Cullen, Glen O’Brien, Gavin O’Brien, Stephen Kinsella (capt.), Adam Territ, Cormac Breslin, Gary Murphy. Subs. - Ethan Vickers for Moloney, inj. (54), Dylan Vickers for Territ, inj. (64), Joe Bolger for G. Murphy (79), Mark Woods for Breslin (86), also Seán Allen, Paul Brennan, Seán O’Brien, Luke Kavanagh, Kevin Kennedy.

North End United: Noel Heffernan, Dale Flynn, Gary Delaney, Robin Dempsey, Ayman Yousif, John Lester, Alan Rhodes, Niall Connolly, Paul Murphy, Kyle Dempsey, Adam Beary. Subs. - Shane Dempsey for Lester (56), Darby Purcell for Connolly (64), Craig McCabe for Yousif (70), Reece Murphy for Flynn, Ciarán Carthy for R. Dempsey (86), also Joey Jackson, Evan Roche, Decky Downes, Lee Wadding-Byrne, Jack Foley.

Referee: Alan Franklin.