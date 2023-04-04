Gorey Rangers concede twice from penalties in FAI Junior Cup semi-final loss to St. Michael's

Gorey Rangers suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the semi-final of the FAI Junior Cup in Ferrycarrig Park on Sunday as a richly-decorated St. Michael’s outfit made them pay the penalty for a couple of defensive errors.

The north Wexford side looked to be in a good place, leading 1-0 at the break through a Paul Brennan goal, but Joey Mulcahy converted two spot-kicks to send the Tipperary town team through to a meeting with first-time finalists Newmarket Celtic.

It certainly felt like a missed opportunity, as chances to reach a national final don’t come around too often, and Gorey will feel that they more than matched the three-times winners.

The visitors generally got little change from the Rangers defence, with Paul Murphy and the superb Stephen Moloney rock solid at the heart of it, while right-back Ryan Cullen continually linked up well with winger Adam Territ on his forays forward.

Gorey were understandably completely deflated following the defeat, but the Wexford representatives can take some solace in the fact that their old foes North End United had plenty of near misses, including a similar 2-1 defeat against Liffey Wanderers at the same stage of the competition in Ferrycarrig Park in 2015, before going on to lift the trophy three years later and then adding two Leinster Junior Cups to their trophy cabinet.

Rangers still have that particular prize in their sights, with a quarter-final meeting with MP FC down for decision on Saturday, and hopefully they will be able to dust themselves down and quickly recover to ensure that a season that has promised so much will end with something tangible.

There’s more silverware up for grabs too, with a much sought-after Premier Division title on their radar, while they won’t give up their Wexford Cup crown without a fight.

On Sunday they only had one thing on their minds, however, and that was reaching the FAI Junior Cup final for the first time.

They began the contest on the front foot, with the busy Glen O’Brien seeing an effort blocked in the third minute, while the follow-up shot from Ethan Vickers was deflected wide.

St. Michael’s had their first real sight of goal with eleven minutes on the clock, when striker Rhys Byron turned cleverly and took aim for the near post, with goalkeeper Conor Kinsella clawing the shot out for a corner.

The Gorey netminder was called into action again in the 20th minute, gathering a long-range Joey Mulcahy strike at the second attempt as Russell Quirke closed in.

However, Willie Peare’s side hit the front just past the half-hour mark when Adam Territ went outside his marker on the right and whipped in a cross that found its way to fellow winger Paul Brennan, who ghosted in and applied the finish.

Dead-ball specialist Joey Mulcahy fired a free-kick narrowly over the bar four minutes later as the visitors attempted to hit back quickly, but Gorey Rangers were full value for their 1-0 half-time advantage.

They threatened to double their tally when Ethan Vickers curled wide two minutes after the break, but disaster struck in the 53rd minute.

Attempting to atone for an earlier error, Conor Casserly brought down James Carr in the area and referee Andrew Cleary had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Up stepped Joey Mulcahy and, although Conor Kinsella went the right way, the penalty had too much power and accuracy, nestling in the left-hand corner of the net.

The Gorey response was positive, however, and they played some of their best football of the contest after the leveller. A minute after conceding Paul Brennan sent a teasing delivery from the left wing into the box that was begging to be turned into the net, while another inviting cross from Conor Casserly also just needed a touch.

Paul Murphy then headed a Brennan cross over the bar, but they were hit with a real sucker-punch in the 73rd minute when Colin Bargary put lively substitute Ashley Kelliher through on goal and he was upended by goalkeeper Kinsella.

Mulcahy took the responsibility again and this time he went to the other side, with the same result, as he confidently placed the ball to the right of the Gorey netminder.

Rangers gave their all to force an equaliser and substitute Gavin O’Brien almost did it in spectacular fashion, but his sweetly-struck shot from distance whistled narrowly off target.

They momentarily thought they had a penalty of their own in the 82nd minute, but Paul Brennan was brought down just outside the area, and the free-kick was wasted with talented talisman Stephen Kinsella squaring the ball to Paul Murphy, whose shot was always rising.

Sadly, Gorey Rangers couldn’t breach the St. Michael’s defence in the remaining moments and they and their supporters were left with a feeling of what might have been.

Gorey Rangers: Conor Kinsella; Ryan Cullen, Paul Murphy, Stephen Moloney, Conor Casserly; Adam Territ, Stephen Kinsella (capt.), Glen O’Brien, Paul Brennan; Ethan Vickers, Cormac Breslin. Subs. - Mark Woods for Territ (66), Gavin O’Brien for Glen O’Brien (66), Mick Molloy for Vickers (79), also Evan Rogers, Killian Cushe, Seán Murphy, Adam Dunbar.

St. Michael’s: Adrian Walsh; Seán Murphy, Denis John Cremins, Paul Breen, Donagh Hickey; Joey Mulcahy, Colin Bargary, Edmond O’Dwyer; Russell Quirke, James Carr (capt.), Rhys Byron. Subs. - Ashley Kelliher for Byron (67), Shane Ryan for Carr, inj. (75), Adam McGrath for Cremins (83), Chris Higgins for Murphy (85), also Michael Nash, William O’Dywer, Robert McGrath.

Referee: Andrew Cleary (Dublin).