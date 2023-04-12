Gorey Rangers bounce back with LFA Junior Cup win

Gorey Rangers bounced back from the disappointment of their unlucky defeat in the FAI Junior Cup semi-final to book their place in the last four of the O’Neills.com LFA Junior Cup.

Stephen Moloney was the match-winner on Saturday, as his goal was enough for Rangers to edge out Dublin side MP FC at Ramstown.

Neil O’Sullivan Cup

Bunclody, All Blacks, New Ross Celtic and Shelburne United are the last four standing in this season’s Neil O’Sullivan Cup after they came through their quarter-final ties on Sunday.

Bunclody needed penalties to see off North End United ‘B’, winning 5-3 on spot-kicks after a scoreless stalemate. Chris Kelly, Shane Franklin, Johnny Melay, Cian Cowman and Andrew Kelly all scored from twelve yards for the winners.

A goal from the ever-reliable Shane Cassidy was enough for holders All Blacks to overcome Tombrack United, while New Ross Celtic won by the odd goal in five in Curracloe.

Seán Duffy, Steve O’Leary and Eryk Borowiecz netted for the visitors, while Brian O’Connor and Jamie Furlong scored for the seasiders.

Shelburne had a more comfortable success, with goals from Dáire Bolger, Ciarán O’Connor and a screamer from Brian Minogue earning them a 3-0 win away to Forth Celtic ‘B’.

Billy Browne Cup

Division 3A leaders Ballymurn Celtic kept their hopes of a league and couple double very much alive with a 5-3 win over Blackwater in their Billy Browne Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Eoghan ‘Snowy’ Kehoe and Paddy Redmond both bagged braces for the winners, while Shane Whelan also chipped in with a goal.

Blackwater replied through Ben Redmond, Conor Kehoe and Tomás ‘Mossy’ Whelan (penalty).

Bree United, who beat Ballymurn in the final last year, are also in the final four, after a Kevin Ring goal was enough for them to edge out Fastnet Rovers.

St. Joseph’s ‘B’ also progressed, with a 2-1 win over Glynn Barntown ‘B’. Brendan McCreary and James Sweeney netted for the Kilmuckridge outfit, with Ferdia Reynolds replying.

Gwyn Jones Cup

Camolin Celtic ‘B’ progressed to the final four of the Gwyn Jones Cup with a 3-1 win over Gorey Celtic ‘C’ on Sunday.

John Ryan, Michael Purcell and Glen Carton scored for the winners, while Darragh Molloy hit the back of the net for Rangers.