Godkin welcomes amalgamation of Wexford Youths and Wexford FC

THE AMALGAMATION of Wexford Youths and Wexford FC under the same umbrella is a positive move for football in the county, according to John Godkin, Head of Football Operations at the Ferrycarrig Park club.

The four-times champions, who were first granted a licence to play in the inaugural Women’s National League in the 2011-’12 season, will operate under the same name and crest as the men’s side from the beginning of the 2024 campaign as the Slaneyside outfit opt for a unified approach.

Wexford Youths, who also have four FAI Cups to their name, have struggled to hit similar heights this term, leading to the recent departure of manager Stephen Quinn, but Godkin believes solid foundations are being put in place for a bright future.

“The key thing is that we’ll all work under the same structures. With all of the good people that are on both sides of the club bringing us all together as one unit it will benefit football in Wexford.

“We’ll all reap the benefits of it,” he said.

The decision to play under the same banner isn’t something that has happened overnight, with Wexford FC CEO Tony Doyle, Youths Chairperson Alan Browne, the FAI, and other interested parties involved in discussions for months, and Godkin insists all the work that they have already done leaves the club in a good place going forward.

“A lot of talks have been going on in the background, so it’s not like we’re starting from scratch. We’ve already laid the foundations and have a lot of the ideas in place.

“By the time we get to the end of the season, when it officially happens, we’ll already have all the work done, so it’s not like it’s a big, big change.

“We’ll minimise the impact on everybody by doing it step by step.

“We’ll play under the same umbrella, the same colour code, same crest and same structures. The plans that we have for the future of the men’s, we can incorporate into the future of the women’s team as well.

“Growing partnerships is crucial, with the schoolboys/schoolgirls, men’s, women’s teams and all the clubs in Wexford, so we have one big infrastructure. It should be an extension to everything else in Wexford football,” he said.

Although they’re not quite where the club want them to be just yet, attendances have seen a significant boost this season, for both the men’s and women’s League of Ireland sides, and Godkin believes now is a huge opportunity to strike while the iron is hot, with the profile of the women’s game at an all-time high.

“With the World Cup coming up, women’s football is getting great exposure at the moment, and we want to be able to tap into that and build on all the good things that have been done with Wexford Youths over the years,” he said.

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon also gave a big thumbs up to the move, saying it’s another significant step and an indicator of the rise of the women’s game in Ireland.

“Women’s football is the fastest-growing sport in the country. One of the leaders in that light has always been the work that’s gone on at Wexford Youths with the team of volunteers there behind the scenes, in particular the fantastic players that have represented Wexford Youths over the last decade or so.

“This move will strengthen further and solidify their place in women’s football and give an opportunity for all of Wexford to get behind both the men’s and women’s teams.”

“It’s been brilliant to see everybody working together on this for the last couple of months, the club has kept us informed in the FAI over what’s been happening every step of the way.

“I’m really excited for them and really excited for the players and I’d like to congratulate them all and wish everybody at Wexford FC the best of luck with the next steps with this project,” he said.