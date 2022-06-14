Glynn Barntown are first Under-9 winners after brilliant battle with New Ross Town

Under-9 Mini Mini World Cup Player of the Tournament Libby Rossiter of New Ross Town White with Damien Roche of Roche Freight (sponsors) and Lynda Dempsey.

Under-9 Mini Mini World Cup Goalkeeper of the Tournament Will Nolan of New Ross Town White, with Damien Roche of Roche Freight (sponsors) and Lynda Dempsey.

Under-9 Mini Mini World Cup top goalscorer Nicky Hayes of Forth Celtic Navy with Damien Roche of Roche Freight (sponsor) and Lynda Dempsey.

Dave Devereux presenting the Under-9 Mini Mini World Cup Goal of the Tournament award, in memory of the late Mick Harpur, to Matthew Reynolds of Glynn Barntown Yellow, with Lynda Dempsey.

Glynn Barntown Yellow 4 New Ross Town White 3

GLYNN BARNTOWN Yellow became the first winners of Jack’s Under-9 Mini Mini World Cup when they edged out New Ross Town White in a seven-goal thriller in Wexford Albion’s grounds at Whitemill on Sunday.

Glynn Barntown got off to a dream start as they raced into a 2-0 lead inside eight minutes, with Dara Halpenny and David Cummins hitting the net.

However, New Ross Town showed they are made of stern stuff as they did brilliantly to fight back to draw level before the break, with goals from Tadhg Dwyer and Seán Kelleher.

Glynn Barntown managed to get their noses back in front early in the second-half through Paddy Stafford, but again the Ross Town response was good and Tadhg Dwyer grabbed his second with five minutes remaining to make it 3-3.

It looked like the game was heading for penalties, but Matthew Reynolds had other ideas, grabbing a superb winner in the final minute. It was unbridled joy for Glynn Barntown and heartbreak for New Ross Town, but both sides can hold their heads high after treating onlookers to an enthralling contest.

Glynn Barntown began the game well, with player of the match David Cummins pulling the strings, and they took the lead with five minutes on the clock when a Ross Farrell-Hore effort was blocked on the line and Dara Halpenny forced the ball home.

Two minutes later they doubled their advantage, when Cummins fired a long-range shot to the net. New Ross Town could have been forgiven for allowing their heads to drop, but they did no such thing as they stormed back into the match.

Tadhg Dwyer lifted their spirits with a superb strike in the eleventh minute, shifting the ball on to his right foot and curling a beauty into the corner of the net.

Two minutes later they were level as Seán Kelleher burst through with real purpose and applied an emphatic finish past goalkeeper Conor Boyce.

Glynn Barntown regrouped at half-time and came out with real fire in their bellies after the interval, with playmaker David Cummins particularly lively.

Within seconds of the restart his shot was deflected wide, while moments later he forced a good save out of Will Nolan and then fired an effort narrowly off target.

He continued to threaten and Cody Rossiter did well to cut out his dangerous ball into the area, before the pressure finally told six minutes into the second-half.

It came as no surprise that Cummins was involved as he drilled a ball into the danger zone that was steered to the net by the inrushing Paddy Stafford.

Again New Ross Town showed superb attitude as they got back on the front foot, with Seán Kelleher fizzing a free-kick over the crossbar before Tadhg Dwyer drove a shot to the net to draw them level.

Moments later Dwyer was in the thick of the action again, first seeing his shot saved and then firing over after Jamie Nolan was thwarted by the netminder.

Glynn Barntown then grabbed a dramatic winner in the final minute when Matthew Reynolds went on a determined run and confidently fired home.

Glynn Barntown Yellow squad: Conor Boyce, Tiarnan Hyland, David Cummins (capt.), Dara Halpenny, Ross Farrell-Hore, Paddy Stafford, Matthew Reynolds, Ethan Grant. Coaches: Damien Halpenny, Colin Stafford, Cormac Hore.

New Ross Town White squad: Will Nolan, Jamie Nolan, Libby Rossiter, Cody Rossiter, Seán Kelleher (capt.), Ollie Lyng, Tadhg Dwyer. Coaches: Damien Rossiter, Liam Rossiter, Anthony Rossiter.

Referee: Ger Morris. Assistant referees: Jimmy Kelly, Jesse Dempsey.