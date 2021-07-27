Glynn Barntown and Rovers are champions

Shamrock Rovers B joint captains Paddy Kelly-Roberts and Tom Cash were presented with the Youths Division 3 trophy by Michael Larkin of the Wexford Football League.

Wexford Albion and St. Joseph’s will meet in a play-off to decide the destination of the Youths Premier Division title after the sides finished deadlocked on ten points apiece.

Wexford Albion put themselves in pole position by eking out a 3-2 midweek win over Shamrock Rovers, with Eoin Hartigan, Eoghan O Lionáin and Darragh Maloney scoring for the winners.

It was over to St. Joseph’s then, and they needed to get full points against Shamrock Rovers on Saturday to force a play-off.

The Kilmuckridge side managed to do just that, by edging out the Enniscorthy outfit 1-0, with Luke Darley getting the all-important goal.

Glynn Barntown wrapped up the Youths Division 1 title on Wednesday evening by seeing off Curracloe United 5-1, while chief rivals Gorey Rangers slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Ajax Athletic.

Corben Brown, Michael Mackey, Conor Parle and Callum Berry all hit the back of the net for the champions, with an own goal adding to their tally.

In Youths Division 2 New Ross Town and Adamstown will meet in a play-off. New Ross Town earned two wins during the week, first overcoming Adamstown 4-2 on Tuesday evening with goals from Cillian Thomas (two), Cathal Mooney and Daniel Heaphy.

They followed that up with a 4-1 victory over Shelburne on Sunday evening.

Cillian Thomas netted another double for the Barrowsiders, while Callum Arthurs and Cathal Mooney chipped in with a goal apiece.

Adamstown kept their title hopes alive with a resounding 4-0 win over New Ross Celtic on Thursday evening (see focus match).

Shamrock Rovers B have been far and away the best team in Youths Division 3 and the champions made it four wins from four on Thursday evening when overcoming Forth Celtic B 4-0.

Jacub Wasilewski bagged a double for the Enniscorthy side, with Tom Cash and Aaron McDonagh adding a goal apiece.

Elsewhere in the division, Wexford Bohs ran out 7-1 winners over Gorey Celtic B, with Connor King, Dylan Sinnott and Jake Fortune all netting doubles, and Luke Byrne chipping in with a goal.