Forth Celtic move into top spot in Premier Division

Wexford Football League.

Wexford People

Premier Division

Forth Celtic moved to the top of the Premier Division table with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Corach Ramblers in Danescastle on Sunday. A Lee Busher penalty proved to be the difference between the sides.

Crossabeg AFC boosted their survival hopes with a 7-3 away win over bottom side Rosslare Rangers. Aaron Lambert helped himself to a hat-trick for the winners, while Ronan Devereux, David Berney, Robbie Murphy and Cian Kinlough added a goal apiece. Rangers replied through Jamie Tomkins, Tyrone O’Reilly and an own goal.

James Peare, John Peare and Peter Marsden (two) got the goals for Moyne Rangers in their 4-2 win over Courtown Hibs. Eddie Prudoskj and Paul Carton replied for Hibs.

North End United continued to amass points on Thursday evening as an Eoin Rhodes hat-trick helped them to a 4-0 away win over Rosslare Rangers. Shane Dempsey bagged the other goal for the Sky Blues.

Meanwhile, John O’Connor got the all-important goal as Shamrock Rovers edged out Ferns United 1-0 on Sunday (see focus match).